Record snow hits Midwest, snarling post-Thanksgiving travel

Two cities had their biggest November snowfalls in history, while more than 10,000 flights were delayed for those going home on the holiday weekend.

A winter storm brought up to a foot of snow to parts of Iowa this weekend, creating travel trouble near Iowa City with overturned semi-trucks, crashes and stalled vehicles.

Heavy snow hit the Midwest and Great Lakes over the extended Thanksgiving weekend, complicating the already busy time for holiday travelers and dropping a foot of snow in parts of Iowa and southern Wisconsin.

Chicago set a record for the most snow on any November day, with 8.4 inches on Saturday, more than half its total for the entire 2024-2025 season. Madison, Wisconsin, also received its heaviest November snow in one day, with 9.3 inches on Saturday. In Saint Louis, the local zoo and Gateway Arch closed Saturday, when 6 to 8 inches of snow fell across the city.

Callender, Iowa, recorded the highest snowfall total of 16.5 inches.

The storm spelled trouble for those returning from the holiday weekend. On Interstate 70 in Indiana, 45 vehicles piled up in the snow Saturday afternoon. Eleven people were injured. Meanwhile, in northwestern Indiana, more than 200 crashes or slide-offs occurred, according to the state police.

The storm's impacts weren't limited to road problems. Nearly 10,000 flights were delayed over the weekend, CNN said. Iowa's Des Moines International Airport closed Saturday night after a flight slid off the runway due to icy conditions.

Heavy snow reduced visibility and led to a 45-vehicle chain-reaction crash on westbound Interstate 70 near Terre Haute, Indiana, according to the Indiana State Police.

A new round of snow will cause additional travel disruptions across parts of the Midwest and Northeast through Tuesday.