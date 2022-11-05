At least 1 dead after destructive tornadoes tore across southern Plains

Severe weather caused significant damage and injured several people across Texas and Oklahoma in an “extremely dangerous” outbreak — one that had the added danger of continuing after nightfall.

Severe thunderstorms and tornadoes rampaged across parts of the southern Plains on Friday, killing at least one person and injuring dozens. Thousands remain without power Saturday morning as the sun rises on the damage the storms left behind.

“Take shelter immediately. This is a life-threatening situation,” Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer warned as a massive wedge tornado was heading toward Idabel, Oklahoma, which is a town in the southeastern corner of the state.

The National Weather Service (NWS) issued the first tornado emergency since the springtime for Idabel and extended into Broken Bow and Eagletown as the tornado continued to churn and tear buildings apart in McCurtain county.

Cody McDaniel, the county’s emergency manager, confirmed at least one death, but didn’t provide additional details, The Associated Press reported.According to the Texarkana Gazette, the twister created “total destruction” on the east and south sides of Idabel. A medical center, church and school were torn apart.

Friday Texas Severe Weather

At least 19 preliminary tornado reports had been recorded in Texas, Oklahoma and Arkansas by the National Weather Service’s Storm Prediction Center. The majority of the tornado reports came from Texas, which had at least 12 preliminary tornado reports.

The severe weather charged through northeastern Texas on Friday, the thunderstorms rapidly escalating as tornado warnings, hail reports and flooding threatened the region. AccuWeather had been warning since late October that the fall severe weather season would kick off with this storm charging in from the Rockies before clashing with moisture drawn up from the Gulf.

The first potential tornado of the day struck the community of Powderly, near Paris, Texas, in Lamar County, and nearly 40 miles to the south of Sulphur Springs. Here, homes strong winds toppled homes, reportedly trapping people inside. A photo posted on Twitter by KTEN News Weekend Meteorologist Hunter Donahoe showed a home that had been completely destroyed, what remained of the walls and roof crumpled on tile and wood flooring.

Other photos showed a section of power line poles either tilted or toppled over, the wires tangled and torn. A few of the lines had even fallen into a nearby road, and a damaged storage unit lay discarded near the asphalt as if tossed aside like a toy.

A potential tornado churning near Sulphur Springs, Texas. (AccuWeather/Tony Laubach) (AccuWeather/Tony Laubach)

AccuWeather Meteorologist Tony Laubach had also been on the tail of the storm trekking through Sulphur Springs and caught a video of the possible tornado before it lifted.

"This situation is getting incredibly dangerous," AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell reported from Athens, Texas, where a tornado-warned storm rolled through. The Athens Steel Building Corp. took a "direct hit" from the storm, he added, and video showed part of the building heavily damaged. The business had reportedly shut down earlier during the day, so no one had been in the building when the storm hit.

As Idabel, Oklahoma, was under a tornado emergency, a gust of 108 mph was recorded as a potential tornado tore through the area, striking the Oklahoma Mesonet site.

“At approximately 6:50 pm, the Oklahoma Mesonet site at Idabel was struck by what is believed to be a tornado. The site recorded a maximum wind gust of 108 mph with the expected precipitous pressure drop,” officials at the site posted on Twitter.

West of Idabel, strong winds from the storm caused a semi to flip at Highway 69/75 and Chickasaw Road in Durant, according to Oklahoma Emergency Management.

Power outages across Texas topped 55,000 customers in Texas after the storms moved through Friday night. By Saturday morning, over 34,000 people in Texas were still in the dark, according to PowerOutage.US. Over 21,000 customers in Louisiana and 12,000 in Arkansas woke up to no power, as well.

Hundreds of flights arriving and leaving Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport were either canceled or delayed as the storms ramped up, with over 600 flights delayed, according to FlightAware.

Tornadoes first began to spin up in Texas near the evening rush hour, but the storm had caused traffic problems well before even entering the state. Multiple people were injured in a 100-vehicle pileup along an icy overpass in Denver early Friday morning after the city received its first snowfall overnight from the same weather system that produced severe storms in Texas and other areas of the Southern Plains. An hour earlier, there had been another smaller multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 25, according to Adams County Fire Rescue. There were no injuries reported from this crash.

Additional reporting by Bill Wadell.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.