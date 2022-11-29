A severe weather risk that will target the south-central states on Tuesday will bring a substantial tornado threat from northeastern Louisiana and eastern Arkansas to southwestern Tennessee and northwestern Mississippi. According to AccuWeather forecasters, the majority of the twisters will occur after the sun has set, posing a greater threat to the public. “Nocturnal storm events often come as more of a surprise to people simply because they may not be as in touch with the environment around them as they are during the day, or they may be asleep,” emergency preparedness specialist Becky DePodwin said. “That’s why it’s so important to ensure you will be [woken] up by weather warnings issued for your location and to know the appropriate action when a warning is issued.”
One of the easiest ways to receive emergency weather notifications, including tornado warnings, is to download the free AccuWeather app on a smartphone. Residents across the south-central U.S. should have a plan in place, including locating a safe place within your home or relocating to a safe shelter before going to bed. “Mobile homes are not safe locations in an imminent tornado threat. If you live in a mobile home, have a plan to be in a safe structure well ahead of any tornado risk increasing,” AccuWeather chief meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. “This could include going to a neighbor’s home, friend or family or a shelter that communities may open.”
The National Weather Service has issued a tornado watch for parts of Louisiana, southeastern Arkansas and central Mississippi as powerful thunderstorms begin to develop that are capable of spinning up twisters. This has been labeled a “particularly dangerous situation,” with numerous tornadoes expected, some of which are likely to be intense. “Many of the communities in the high risk for severe weather Tuesday into Tuesday night are especially vulnerable to tornadoes due to larger than average numbers of mobile homes, population density and other factors,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said. People who live in a mobile home should have a plan to move to a safe structure if a tornado approaches swiftly.
With the severe weather outbreak “imminent,” Extreme Meteorologist Reed Timmer began storm chasing around Yazoo City, Mississippi, late Tuesday morning. The outbreak will center on a large swath of the South, from western Texas eastward into Alabama, and northeastward into the Ohio Valley. However, the high threat area for Tuesday will center around northeastern Louisiana, southeast Arkansas and central and northern Mississippi, including cities such as Jackson, Greenville, Yazoo City and Tupelo, extending northward toward Memphis. Timmer warned that there was “definitely the potential for strong and potentially violent tornadoes,” as well as long-tracked supercells that could move from northeastern Louisiana into central Mississippi. “That’s just going to be a supercell factory today,” Timmer said, adding all ingredients were in place for long-track, violent tornadoes. “I can’t stress enough how important it is to stay tuned to those severe watches and warnings today across the mid-South.”
Classes have been canceled at several schools in central Mississippi due to the risk of severe thunderstorms and tornadoes Tuesday afternoon and Tuesday evening. Vicksburg Warren School District will be closed all day due to potential safety concerns during after-school pickup, according to WLBT, a news station based out of Jackson, Mississippi. The Mississippi Achievement School District plans to let students out at noon ahead of the anticipated storms. Schools in Alabama, including those in Choctaw County, have also announced that students will be let out early Tuesday in response to the severe weather threat. Other school districts across the region may follow suit and announce early dismissals due to the impending severe weather.
While springtime is well-known for its severe weather outbreaks, there is a lesser-known secondary severe weather season during the autumn months. October and November can bring just as many tornado threats, damaging winds, flooding downpours and large hail as the season shifts into the colder months, and this year will be no different as a round of severe weather threatens 40 million people from Texas to Indiana on Tuesday night alone.
The most common area in the U.S. for severe weather during the fall stretches from Texas to Georgia, including areas from the lower and middle Mississippi River Valley and the Midwest, according to AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. Just because it’s a secondary season doesn’t make it any less deadly either. One of the more well-known fall severe weather event was on Dec. 10 and 11 in 2021 across the Midwest and mid-South when Mayfield, Kentucky, took a direct hit from an EF4 tornado amid a multi-state outbreak. At least 77 people lost their lives across the state, according to The Associated Press.The National Weather Service recorded at least 41 tornadoes associated with the outbreak, eight of which were in Kentucky.
Over 40 million people are at risk of severe weather through Tuesday night, with the most extreme conditions focusing on the lower Mississippi Valley. Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards warned residents of the state and encouraged everyone to stay alert and monitor the weather as it unfolds. “In this case, much of the danger will continue into the overnight hours Tuesday when most people are asleep,” Edwards said. “I can’t stress enough how important it is to have your game plan in place to protect yourself and your loved ones.”
A satellite image of the southeastern United States late Tuesday morning. The colors in the clouds over northern Mississippi indicate where the GOES-EAST weather satellite has detected lightning. (NOAA)
Knowing the critical difference between a tornado watch and warning will help you prepare for incoming severe weather and could save your life.
Tornado watch: This means you are "watching" for something to happen. Usually issued a few hours before severe storms could hit a broad area. A watch is used to alert the public of a developing threat for tornadoes where conditions exist for creating tornadoes, but one has not necessarily formed yet. When under a watch, it is important to be prepared and remain vigilant.
Tornado warning: This means forecasters are "warning" you to take action and seek shelter immediately. It is more urgent than a tornado watch.Warnings are issued minutes before a tornado strikes a highly localized area. A tornado is imminent or has been detected on radar.
A simple way to remember the difference between both is using the taco analogy. A watch means the ingredients to make tacos are there, but the taco has not been made yet. A warning means the tacos have been made and are ready right now, eating them is coming very soon
The severe weather from the northwestern Gulf Coast to the Mississippi Valley is forecast to kick off Tuesday evening, meaning the risk of weather hazards under the cover of night is especially concerning, according to AccuWeather forecasters. Tornadoes striking at night are particularly dangerous because people are often sleeping or cannot easily see what is approaching, especially with night falling much earlier in the evening. “Additionally, many of the communities in the high risk for severe weather Tuesday into Tuesday night are especially vulnerable to tornadoes due to larger than average numbers of mobile homes, population density and other factors,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter said.
Here are a few ways people in the path of the storm can prepare:
• Install the free AccuWeather app and ensure that push notifications are on. An independent quality assurance study concluded that AccuWeather’s app was the first to deliver severe weather push notifications from the National Weather Service (NWS), and people have told AccuWeather that notifications from the app “literally saved our lives” during a severe weather outbreak.
• Have a battery-powered weather radio on hand. It’s another way to keep tabs on your local weather conditions.
• Prepare the essentials. Keep a flashlight, bottled water, closed-toed shoes and a puffy blanket on hand. Shoes will protect your feet in case you have to walk through rubble, and blankets and mattresses can be used to shield your body and head from flying debris.
• Charge your phone ahead of the storm. If the storm knocks the power out, you’ll want to ensure your phone is working in the case of an emergency.
•Have a safe location in mind. All household members should have a plan on where to shelter when a warning is issued. Communicate this plan with any children in the house, and make sure to account for your pets in emergency plans. Pet owners should block off spaces under furniture that cats and small dogs may run under rather than toward safety.