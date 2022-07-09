Severe pattern to continue in weather-weary North Central US

Some rotation was seen under a large, dark cloud near Harvard, Nebraska, on July 7. This time-lapse video shows the dark cloud growing next to a busy road.

Residents in the northern Plains have been no stranger to rounds of intense thunderstorms that have moved through the region in recent days and throughout the year. AccuWeather meteorologists say that more of the same is in the cards, with severe thunderstorms expected through this weekend, and potentially into the upcoming workweek.

For much of this week, severe weather has been centered over the High Plains in Montana and the western Dakotas. According to storm reports received by the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), the region has been impacted by severe weather every day since the start of July.

Storms became particularly intense on Friday, with over two dozen hail and damaging wind reports in Montana. Storms began as prolific hail producers in the mountainous western portion of the state, with golf ball-sized hail reported in several locations near Missoula, Montana. As storms progressed eastward and formed into a line, a swath of destructive winds developed along with it. Gusts to 90 and 91 mph were observed in Havre and Big Sandy, Montana, with various additional reports of tree and power line damage.

Across the western two-thirds of the United States, a large bulge in the jet stream will remain in place over the coming days. While this is responsible for a long-lasting heat dome over the Desert Southwest and southern Plains, it will allow an abundance of warm air and moisture to stream northward, as far north as Saskatchewan and Manitoba.

Storms are likely to fire on Saturday across central Montana, before sweeping eastward into North Dakota and adjacent portions of Canada. Residents in cities such as Minot, North Dakota, and Winnipeg, Manitoba, will want to stay aware of weather conditions and monitor the latest watches and warnings as fast-moving storms approach.

"Aided by flat terrain, damaging straight-line wind gusts will be a major concern with any storms that develop. Hail will also be expected in many of the storms, some of which may become larger than golf ball sized," AccuWeather Meteorologist Andrew Kienzle explained.

Given that much of this area has already had intense storms as of late, it will take less heavy rainfall than normal to lead to flash flooding issues. Particularly in low-lying areas near rivers and streams, water levels can rapidly rise after just a short period of heavy rain.

The stretch of severe weather is poised to continue into Sunday, shifting eastward to become centered over Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas. While the coverage of the most intense storms may be slightly lower than the day prior, those in cities such as Sioux Falls, South Dakota, and Minneapolis may want to alter outdoor plans during the afternoon and evening hours.

"Sunday's setup will be similar to the day prior, with storms fueled by excess heat and moisture along the northeastern edge of the heat dome that will continue to envelop the western United States," Kienzle said.

Once again, damaging winds and hail will be the primary threats. However, a few isolated tornadoes are also a possibility.

"Many of Sunday's storms will congeal into a line, promoting straight-line winds as the main storm threat. However, if a few storms can remain separate and show signs of rotation, a tornado threat may also develop," Kienzle added.

With several major interstates within the threat area for severe storms this weekend, travelers will want to stay aware of rapidly changing weather conditions. Drivers are cautioned to never seek shelter from a storm beneath a highway overpass, as this is highly ineffective and can lead to collisions in poor visibility. In locations impacted by flooding, travelers should never drive through flooded roadways.

Additional storms may be possible to start the upcoming week as a front slides through the Midwest.

