The Mason trailer park community in Anguilla, Mississippi, which is located about 60 miles northwest of Jackson, sustained substantial damage after an unconfirmed tornado ripped through early Wednesday morning. Photos shared by Ashley Renee, a meteorologist for The Delta News, show trailers toppled over, debris scattered about and large trees uprooted. In another photo, two trailers could be seen still standing as a pile of debris littered the yard in front of them. Everything from insulation, to wires and wood, could be seen in the massive pile of debris. Leslie Jackson told WLBT that her mobile home was still standing after the storms, but her neighbor wasn’t as lucky. Photos shared by WLBT showed a mountain of debris that was once a home completely burying a car.
“This will go down as a verified BLIZZARD in the record books at the Duluth International Airport,” the National Weather Service said on Wednesday morning as snow and wind blasted the northern Plains. For a snowstorm to be called a blizzard, there must be blowing snow that reduces visibility to one-quarter of a mile or less with winds frequently gusting over 35 mph for three consecutive hours. Other weather stations across the Plains have observed blizzard conditions but the winds and reduced visibility did not last for at least three hours. As a bonus, Duluth experienced thundersnow at 7:41 a.m. CST, a phenomenon that is rare during blizzards.
The National Weather Service (NWS) issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation for a confirmed large tornado that was approaching Lawrence, Mississippi, just before 8 a.m. local time, Wednesday morning. The large twister was located near Forest, Mississippi, which is just east of Jackson, and was moving east at 35 mph. The warning from the NWS states that “flying debris may be deadly” to those without shelter, “mobile homes will be destroyed,” “considerable damage” to homes, businesses and vehicles is likely and “complete destruction is possible.” The NWS urges people to seek shelter immediately.
As bands of heavy snow continue to track across Minnesota, thundersnow was reported at the Duluth International Airport early Wednesday morning
The process for thundersnow is very similar to the process for the typical summertime thunderstorm. As ice crystals clash together in turbulent updrafts, charged particles are generated. When the charge builds up, the energy is released in a bolt of lightning accompanied by a clap of thunder. Thundersnow is unusual but typically happens a few times each year during strong snowstorms.
“Thunderstorms during the warm season have a much easier time developing strong updrafts because there is more warmth and moisture to feed on and more instability aloft,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Jordan Root explained. Within the intense winter storm that is delivering snow to the northern Plains, strong updrafts have been able to create thunder and lightning across Minnesota.
The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed a second fatality in the Pecan Farms area of Keithville, Louisiana, early Wednesday. Hours after a young boy was confirmed dead in a wooded area near where his home had been destroyed by a reported tornado, first responders found the body of his mother who had been reported missing after the storm ripped through the area. Her body was discovered about 2:30 a.m. local time Wednesday under debris caused by the twister about one street over from where her home had been located. First responders continue to search the area for unknown victims, but there have been no other reports of missing people, the sheriff’s office said. Keithville is located about 20 minutes southwest of Shreveport.
As a blizzard buried the northern Plains on Tuesday, snow piled up quickly. Totals topped 20 inches in multiple locations in South Dakota. Even in Nebraska, Merritt Reservoir received 22 inches.
Snow will continue to fall on Wednesday, before slowly winding down on Thursday.
Storms in the southern Plains have produced significant rainfall in several locations throughout Oklahoma and Texas this week. Over the past 36 hours, the top rainfall report was in Lake Thunderbird, Oklahoma, where 2.28 inches of rain fell. Norman, Oklahoma, the state’s second most populous city, received 2.22 inches of rainfall. There were reports of cars stalled in floodwaters in Norman and Lawton, Oklahoma.
While tornadoes have been rampaging across the southern United States, blizzard conditions have infiltrated more northern areas, causing travel nightmares for many residents of the Plains Tuesday. Blizzard conditions were confirmed Tuesday afternoon east of Denver, in the cities of Burlington and Wray, Colorado, as well as Saint Francis and Goodland, Kansas. A blizzard is defined as a storm that brings sustained winds or wind gusts of 35 mph or greater, and visibility less than one-quarter of a mile for three consecutive hours. Blizzard conditions also forced closures of interstates in Wyoming, Nebraska, South Dakota and North Dakota.
Authorities have confirmed the first fatality as a result of Tuesday's day of destructive weather in the southern United States. Just before midnight, local time, Caddo Parish Sheriff Stephen Prator confirmed a child was killed Tuesday after a tornado tore through the southwestern portion of the parish.
This latest development comes as one woman remains hospitalized and two other people remain missing near Four Forks, Louisiana. Caddo sheriff's deputies continued to complete door-to-door welfare checks on other residents in the affected area Tuesday night, according to KSLA, a local news agency.
In addition, a helicopter crew was dispatched to the area with a spotlight to aid rescuers, AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell reported.
The National Weather Service Fort Worth office confirmed five out of the 12 possible tornadoes in North Texas as of Tuesday evening. The confirmed tornadoes included one in Wise County, one west of Paris, Texas, and three in Tarrant County, where five people were injured. Storm surveys rated the tornado that had tracked through Wise County Tuesday morning as an EF2 tornado with winds of up to 125 mph. Three of the damage tracks in Tarrant County were attributed to two EF0 twisters and one EF1 tornado.
