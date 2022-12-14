'It just took everything': Deadly storms persist through second day

The severe weather outbreak sweeping across the South has killed at least five people and injured dozens more. And with night falling once more, residents in the South will face more nocturnal severe weather threats.

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. Bill Wadell was in Farmerville, Louisiana, where a tornado severely damaged homes and injured dozens of people on Dec. 13, leaving residents to pick up the pieces in the aftermath.

The barrage of severe weather across the South continued into Wednesday afternoon as storms fired up in Louisiana and Mississippi, prompting at least one Louisiana parish to declare a state of emergency.

St. Charles Parish President Matthew Jewell declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon after one person died and several others were injured following a likely tornado near Killona, which is located roughly 25 miles west of New Orleans. Search and rescue operations were ongoing, and downed powerlines and blocked roads created hazardous driving conditions.

As of Wednesday evening, at least five people have died during this week's severe weather outbreak, including two in Keithville, Louisiana.

Tornado watches covered a swath of eastern Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama Wednesday after the storms had rolled through Oklahoma, Texas and western Louisiana the day before.

At least eight of 12 possible tornadoes were confirmed in North Texas following the storms, and as the threat moved eastward, the severe weather showed no sign of easing up.

During the morning hours, a radar-indicated tornado struck the Mason Trailer Park community in Anguilla, Mississippi, located about 60 miles northwest of Jackson, destroying several mobile homes.

Photos shared over Twitter by Ashley Renee, a meteorologist for The Delta News, showed mobile homes that had been tossed about and scattered across the park. Insulation, cables, cabinets and other pieces of the homes lay exposed to the elements.

In western Mississippi, the NWS issued a Particularly Dangerous Situation for a confirmed large tornado approaching Lawrence, which is 55 miles east of the capital city of Jackson. A statement from the NWS warned flying debris could be deadly to those without shelter; mobile homes would be destroyed; and considerable damage to homes, businesses and vehicles was likely, with complete destruction possible.

Later in the afternoon, rescue efforts were underway in New Iberia, Louisiana, about 100 miles west of New Orleans, after the local police department confirmed at least two tornadoes had touched down in the area. The National Weather Service has not yet conducted surveys in the area.

The Iberia Medical Center sustained a "significant amount of damage," according to New Iberia Police Department Capt. Leland Laseter. But despite the damage, no fatalities have been reported as of Wednesday afternoon, and all injuries were being treated at local hospitals.

Tornadoes tear through Louisiana, Miss. neighborhoods

But at least two fatalities had been confirmed during Tuesday's storms after a dangerous tornado had tracked near Four Forks, Louisiana, about 25 miles southwest of Shreveport. A young boy was found deceased in a wooded area of Pecan Farms, a town north of Four Forks, after his home was destroyed by the twister, according to the Caddo Parish Sheriff’s Office. Just after 2 a.m. local time, first responders discovered the body of the boy’s mother under debris located about one street over from where her home was destroyed.

”It's a horrible mess down there … we’re following debris fields trying to find the actual residence, then trying to find if there’s people inside the residence,” Prator told AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell.

A tornado also reportedly destroyed several residences and injured dozens of people in Farmerville, Louisiana, which is about 105 miles northeast of Shreveport.

Farmerville resident Tyshiba Wilson told Wadell that she had scrambled to get her two young daughters and niece to the bathtub as the warnings went off on her phone. It was only a matter of seconds before the winds hit, tearing through her home. Wilson braced herself with one foot against the door and the other against the counter, fighting against the wind to hold it shut.

“I said, ‘Y’all pray. We’re going to get through this,’” she recounted to Wadell. “And we made it up out of there, but it was just devastating. It just took everything.”

As of Wednesday morning, the National Weather Service Fort Worth office had confirmed eight tornadoes, and crews there expect the area's total to rise to 12 or more.

The count includes four tornadoes -- two EF0 and two EF1 tornadoes -- that had carved a discontinuous damage track from the joint reserve base in Fort Worth to Grapevine.

At least five people were injured in Grapevine and have since been hospitalized, but none of the injuries suffered had been life-threatening, according to the Grapevine Police Department.

Perhaps one of the more striking scenes of the day had been captured in a photo taken inside a local Sam's Club showing a section of the metal roof pried from the rafters. The Walmart and Grapevine Mills Mall also had been heavily damaged.

Earlier Tuesday morning, an EF2 tornado touched down in Wayne, Oklahoma, located about 43 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, before 5:30 a.m. local time, scattering debris across the area. No injuries have been reported from the tornado as of Wednesday.

Two other EF2 tornadoes were confirmed from Tuesday in Texas -- one in Wise County that tracked just south of Decatur, Texas, and the second in Lamar County that tracked near Petty to Hopewell.

The storms will continue to rumble through the South into Thursday, though they will focus on a smaller area than over the past two days. Florida, southeast Georgia and southeast South Carolina will all see some severe weather risks before the storm pivots into the Northeast to bring more wintry conditions.

Reporting by AccuWeather National Reporters Bill Wadell and Jillian Angeline.

