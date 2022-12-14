AccuWeather National Reporter Jillian Angeline was on the scene in Keithville, Louisiana, Wednesday after a reported tornado left two dead and two others hospitalized with injuries in the community 20 minutes southwest of Shreveport. The Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed the two fatalities, one being a young boy found in a wooded area near his home that had been destroyed, along with his mother, with the mother’s body discovered about 2:30 a.m. local time Wednesday under debris caused by the twister. Angeline noted that officials had analyzed about 50 structures for damages thus far, with at least three homes destroyed, and that damage reports were expected to rise throughout Wednesday. Trees in the area were also uprooted.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Two fatalities were confirmed in Keithville, Louisiana, in the aftermath of a devastating tornado that left many homes destroyed on Dec. 14. AccuWeather’s Jillian Angeline was at the scene.

Angeline spoke with Robert Jump, Deputy Director of the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office, who laid out his priorities in the aftermath of the deadly storm. “We want to make sure that every individual that was impacted by this storm, that we address what needs that they have, and that would be primarily … do they have shelter, can they get out of the elements,” Jump said. Jump previously told Angeline that at least 20-25 families would not be able to return to their homes right away after damages to the properties.