A mix of wintry precipitation is spreading across the interior mid-Atlantic, including sleet and freezing rain, but how are these two types of precipitation different? In both cases, snow falling in a storm encounters a layer of warm air high above the ground, which causes the snow to melt into raindrops.

As the rain continues to fall, it encounters a pocket of cold air where temperatures are below freezing. If there is a thick layer of subfreezing air above the ground, the raindrops freeze into sleet pellets before reaching the surface. If there is a shallow layer of subfreezing air, the raindrops reach the ground as liquid and then freeze after making contact with the ground. Freezing rain can be more dangerous than sleet as freezing rain can weigh down tree limbs and power lines and turn highways into sheets of ice.