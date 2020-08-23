Monsoon lows bring heavy rain to India from coast to coast
By
Adam Douty, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Aug. 24, 2020 7:59 AM
Heavy rain is forecast for both eastern and western India into the middle of the week and will threaten flooding for more communities.
As showers and thunderstorms spread across much of India and southeastern Asia through the middle of the week, two separate monsoon lows will target the coasts of India with widespread heavy rainfall.
One such low will swirl across northwestern India and southeast Pakistan.
After tracking across northern India during the past week, the low will slow and become nearly stationary into the middle of the week.
Villagers row country boats with their luggage to move to safer areas through floodwaters in Morigaon district of Assam, India, Friday, June 26, 2020. Following incessant rainfall, the Brahmaputra River and its tributaries continued to rise, flooding several districts in the state. (AP Photo/Anupam Nath)
This slow movement is expected to result in heavy rainfall over several days that can lead to flooding across the region.
Widespread rainfall amounts of 75-150 mm (3-6 inches) are expected from across Gujarat, southern Rajasthan and southeastern Pakistan. An AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 400 mm (16 inches) is possible by Wednesday afternoon.
This is the same low responsible for 263 mm for (10.35 inches) of rain that fell in Indore on Friday that led to major flooding as 136 mm (5.36 inches) of rain fell in Udaipur over the weekend.
This rainfall can lead to flooding over large areas, which can close roads and potentially cut off some areas.
Although weakening later in the week, the low can still produce locally heavy downpours that can lead to further flooding and travel disruptions.
Farther to the east, a second monsoon low will spin across the northern Bay of Bengal, leading to another area of heavy rain.
"This monsoon low is forecast to stay rather stationary in the northern part of the bay, bringing round after round of heavy tropical rainfall to parts of eastern India, southern Bangladesh and western Myanmar," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Zartman.
Despite the presence of tropical moisture within this low, it is not expected to strengthen into a more organized tropical system at this time.
Rainfall amounts into Wednesday are likely to reach 50-100 mm (2-4 inches) in many areas from northern Odisha and southern West Bengal to Bangladesh and Myanmar, with isolated rainfall amounts as high as 250 mm (10 inches). The highest rainfall totals are most likely in western Myanmar.
Without much movement from the low, the same areas could be hit with downpours several days in a row, making flash flooding a significant concern.
During the second half of this week, the low can begin to track to the west into north-central India bringing heavy rain to northern Chhattisgarh and southern Jharkhand.
Parts of Bangladesh have already had widespread flooding issues so far this monsoon season, including one wave of moisture that forced 200,000 people to evacuate.
