Strong storm coming to California, western US but moisture may be scarce
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Feb. 11, 2022 2:04 PM EST
|
Updated Feb. 11, 2022 2:04 PM EST
Heat advisories are in place across Southern California; temperatures are expected to be 10-20 degrees above normal.
A major pattern change is about to unfold across the western United States, and it will usher in big changes in the weather. The flip in the weather will end the unusual winter heat wave that has been gripping California, and the lengthy streak of dry weather that has been marked by poor air quality at times may come to an end with brief showers for some places and even mountain snow.
A large and strong northward bulge in the jet stream has dominated the weather west of the Rockies much of this week, and the bulge will continue through this weekend. When the jet stream is set up this way, there are typically vast areas of sunshine and abundant warmth. Air stagnation can be a problem, but sometimes, as was the case this week, there can be small areas of focused strong winds, such as the Santa Ana event that developed in Southern California.
From Sunday to Tuesday, the jet stream pattern will flip, forecasters say. As the jet stream lunges southward, this will allow much colder air to flow back across the western United States.
The strong southward dip in the jet stream and the associated jet stream storm will drag much colder air southward and not only mark and end to the record warmth in California but result in temperatures that quickly trend to average or even a bit below average for a couple of days next week.
Following highs in the 70s in San Francisco through this weekend and an all-time meteorological winter high of 78 at midweek, temperatures may fail to top the 50s by Tuesday.
It will be a similar story in Los Angeles, following perhaps the warmest kickoff temperature for any Super Bowl on Sunday, with 83 F forecast, and record-challenging temperatures within a few degrees of 90 downtown both days of the weekend, temperatures on Tuesday are forecast to peak only in the mid-60s with nighttime lows in the mid-40s.
Prolonged dry weather across the region over the last month has caused the snowpack to shrink in the mountains and water reservoir levels to plummet below normal for this time of year. Because of that, many may be wondering if the upcoming changes in the pattern will come with a meaningful chance of precipitation.
However, AccuWeather forecasters say the storm setup will be somewhat different than typical storms that arrive from the Pacific Ocean with abundant moisture. Most of the storms will be situated at the jet stream level of the atmosphere. The system will also track south-southeastward over the West Coast, causing moisture from the Pacific Ocean to be largely cut off from the storm. Only a limited amount of rain showers are likely to develop.
The last time Los Angeles received measurable rain was on Jan. 17, when 0.18 of an inch fell. Meanwhile, it has not rained at all in San Francisco since Jan. 4, when 0.15 of an inch of rain fell.
"Even though rainfall is likely to be limited to sporadic showers along the California coast and over the interior valleys from Monday to Wednesday, any short-term ground dampening that can occur would be welcomed to reduce the risk of wildfire ignition," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
Multiple wildfires have recently broken out in the state due to the recent warmth, windy conditions and prolonged dryness.
Where rain showers manage to wet the pavement, road conditions can be extra slick for a brief time due to the mixture of oily residue and moisture. The condition will require extra stopping distance at intersections and slower speeds when rounding curves or traveling on highway ramps.
The pattern change will bring colder and more seasonable conditions to the mountains and passes as well next week. The cold air with spotty snow will spread southward along the western third of the nation from Monday to Wednesday.
Snowfall over the higher elevations of the Cascades, Sierra Nevada, mountains in northern Arizona and the Wasatch Range in Utah will generally be limited to a few inches in most cases.
Motorists venturing over the passes in the Sierra Nevada may have to figure in extra travel time due to slippery road conditions. A little snow is forecast to fall over Donner Pass along Interstate 80 from Monday night to Tuesday. The last time that more than a dusting of snow coated the pass was on New Year’s Eve.
The pattern and the lack of moisture with the fast-moving storm will not be enough to bring much-needed heavy snow to the Sierra Nevada next week. But, with lower and more seasonable temperatures in the 20s and 30s forecast for the high country, at least the snowmelt will substantially slow and cease.
The Sierra Nevada received a tremendous amount of snow in December from the onslaught of storm after storm that pushed the snowpack to well above average for that time of the year. However, zero snow has fallen over the past five to six weeks, and the snowpack has trended to well below average for mid-February. Should no more or only very little snowfall occur for the duration of the wet and snowy season, there will again be less runoff and less water reaching reservoirs during the dry summer season.
While AccuWeather's long-range team of meteorologists is expecting some more storm activity prior to the end of winter and early spring, it could still fall short of what is needed during the wet season to carry the region through the summer and autumn.
The upcoming pattern change is also likely to usher in strong winds and the potential for rare, mid-winter thunderstorms to progress southward across the West.
Even though the storm will be moisture-starved, its impressive strength will likely produce strong winds from the south and southwest on its front end. High winds from the north and northeast are also likely in the storm's wake over the Southwest in general. The gusty conditions can kick up dust and result in dangerous crosswinds on area highways starting on Monday in some locations and may persist in the region through the end of next week. The risk of a moderate to strong Santa Ana event for Southern California will increase after the storm passes by overhead by midweek, although this time it would be accompanied by cooler air.
The risk of thunderstorms is likely to be across western portions of Washington and Oregon from Sunday night to Monday, California and Nevada from Monday to Tuesday and across parts of Utah, Arizona and New Mexico from Tuesday to Wednesday.
"The storms could be intense enough at the local level to produce locally gusty thunderstorms and hail," AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said.
The same storm will go on to help spark a major storm over the Central states from mid- to late week. It is likely to tap copious amounts of Gulf of Mexico moisture and unleash heavy snow, heavy rain and severe thunderstorms.
Even though temperatures are likely to rebound late next week and weekend in California and the West in general, a return to long-lasting and record warmth seems unlikely at this point.
"There may a similar storm that travels from the Northwest to the interior Southwest during the period from Feb. 21-23," AccuWeather Lead Long-Range Meteorologist Paul Pastelok said, adding that moisture may again be limited, but the potential for temperature fluctuations, sporadic showers, some mountain snow and gusty winds could return with that storm.
