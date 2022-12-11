Severe weather to strike southern US into midweek

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Multiple days of extreme weather are expected as a monstrous storm navigates its way across the country.

A tumultuous weather pattern is set to unfold across the South Central states and southeastern U.S. states this week, bringing the risk for severe thunderstorms.

The same storm that is expected to bring feet of snow and blizzard conditions across the northern Plains this week will bring the risk of severe weather farther south, AccuWeather forecasters say. Some of the same communities at risk for the severe thunderstorms will be the same that were hit by a deadly tornado outbreak just weeks ago, at the end of November.

Prior the arrival of severe thunderstorms, tranquil but abnormally warm conditions are likely across the southern Plains. Through Friday, cities like Little Rock Arkansas and Dallas were running more than 7-9 degrees above normal, respectively. The warmth has help to set the stage for the impending severe thunderstorm.

"The drastic contrast of the warm, humid air ahead of the storm and the cold, dry air following the storm will create the right atmospheric conditions for an eruption of severe weather," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Renee Duff.

The significant risk to lives and property is expected to unfold as thunderstorms erupt late on Monday across parts of Kansas, Oklahoma and northern Texas.

Thunderstorms are forecast to spawn late in the day Monday, but the vast majority of the threat is expected to occur after dark and persist throughout the nighttime hours. These storms will be capable of bringing a wide array of dangerous threats from hail and damaging wind gusts to isolated tornadoes.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Have the app? Unlock AccuWeather Alerts™ with Premium+

"Residents in this area should be prepared by having a way to get severe weather alerts at night, like the AccuWeather App," said Duff.

The severe weather threat will persist into Tuesday morning and continue through the day as well. Severe thunderstorm reports may be even more widespread Tuesday, and target cities from Springfield, Missouri, and Little Rock, Arkansas, on south to Houston and New Orleans.

Damaging winds of 60-70 mph are expected, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax of 80 mph possible in the strongest storms. Multiple strong tornadoes are possible in this zone, along with large hail and torrential downpours.

Motorists along portions of Interstates 10, 20, 30, 49, and 55 should be cautious of ponding on highways and reduced visibility in a heavy or gusty downpour. Commuters should be sure to leave extra travel time to reach their destinations.

Across northern and central Missouri, and even into Iowa, gusty winds may accompany any rain that falls on Tuesday and Tuesday night. Even without the presence of severe thunderstorms, the combination of wind and rain could lead to slowed travel in these areas.

By Wednesday, a lot of the potency from the storm will wane, but there will still be a lingering risk for severe thunderstorms. A few tornadoes could accompany damaging winds and hail with any thunderstorms across Mississippi, Alabama, southeastern Louisiana and the western Florida panhandle.

A new risk will become even more prevalent from the middle of the week as the storm moves towards the East Coast. While the risk for more wintry weather blossoms across the Northeast, the threat for flooding will spread across the Southeast.

"The slow-moving storm could allow for repeated downpours from the Mississippi River to the southeast Atlantic Coast late Tuesday through Thursday," explained Duff.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-2 inch are likely from Arkansas and Louisiana to Georgia and Carolinas, but it will be possible for some locations to pick up more than 3 inches of rain in just a 48-hour time frame.

In the past two weeks, drought conditions have improved for some of these states, including Mississippi, Tennessee, Alabama and Georgia, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor. Since much of the South Central region has been receiving rain on a more regular basis in recent weeks, the soil has gotten progressively wetter. The saturated ground means that where downpours persist for a longer period of time, the risk of urban and small-stream flooding will be significantly higher when compared to recent weeks.

Some places are still in a moderate drought, so the rainfall could still be welcome in the long-run.

Behind this cross-country storm, dry and cooler conditions are expected to settle in the southern Plains and the southeastern U.S., lasting until at least the weekend.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app. AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.