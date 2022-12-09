Kentucky residents still rebuilding their lives 1 year after deadly tornado outbreak

The tornado outbreak ran amok through the town of Mayfield, leaving many looking for answers and a recovery group looking for volunteers one year later.

The Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group is hoping to get 25 families into 25 homes by Dec. 25.

The holiday season is often a joyous time for many as they celebrate in the warmth and comfort of their homes with family and friends. But in one western Kentucky town, this December is bringing back painful memories of a vicious tornado that left the area in tatters and survivors attempting to heal one day at a time.

Mayfield, Kentucky, was just one of many western Kentucky towns to face the wrath of a December 2021 tornado outbreak, one that spawned a rare and violent EF4 tornado that killed 57 people and injured more than 500. The tornado remained on the ground for over 150 miles of destruction during a three-hour period on Dec. 10, 2021.

Debris surrounds the damaged Graves County courthouse in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. Rescuers combed through fields of wreckage after a tornado outbreak roared across the middle of the U.S., leaving dozens dead and communities in despair. (AP Photo/Dylan T. Lovan) (AP Photo/Dylan T. Lovan)

The tornado moved through under the cover of darkness and laid waste to a local candle factory, Mayfield Consumer Products, completely flattening the plant and leaving eight dead. The tornado then tore through the center of Mayfield, a town with a population of 10,000, causing catastrophic destruction throughout the town square.

Other buildings that sustained serious damage included the Graves County Courthouse and over a dozen local churches. In total, between 700 and 800 homes were estimated to have been hit, as well as over 100 businesses.

"Nothing I’d ever witnessed prepared me for the level of destruction I saw," Gov. Andrew Beshear said in a statement Thursday, honoring the lives lost and the local heroes who came to their neighbors' aid.

In the aftermath of the tornado, many were looking for answers both to how it could have occurred and what the recovery process would entail. AccuWeather Director of Forecast Operations Dan DePodwin called the outbreak "a very rare situation" brought upon by four main ingredients needed for severe weather.

Radar of the December 2021 tornado outbreak as it moved into Mayfield, Kentucky.

"You need moisture, which we had from the Gulf of Mexico," DePodwin said in December 2021. "You need instability, rising air. You need colder air aloft, we had that. You need some type of lifting mechanism, a cold front in this case. And then you need some type of turning in the atmosphere or wind shear, as we call it."

The survivors of the Mayfield incident, however, were more concerned with how they were going to move on from the devastation. One year later, some residents are just now becoming comfortable talking about their experiences.

Mayfield resident Makayla Puckett, a mother of two, was forced from her home due to damages, eventually finding space at Camp Graves, a nonprofit that provides transitional housing for those displaced by the storm.

"A couple of months after it happened, I drove down (to the former home) again, and I just completely bawled, just crying as I went by," Puckett told WMKS-FM. "That whole street is wiped out." Puckett stated that Camp Graves has provided her and her children "blessings," and now she is looking out for her fellow Mayfield citizens that are attempting to somehow make do after the senseless tragedy.

People survey damage from a tornado is seen in Mayfield, Kentucky, on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021. (AP Photo/STF) (AP Photo/STF)

Nearly $100 million of federal assistance and more than $42 million in state funds have helped western Kentucky start to rebuild. Among the recovery efforts, the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Relief Fund pledged $16 million to construct 300 homes in the area. To date, 40 families have "received keys to a new home" built in partnership with Homes and Hope, Habitat for Humanity and the Fuller Center on Housing, according to Beshear.

Another group that is looking at the next few years and beyond is the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group, which is attempting to put 25 families into 25 homes by Christmas.

Group chair and local pastor, Al Chandler, told AccuWeather National Reporter Jillian Angeline that they already have 13 homes under contract, and are relying on volunteers and donations of building materials, furniture and labor to make the holiday miracle happen. While December is an anniversary of a terrible tragedy, Chandler notes that this month is also a sign of camaraderie among those fighting for Mayfield.

In Mayfield, Kentucky, this is just one of the homes the Mayfield Graves County Long Term Recovery Group worked on for displaced families of the December 2021 tornado outbreak.

"On my way to work this morning, [I] noticed 15 cars out there working on [a] house, and I know most of them, they were church members of that church that sponsored [the] home," Chandler told Angeline. "And I'll see that randomly happen on a Saturday or Tuesday morning."

The group has received help from 200 volunteers thus far, with at least another 100 expected to chip in throughout the month.

"Everyone needs to be looking at the next couple of years for everybody that has been affected," Puckett said, "because it's going to take that long to be able to recover from this, and I don't think we'll ever recover mentally from it."

Additional reporting by AccuWeather National Reporter Jillian Angeline.

