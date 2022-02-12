Dangerous storms and tornadoes pose threat to central U.S.
A widespread storm set to develop mid-to-late week will also bring the risk of severe weather across south-central states
By
Alyssa Smithmyer, AccuWeather Meteorologist
Published Feb. 11, 2022 11:08 PM EST
|
Updated Feb. 12, 2022 6:15 AM EST
The meteorology program at Jackson State University has produced hundreds of Black meteorologists. AccuWeather’s Emmy Victor reports from Jackson, Mississippi.
Residents across the central United States are gearing up for a showdown between seasons as forecasters warn of a large storm that will likely take shape by midweek. Hazards ranging from snow to severe thunderstorms will be in the spotlight as this storm develops.
The looming threat of severe weather has been at the core of recent discussion between long-range and short-range AccuWeather forecasters recently.
AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham explained, "Long-range meteorologists at AccuWeather have been highlighting the Feb. 16-18 time frame for weeks and discussing the potential for a cross-country storm. This storm may be capable of producing heavy snow and a corridor of ice, as well as heavy rain and severe thunderstorms".
Prior to the storm, temperatures early to midweek will range between 10 and 15 degrees Fahrenheit above average for cities such as Little Rock, Arkansas, Nashville, Tennessee, Dallas and Oklahoma City. For most south-central locations, the peak temperatures will take place on Wednesday.
"By Wednesday, it'll feel more like late March for portions of the southern Plains, and it is this strong warmth, coupled with the approaching storm that raises concern for severe weather," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Joseph Bauer.
However, the warmth will not last long throughout the Plains and Mississippi Valley. By Friday, conditions will turn cooler and daytime highs from Wednesday to Friday can swing anywhere from 10 to 20 degrees lower.
The driving force responsible for the temperature nose-dive will be a pattern shift in the upper levels of the atmosphere. The jet stream is expected to plunge southward across the country's center and filter in Arctic air with it. A stark boundary between the chilly Arctic air and warm, humid air will generate an environment conducive to the development of severe storms.
"An impressive clash between warm and humid air out of the Gulf of Mexico and cold Canadian air will set the stage for this severe weather event," stated Buckingham.
The "hot spot" region for strong storms will span from western Texas, southern Iowa, and central Tennessee to the Louisiana coastline. Larger cities such as Tulsa, Oklahoma, Oklahoma City, Dallas, Shreveport, Louisiana, Jackson, Mississippi, Little Rock, Arkansas, Nashville, and Louisville, Kentucky, will be at risk for damaging storms.
Within this region, all modes of severe weather, including damaging winds, hail, tornadoes and flooding rainfall are not out of the question, explained Buckingham.
Anyone traveling on interstates 20, 30, 40, 44 and 55 from late Wednesday through Thursday should be mindful of rapidly changing weather conditions. Blowing debris and flooding downpours can quickly disrupt travel, along with strong winds posing a risk to high-profile vehicles.
While we are roughly halfway through February, some may be wondering how this winter is comparing to previous years in terms of severe weather and the number of tornado reports.
During the winter months, tornadoes typically occur less frequently than in the summer months. Texas averages three tornadoes in the month of February, explained Bauer, so the threat of severe weather is not unheard of this time of year.
According to the NOAA Storm Prediction Center's dataset taken from 1991-2010, the average number of tornadoes reported in February across the entire country is typically around 29. In January, the average rises to 35 tornadoes. However, in January 2022, there were a total of 48 preliminary tornado reports in the United States, exceeding the national average.
It is important to note that tornadoes can occur any time of the year and any time of day. Residents are advised to always have a safety plan in place before severe weather develops.
