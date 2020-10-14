Weather News
Boots that will keep your feet warm and stylish this fall
By Staff, AccuWeather
AccuWeather may receive a commission if you choose to purchase any of the products linked in this article.
Ankle boots are a must-have item in everyone's wardrobe - perfect for venturing out when the temperature begins to drop on the fringe of autumn. While some shoes tend to be trendy and fashionable, last fall's hot items have gone out of style this year. But some ankle boots are timeless in style and designed to last for years to come.
So, if you're after a pair of fall ankle boots that you can invest in to last you through multiple seasons, look no further. Here are our top picks.
Timberland Linden Woods Boot
$129.99
Timberlands are an essential pair of boots everyone should have in the closet. Versatile enough to be dressed up or down, they're guaranteed to keep your feet warm during autumn and winter. When the sidewalks become slippery, Timberlands have a secure grip on the shoes' sole to prevent you from falling over. Better yet, they never go out of style!
Buy it here
Vince Camuto Bibestie Bootie
$99.99
Available in suede or animal print, the Bibestie booties look great for an evening out. With the darker undertones of the sole and the dramatic angles, there is detail everywhere you look. What will capture your attention is the sharp V-shape cut out on the sides, and the toe ends that halt at a squared point.
Buy it here
DR. MARTENS 1460 Serena Boot
$159.95
Dr. Martens has been around since the rock 'n roll era, and you can see why. The gothic style has since become renowned by hipsters and people who love a trendy pair of boots. Designed to last for 30 years, once you break in a pair of Docs, they'll feel as comfortable as easing on a pair of bedroom slippers. This particular boot has a wool lining that promises to keep your feet insulated and warm.
Buy it here
Classic II Genuine Shearling Lined Short Boot
$169.95
Initially designed for surfers in Australia, the iconic UGG boots have evolved into one of the most sought-after pairs of ankle boots. This pair is crafted with a plush lining made from genuine shearling. And it also features a new Treadlite sole that provides increased cushioning, durability, and traction on all surfaces.
Buy it here
Carlson Miller Water-Resistant Chelsea Boot
$99.95
Effortless to slip-on, this take on the original Chelsea boots is travel-ready and can be worn casually or for special occasions. These boots are designed to be waterproof, making them autumn and winter appropriate --you can be sure your feet will be kept warm and looking stylish.
Buy it here
more to Consider: