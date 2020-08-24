Daily coronavirus briefing: Cases of re-infection raise doubt on COVID-19 immunity

Plus, colleges across the U.S. that required students to return to campus are facing hundreds of confirmed cases, some before classes even started.

This little-known national park north of the Arctic Circle is 'not for the faint of heart'

From extreme weather to challenging travels, Gates of the Arctic is the least-visited national park in the United States for a reason - - and 2020 is making it even more difficult to step foot in the remote park.

AccuWeather Summer Camp: Why does baking take longer in the mountains?

If you live in the mountains, you will have to wait longer for your favorite meal or baked goodies to cook than your friends who live near the ocean. The air around us is to blame.