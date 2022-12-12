As line of severe thunderstorms continues to push through portions of the Texas and Oklahoma panhandles Monday night, AccuWeather meteorologists are once again urging residents at risk to have multiple ways to receive vital weather warnings. Several tornado warnings have already been issued as of early Monday night and activity is set to continue through dawn Tuesday.
Severe thunderstorms, especially those that can produce tornadoes, are particularly dangerous at night when darkness obscures the location of any storms. In addition, many residents may be asleep in the area of concern and can miss out on life-saving information if they do not have a plan in place to be woken up.
The threat for severe weather will continue to expand eastward overnight and reach central portions of Kansas, Oklahoma and potentially northeastern Texas.
A tornado warning was issued for an area in the far northern Texas panhandle and southern Oklahoma panhandle on Monday night. This warning included Perryton, Lord and Huntoon, Texas and expired at 8:45 p.m. local time. It was the first tornado warning issued in the United States this month, with the last warning being Nov. 30, 2022. Additional tornado warnings have already been issued as a line of severe weather begins to move through Texas and Oklahoma overnight Monday into Tuesday.
Tornado warnings (light red) were issued for portions of Oklahoma and Texas on Monday night. A tornado watch (dark red) remains in effect until 1 a.m. local time.
With severe weather in the forecast, it is important to understand and prepare for the risks that are inbound. These are five tips that can help you and your family prepare in advance:
-Shelter safety: What to look for: It is important to make sure the storm shelter is safe and provides an escape if the door is blocked by potential debris.
-Access to shelter and supplies: Having a storm shelter that cannot be accessed effectively defeats the purpose of having one at all. Shelters should be as easily accessible as possible.
-Security and restoration planning: If doors and windows are shattered and missing, securing the property quickly is essential. Making sure the property is structurally sound and having a repair company in mind should be planned before the severe weather.
-Insurance and financial protection: Consumers should look at the types of disasters their area may be prone to, to determine if they have the proper coverage in place.
-Protecting irreplaceable property with sentimental value: Some items may never be able to be replaced after a disaster. For these items, it is a good idea to take preventative measures to protect personal possessions that hold sentimental value.
Severe thunderstorms will target the south-central US for several days this week, AccuWeather forecasters warn. On Tuesday, the greatest risk for tornadoes will span an area from eastern Texas across the majority of Louisiana, southern Arkansas and western Mississippi, four states that are not unfamiliar with severe weather. According to preliminary data from the Storm Prediction Center (SPC), there have been 251 preliminary tornado reports in Mississippi since Jan. 1, 2022. Out of all 50 states, Mississippi holds the spot for most preliminary tornadoes this year, so far. Not too far behind Mississippi, Texas holds second place, with a total of 221 preliminary twisters so far this year. In Arkansas, there have been 88 twisters recorded so far this year, and in Louisiana, there have been 71.
Some of the areas that were hit by a deadly tornado outbreak in late November will be in the line of severe thunderstorms on Tuesday. The outbreak last month included at least 35 tornado reports across Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama, and at least two people lost their lives in North Montgomery, Alabama, when an EF2 tornado tore through the community during the early hours on Wednesday, Nov. 30. In western Alabama, an EF1 tornado tore off the roof of an apartment complex in Eutaw, which sits nearly 80 miles southwest of Birmingham.
Across state lines, a tornado trapped several people in a Malone’s Grocery store in Lowndes County, Mississippi, during the afternoon of Tuesday, Nov. 29. While the building was damaged, the people trapped inside made it out safely. The National Weather Service had issued a tornado watch for the areas early Tuesday afternoon and labeled it as a “particularly dangerous situation” — the first since May 2022. Additionally, the PDS was the first to be issued during the month of November since 2013, according to AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor Jesse Ferrell.
A damaged mobile home where two people died is seen, in Flatwood, Ala. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022. Tornadoes damaged numerous homes, destroyed a fire station, briefly trapped people in a grocery store and ripped the roof off an apartment complex in Mississippi and Alabama. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)
According to preliminary reports by the National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center in Norman, Oklahoma, there have been 1,237 tornadoes in the country this year, which falls behind 2021’s total of 1,314 but higher than 2020’s total of 1,082.
Through August, preliminary tornado counts based on NWS local storm reports indicate March (293) and April (246) as the months with the most tornadoes. The amount of tornado deaths in 2022 has been counted at 22, far below totals for 2021 (103) and 2020 (76). November exceeded previous yearly numbers, with preliminary reports showing that 116 tornadoes occurred during the month. Notable tornado outbreaks in 2022 included March outbreaks in the Midwest, Southern and eastern United States, as well as a November outbreak that produced a damaging tornado in Idabel, Oklahoma.
Drone image of the Country Club neighborhood in Idabel, Oklahoma, after a tornado tore through the area. (AccuWeather/Bill Wadell)
Knowing the critical difference between a tornado watch and warning will help you prepare for incoming severe weather and could save your life.
Tornado watch: This means you are "watching" for something to happen. Usually, it is issued a few hours before severe storms could hit a broad area. A watch is used to alert the public of a developing threat for tornadoes where conditions exist for creating tornadoes, but one has not necessarily formed yet. When under a watch, it is important to be prepared and remain vigilant.
Tornado warning: This means forecasters are "warning" you to take action and seek shelter immediately. It is more urgent than a tornado watch, as warnings are issued minutes before a tornado strikes a highly localized area. A warning also means a tornado is imminent or has been detected on radar.
A simple way to remember the difference between them is using the taco analogy. A watch means the ingredients to make tacos are there, but the taco has not been made yet. A warning means the tacos have been made and are ready right now, eating them is coming very soon.