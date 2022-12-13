5 injured after likely tornado strikes Dallas-Fort Worth suburb

Video and photos of the aftermath showed metal roofs peeled from the rafters, shattered windows of a diner and a semi-truck jackknifed off the road after the violent tornado-warned storm tore through the area.

Copied

Live Coverage For all things weather, 24 hours a day. This drone video from storm chaser Mike Scantlin shows significant tornado damage in Wayne, Oklahoma, as local residents begin recovery efforts on Dec. 13.

Storms that moved through northeastern Texas communities on Tuesday spawned a likely tornado in the Dallas and Fort Worth suburbs, injuring at least five people and heavily damaging surrounding buildings, just hours after a damaging EF2 tornado tore through a town in Oklahoma.

Portions of North Texas had been placed under a tornado watch early Tuesday morning as the storms began to fire up, tornado warnings following not long after. By 8:15 a.m., local time, Grapevine, Texas, a suburb roughly 20 miles to the northwest of Dallas, was placed under a tornado warning as the storms progressed eastward.

The five injured have since been hospitalized, but none of the injuries sustained had been life-threatening, according to the Grapevine Police Department.

GET THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP

Video from the aftermath showed debris scattered across the road and the shattered windows of a diner as police sirens blared in the background. At least two-thirds of the restaurant's sign still clung to the post, the remaining portion crumpled on the ground.

After major structural damage, several businesses closed for the day, including the Walmart and Grapevine Mills Mall. Photos showed the interior of a local Sam's Club, where a section of the metal roof had been torn off.

"The first area of impact occurred just off of SH-26 and SH-114, at the Sam’s Club and Walmart Supercenter," Grapevine Police Department Media Manager Amanda McNew told AccuWeather in a statement. "Other nearby businesses were also hit as the storm traveled east along Northwest Highway, downing power lines and uprooting trees, before causing damage to the city service center and Grapevine Mills Mall."

Tornadoes rip through parts of Oklahoma, Texas

The probable tornado in Grapevine, Texas, was one of the latest to strike during the severe weather outbreak that tore across the south-central Plains.

Earlier Tuesday morning, an EF2 tornado touched down in Wayne, Oklahoma, located about 43 miles southeast of Oklahoma City, before 5:30 a.m. local time, scattering debris across the area. No injuries have been reported from the tornado as of Tuesday afternoon, but the violent twister reportedly tore through several homes.

Power outages across Oklahoma remained below 1,000 as of Tuesday afternoon, with the majority located in McClain County, where Wayne is located. In Texas, however, over 15,000 customers were without power, with 5,000 in Tarrant County, where Grapevine is located, according to PowerOutage.US.

At Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, over 800 flights to and from the airport -- consisting of 55% of the departures and 40% of the arrivals -- have been delayed, according to FlightAware.

The severe weather will continue to roll eastward into Wednesday evening, pushing into Louisiana, Arkansas and Mississippi -- states that were hit rather hard at the end of November by another tornado outbreak that claimed two lives.

AccuWeather meteorologists warn the greatest risk of severe weather on Wednesday will focus from southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi to southern Alabama and the western portion of the Florida Panhandle.

Want next-level safety, ad-free? Unlock advanced, hyperlocal severe weather alerts when you subscribe to Premium+ on the AccuWeather app.AccuWeather Alerts™ are prompted by our expert meteorologists who monitor and analyze dangerous weather risks 24/7 to keep you and your family safer.