Satellite imagery captures extensive damage from New Orleans tornado
Members of the hard-hit community of Arabi are expressing shock, and also gratitude, that they are still alive following Tuesday’s devastating twister.
Allison Finch, AccuWeather staff writer
Published Mar. 24, 2022 1:02 PM EDT
Updated Mar. 24, 2022 1:02 PM EDT
At least one person was killed and dozens of homes destroyed when a tornado slammed into Arabi, Louisiana, on the night of March 22.
Residents of Arabi, Louisiana, once again found themselves picking up the pieces in the wake of a natural disaster, following a tornado that rampaged through the New Orleans metropolitan area late Tuesday night and destroyed dozens of homes.
Dozens of homes and buildings were destroyed in the blink of an eye as a large tornado tore approximately an 11-mile path from around Gretna in Jefferson Parish to Arabi in St. Bernard Parish and then to New Orleans East under the cover of darkness. According to the National Weather Service (NWS), the worst of the damage was in Arabi, a suburb of the city. The damage in this community was consistent with an EF3 tornado, which can have wind speeds up to 165 mph.
The NWS also confirmed another tornado that spun from the same storm system. The twister touched down earlier in the evening across Lake Pontchartrain to the north of New Orleans in the community of Lacombe. This EF1 twister was on the ground for 12.2 miles and had max wind speeds of 90 mph.
Satellite photos show just how devasting the damage was in an area that had already been badly damaged by Hurricane Katrina nearly two decades earlier and Hurricane Ida just last year. Louisiana State Fire Marshal Butch Browning estimated that more than 150 homes had suffered significant or catastrophic damage.
"To see [the areas damaged] looks like a model town where someone just walked in and stepped on some houses. Literally, matchsticks that have been strewn around," U.S. Rep. of Louisiana Troy Carter told AccuWeather National Reporter Jillian Angeline on Wednesday. "Unfortunately, this was not a toy model. This was people's communities and people's homes, and it was quite devastating."
In a city generally without basements, residents were forced to look elsewhere for shelter when the dark, ominous clouds were spotted in the area. Residents shared to AccuWeather's National Reporter Kim Leoffler how grateful they were to have made it out alive.
"We're pretty lucky," one resident Kathy McGoey told Leoffler.
McGoey, like many others, recalls how quickly the twister came and how little time she and her family had to get to a safe space.
"Basically, we got in and shut the door, and we didn't have time to do anything else," McGoey said.
Another family rode out the storm in their bathroom. The winds were so strong that wood pieces were slammed into the side of Tim Blake's family home.
"I thought I was going to die. I really did," Blake said.
Despite all the damage and all of the flattened houses, some things just couldn't be explained, like the pie on Blake's counter that was seemingly untouched after the tornado flung two by fours into their house and shattered their windows.
Officials confirmed at least one death in Arabi. The victim was identified as Connor Lambert, a 25-year-old resident of Arabi who had just had dinner with his parents and had been on his way home when the storm struck. According to The Associated Press, the St. Bernard Parish coroner's office said he died of multiple blunt-force injuries.
Eight others were injured and required medical attention, according to Gov. John Bel Edwards.
Edwards declared a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon following the destruction across St. Bernard, Orleans, Jefferson and St. Tammany parishes.
As neighbors helped one another with cleanup efforts on Wednesday, the community was filled with love and support.
"The lesson we can take from this is what it means to be neighbors to one another," Edwards said after visiting and speaking with the residents on Wednesday.
"It's just stuff. It can be replaced," Friscoville resident Michelle O'Neill said to NOLA.com.
Carter told Angeline that an additional round of federal resources for disaster recovery had just been announced Tuesday ahead of the storms, designating another $1.27 billion in federal resources to assist the state with recovery from Ida, with another $4.6 billion going to Baton Rouge and $450 million to Lake Charles -- areas that had been impacted by hurricanes Delta and Laura.
"And now here we are today, starting on yet a whole new discussion of resources for people who were unfortunately still building from previous storms who find themselves now in the throes of a very quick-moving tornado," Carter said.
New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell described the residents of New Orleans as resilient people in a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
"We know that we are also on the frontlines of climate change, and this is just another example of that. My team, my administration has responded to over 15 emergency declarations in the less than four years, and it has been the response of the public that has truly gotten us through them," said Cantrell.
The Big Easy is no stranger to tornadoes. At least seven significant (EF2 or stronger) twisters have crisscrossed Orleans Parish since 1950, according to the Tornado Archive. The most recent large tornado was an EF3 which raked 10 miles through areas from just east of the industrial canal to Lake Borgne on Feb. 7, 2017, injuring 33 people.
The tornadoes and the associated storm were a part of the same system that hit parts of Texas and other South Central states this week. At least two deaths were associated with this storm, and between Monday and Tuesday, 38 tornadoes were confirmed during the outbreak, but that number is expected to change as storm surveys are still ongoing.
For the latest weather news, check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch the AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeather Now is now available on your preferred streaming platform.