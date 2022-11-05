Survivors still reeling from devastating Oklahoma tornado

Friday's tornado in the town of Idabel left one dead and dozens without their homes, as the tornado struck over 150 structures.

Friday's tornado outbreak in Oklahoma and Texas claimed one victim in a small Oklahoma town that is still feeling the aftermath of the destruction.

In the town of Idabel, Oklahoma, in the southeastern corner of the state, a massive wedge tornado caused incredible amounts of damage with the American Red Cross stating that 185 structures in total were hit. The tornado, which ravaged the town during the evening hours, left one dead and dozens of residents without their homes.

Survivors of the carnage, such as Idabel resident Shane Capps, were quick to thrust into action when a tornado emergency was issued for the town.

"I could hear it roar...I could hear the train coming, and when you hear the train coming, it's time to go somewhere," Capps said. "I told (my family) it's time to go. We went to the bathroom and got in the tub, and then the house started rattling. It seemed like 5-10 minutes...but it was probably two minutes and it was out."

The quick-moving tornado landed critical hits on several town institutions, such as the local Kiamichi Medical Clinic, as well as the Idabel Trinity Baptist Church. At the church, both the old sanctuary and the new church that was under construction collapsed. Congregation members have been trying to salvage any piece of the property they can in the aftermath, and are currently focusing on their community in need of aid.

"We're all at a loss for words...Idabel is a very close community, a lot of deep relationships, and we're just going to come together and be with each other and help each other, do what we need to do," Idabel Trinity Baptist Pastor Don Myer said.

Residents who lost their homes include Rachel Belcher, who spoke to AccuWeather standing outside her abode that had a tree crash through during the tornado.

"There are 10 vehicles sitting out here, but none of them are in good shape," Belcher said. "There's no roof left...there's a little ceiling left in the kitchen, but there's gonna be no saving it."

The tornado produced an incredible wind gust speed, according to a local Oklahoma Mesonet site, which recorded a gust of 108 miles per hour when the tornado struck the area. The gust speed was the highest recorded in the state in over a decade, according to AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell.

On Saturday morning, Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt visited what became the epicenter of the tornado outbreak, taking time to survey the damage in Idabel. The total amount of damage caused in the town of 7,000 residents is still being assessed by emergency crews.

Residents of Idabel, Oklahoma, survey the damages caused to vehicles from Friday's devastating tornado.

"We are just praying, and [we are] glad it wasn’t worse, and we can rebuild some of these homes," Stitt said Saturday.

Officials in McCurtain County, home to Idabel, added that seven people suffered minor injuries as result of the storms, and 63 homes in total were destroyed during Friday's carnage.

Capps took the horrific event to heart, swearing that he will be more cautious for the next potential tornado to hit Idabel.

"When I get a chance to get a storm cellar, I will have one in," Capps said. "I'm not going through this again. I'm just thankful that our house is still standing."

Additional reporting by Bill Wadell.

