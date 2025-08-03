Multiday severe risk to set up across the Plains

Persistent rounds of severe thunderstorms will set up across portions of the Plains as the heat dome strengthens across the western US

Heavy rain created hazardous road conditions in parts of Colorado as severe weather moved through the area.

Portions of the Plains will be at risk for severe weather into early week, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Hazards, including flash flooding, hail and damaging wind gusts, will all be possible in any thunderstorm that turns severe.

A building heat dome that will challenge daily record highs and increase the fire risk across portions of the western United States, and moisture surging from the Gulf will set the stage for the severe thunderstorm risk across the Plains and portions of the Rockies into early week.

As the heat dome strengthens early in the week, storms will track along the northern rim of the strengthening heat dome. In turn, the risk for severe weather will focus farther north compared to Sunday.

Monday and Monday night, the risk for severe weather will focus across far eastern Idaho into western portions of the Dakotas. During the afternoon and evening, severe thunderstorms are also expected in places farther south, including the western portions of the Plains.

Any thunderstorm will be capable of producing hail, flooding downpours and localized damaging wind gusts.

The focus will shift eastward on Tuesday, stretching from northern Nebraska through North Dakota. There is increasing concern that storms could congeal into a line of thunderstorms, raising the concern for more widespread severe weather.

AccuWeather meteorologists have highlighted an area from southern North Dakota to northern Nebraska as a result of this concern.

The main hazards will be localized damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, though any thunderstorm can bring flooding downpours and hail.

On Wednesday, a similar zone to Tuesday will be at risk once again as severe thunderstorms fire up from northern Minnesota and North Dakota to northeastern Nebraska and northwestern Iowa.

Looking ahead to the late week, thunderstorms will continue to parade across the northern periphery of the heat dome, extending the stretch of active weather across portions of the Plains.

On Thursday, the threat will be confined a little farther to the north than the risks from days past, though some places in North Dakota and Minnesota will have their third day of severe weather in a row.

In a corridor from eastern Montana to northern Minnesota and southwestern Ontario, thunderstorms late in the day and overnight will pack a punch. In this zone, thunderstorms with torrential downpours can cause flash flooding as well as contain damaging wind gusts and hail.

The severe weather parade will continue on Friday as parts of the Plains and Midwest have yet another day for a risk of severe weather. On Friday, the focus will extend from the Dakotas and Minnesota south into portions of Nebraska and Iowa.

