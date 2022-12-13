Dangerous multiday severe weather, tornado outbreak to target southern US

AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the south-central United States will be under a heightened state of alert as a severe weather outbreak, including a significant risk of tornadoes, persists through at least Wednesday evening. As a massive storm system pushes eastward across the country, twisters could touch down at night and flash flooding may also strike areas experiencing severe weather, adding to the dangers.

During the late autumn and winter, powerful storm systems such as the one affecting the Central states can produce severe weather around the clock as the components for violent thunderstorms remain in place. Because the sun's strength this time of the year is much less than during the spring and summer, severe weather is not as dependent on daytime heating, giving the storms a boost.

Two necessary ingredients for severe weather, including humid air and a potent jet stream, will be present through at least the middle of the week.

Severe weather, including tornado-warned thunderstorms, rolled through the Dallas-Fort Worth metro area Tuesday morning. As the storms progress across northeastern Texas, Louisiana, Arkansas and western Mississippi into Tuesday night, all modes of severe weather, ranging from high winds and strong tornadoes to hail and torrential downpours, will be possible.

"The concern for severe weather won’t end on Tuesday night," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Bill Deger said. "A robust flow of moisture off the Gulf of Mexico will drive the threat for severe storms on Wednesday."

From Wednesday to Wednesday evening the greatest risk of severe weather will focus from the southeastern parts of Louisiana and Mississippi to southern Alabama and the western part of the Florida Panhandle. Once again, everything from high winds and tornadoes to hail and torrential downpours are likely to occur in the strongest storms.

Major cities in the path of the severe thunderstorms Wednesday include Biloxi, Mississippi, New Orleans, and Mobile, Alabama. There is the potential for severe weather to extend farther to the north, perhaps spanning across more of Alabama.

Along with the threat of nocturnal touchdowns, some of the tornadoes that are spawned can be concealed by rain or may not be visible due to rolling, wooded terrain.

Along the Gulf coast, a few waterspouts are possible. As these make landfall, they can lead to brief tornadoes as well.

AccuWeather meteorologists urge all in the threat zone to closely monitor severe weather watches and warnings as they are issued and seek shelter immediately if warnings are issued.

Disturbances, or ripples in the jet stream, rotating around the massive storm system will provide periodic boosts in the severe weather potential mainly in the Interstate 10 and 20 corridors. Combined with surging Gulf of Mexico moisture, flood threat dangers could also be heightened in the Tennessee Valley and surrounding areas into Wednesday evening, Deger said.

Because storm systems in recent weeks have chipped away at drought conditions over the South Central states, the ground has become wetter and runoff has been occurring at progressively faster rates. In some cases, the state of the ground is saturated and any downpours that persist can lead to rapid flooding of streams and flooding on some of the secondary rivers in the region.

"This risk is of greatest concern but not limited to the zone from the central Mississippi and northwestern Alabama to the southern and middle portions of Tennessee into Wednesday night," AccuWeather Chief On-Air Meteorologist Bernie Rayno said. In this swath, a general 2-3 inches of rain is forecast to fall with the potential for an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 6 inches.

Experts urge motorists to never drive through flooded areas since the road surface may have been washed away and the water may be much deeper than it appears.

Rain and severe weather will pick up forward speed by later Wednesday night and Thursday, as atmospheric conditions will also become less favorable for violent thunderstorms and torrential rainfall to develop.

"The threat for severe weather will enter its fourth day on Thursday, as storms reach the Florida Peninsula, southeastern Georgia and the eastern Carolinas," Deger said. "A warm, humid air mass ahead of the storm's cold front will drive the thunderstorms and severe weather potential."

Even though much of the jet stream support for severe weather will be diminishing, the risk will still include the potential for a couple of tornadoes and waterspouts in northern and central Florida in particular.

In the wake of the severe weather, chillier air will spread across much of the South Central states. The air could be just cold enough to allow a bit of snow and/or ice to occur in parts of Texas and northern Louisiana Friday.

