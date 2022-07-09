Sultry week ahead for Northeast as humidity returns

Amber Rollins, director of Kids and Car Safety, speaks on the best ways to keep children safe from hot cars during the warmer months.

Following a beautiful summer weekend, AccuWeather forecasters say hot and steamy weather will soon return to the northeastern United States. Along with a rise in sticky, uncomfortable conditions, the opportunity for showers and thunderstorms will increase for portions of the region early this upcoming week.

A dry and seasonable weekend is on tap for much of the Northeast as high pressure remains in control. Residents hoping for a comfortable weekend to spend time outdoors will have the perfect opportunity as drier air filters southward out of Canada and into the region through Sunday.

Come Monday, forecasters say Mother Nature is set to flip the comfort switch.

“With strong low pressure to the north in Ontario, we can expect significant moisture to be advected to the Northeast U.S. from the Southeast U.S., where increased humidity from the Gulf of Mexico has already been in place for days,” Zach Elsam, a meteorology intern with AccuWeather, said.

In addition, the same area of high pressure keeping the Northeast comfortable this weekend is forecast to depart the region early this upcoming week. This departure, when combined with strong low pressure in Ontario, will allow a warmer and more humid mass of air to move into the Northeast.

The change will likely be noticeable quickly for residents across the region. Temperatures on Monday are expected to be in the 80s for a majority of the Northeastern states with portions of western New York and western Pennsylvania forecast to top out near 90.

Increased heat combined with an uptick in humidity will send AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures 5-10 degrees above the actual air temperature reading on Monday. Places like New York City are forecast to encounter AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures in the low 90s, while the actual air temperature may not even reach the mid-80s.

Monday is likely to be the hottest day of the week for places like Pittsburgh; Syracuse, New York; and Burlington, Vermont. Each city typically tops out in the lower 80s in early July, but thermometer readings are expected to climb 5-8 degrees above normal with higher AccuWeather RealFeel® Temperatures.

For the majority of the Northeast, Tuesday will be the most uncomfortable day of the upcoming week as humidity levels peak.

In addition, high temperatures across a large swath of the region are forecast to push into the 90s on Tuesday. High temperatures in the low to-mid-90s are likely from eastern Pennsylvania through much of New Jersey and into portions of New York and southern New England. Temperatures of this magnitude are a solid 5-10 degrees above normal for mid-July.

Climatologically, mid-July is the hottest time of the year in the Northeast. While residents in the region may be used to steamy summer heat, conditions that exceed what is typical can quickly become hazardous.

Forecasters urge residents who plan on being outside in the heat and humidity to take precautions.

Elsam emphasized the importance of enforcing safe hot weather practices by thinking ahead before heading out or planning for the day.

“Sometimes all you need to do is think it through. Slow down your jogging pace, drink plenty of fluids, minimize sun exposure,” he said. “But, it’s also important to check on vulnerable populations like the elderly, small children or even pets - as they will be impacted much more significantly in any heat-related weather event and will always need assistance in reducing potential sickness.”

Always double-check cars or other vehicles before locking as temperatures can quickly reach deadly levels on hot summer days.

Steamy conditions on Tuesday will also leave the atmosphere primed for showers and thunderstorms.

A cold front is set to cut across the Great Lakes and into the Northeast on Tuesday. This front is set to spark thunderstorms from Ohio and Pennsylvania north into portions of northern New England.

Forecasters are monitoring the possibility that some storms could become severe and produce damaging wind gusts and hail Tuesday afternoon. The current corridor of concern stretches from western Pennsylvania into central New York.

By midweek, humidity and warmth will begin to ease somewhat across the region. A period of calmer conditions can once again build into place late this upcoming week.

