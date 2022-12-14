As bands of heavy snow continue to track across Minnesota, thundersnow was reported at the Duluth International Airport early Wednesday morning

The process for thundersnow is very similar to the process for the typical summertime thunderstorm. As ice crystals clash together in turbulent updrafts, charged particles are generated. When the charge builds up, the energy is released in a bolt of lightning accompanied by a clap of thunder. Thundersnow is unusual but typically happens a few times each year during strong snowstorms.

“Thunderstorms during the warm season have a much easier time developing strong updrafts because there is more warmth and moisture to feed on and more instability aloft,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Jordan Root explained. Within the intense winter storm that is delivering snow to the northern Plains, strong updrafts have been able to create thunder and lightning across Minnesota.