The severe weather from the northwestern Gulf Coast to the Mississippi Valley is forecast to kick off Tuesday evening, meaning the risk of weather hazards under the cover of night is especially concerning, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Tornadoes striking at night are particularly dangerous because people are often sleeping or cannot easily see what is approaching, especially with night falling much earlier in the evening. “Additionally, many of the communities in the high risk for severe weather Tuesday into Tuesday night are especially vulnerable to tornadoes due to larger than average numbers of mobile homes, population density and other factors,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.

Here are a few ways people in the path of the storm can prepare:

• Install the free AccuWeather app and ensure that push notifications are on. Having access to timely severe weather notifications can be life-saving during a severe weather outbreak.

• Have a battery-powered weather radio on hand. It’s another way to keep tabs on your local weather conditions.

• Prepare the essentials. Keep a flashlight, bottled water, closed-toed shoes and a puffy blanket on hand. Shoes will protect your feet in case you have to walk through rubble, and blankets and mattresses can be used to shield your body and head from flying debris.

• Charge your phone ahead of the storm. If the storm knocks the power out, you’ll want to ensure your phone is working in the case of an emergency.

•Have a safe location in mind. All household members should have a plan on where to shelter when a warning is issued. Communicate this plan with any children in the house, and make sure to account for your pets in emergency plans. Pet owners should block off spaces under furniture that cats and small dogs may run under rather than toward safety.



