Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall in Florida hours after forming
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Sep. 8, 2021 9:54 PM EDT
As Larry remains well away from the U.S., AccuWeather forecasters continue to monitor the potential for development closer to home.
Less than five hours after taking shape over the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall along the Florida Panhandle in almost the same exact spot that Tropical Storm Fred hit less than one month ago.
Mindy formed at 5 p.m. EDT Wednesday afternoon just off the coast of the Florida Panhandle, and by 9:15 p.m. EDT, the center of the storm moved over St. Vincent Island, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It was not quite as strong as Fred, which made landfall about 15 miles away at Cape San Blas, Florida, on Aug. 16 with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.
Tropical storm warnings are in effect along the coast of Florida from Mexico Beach, Florida, to Steinhatchee River. Multiple weather stations in this area have clocked tropical-storm-force winds with some gusts occasionally topping 50 mph.
AccuWeather forecasters have been monitoring this part of the Atlantic basin since late August for this particular system.
Due to Mindy's proximity to land, damaging winds are not expected to be a substantial threat. The storm has been rated as a less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact™Scale for Hurricanes.
This image, captured on, Sept. 8, 2021, shows Tropical Storm Mindy making landfall along the Florida Panhandle. (NOAA/GOES-EAST)
A plume of moisture associated with Mindy will continue to contribute to drenching showers and thunderstorms over the southeastern U.S. into Friday. Downpours can be intense and persistent enough to bring 3-6 inches of rain and flash flooding to some communities into the end of the week. More widespread rainfall amounts will be on the order of 1-2 inches.
Flooding downpours may hit metro areas around Tallahassee and Jacksonville, Florida, as well as Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, into Friday.
Fortunately, the bulk of the downpours will focus east of areas in Louisiana that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ida in late August. More than 300,000 utility customers remained without power in southeastern Louisiana as of Wednesday evening, according to PowerOutage.us.
Portions of northern Georgia and upstate South Carolina were hit with torrential downpours that triggered localized flash flooding Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. These downpours were due in part to tropical moisture streaming northward from the Gulf of Mexico and the proximity of an old stalled frontal zone.
Due to the tropical storm, seas and surf can be rough, especially in the proximity of thunderstorms into Thursday evening.
Although wind shear limited development earlier in the week, the warm waters below the system contributed to its development.
"The center of this [system] was over some of the deepest warm water of the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Water temperatures in part of the central Gulf of Mexico were in the middle to upper 80s F, and the warm waters extended to the depths of the Gulf. When water temperatures are 78 degrees or warmer, conditions are considered to be favorable for tropical development. When the water is warm through a deep layer, it is less likely to be cooled from the churning winds on the surface.
Mindy will likely weaken as it tracks over land, but it could strengthen slightly when it shifts back over water later in the week. However, it is unlikely that it will become a hurricane.
"That system will have increasing wind shear to contend with along its path from the northern Gulf to the western Atlantic, but despite that, it could take advantage of rising air created by the wind shear and become better organized and strengthen," Kottlowski said.
Dry air is forecast to sweep in across the Southeastern states from Friday into this weekend.
Steering breezes are forecast to guide this feature out into the western Atlantic over the weekend, where it would be a diminishing threat to the U.S.
Elsewhere, in the Atlantic, Larry will remain the strongest tropical system on the maps into Friday night, prior to a close encounter or landfall on the island of Newfoundland, Canada.
A new threat may arise in waters near Mexico and Central America from this weekend into early next week, but the momentum from the trade winds may keep the system too close to land -- a factor that could limit the potential for it to develop further. Winds could also continue to push it westward over the continent.
There is a low risk of development expected in the western Gulf into early next week, but there will be a better chance for tropical development after the system moves over land and into the Pacific later next week, Kottlowski explained.
Farther to the east over the Atlantic, tropical waves will continue to push westward from Africa. There is a chance a more robust wave in the train catches on and slowly develops this weekend to early next week in the vicinity of the Cabo Verde Islands, which are located off the west coast of Africa.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 8, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has spawned 12 tropical storms, of which five have gone on to strengthen into hurricanes. Three of those hurricanes became major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).
With the peak of hurricane season only near the halfway point (Sept. 10), plenty more tropical storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes are foreseen this year as 2021 remains on a well-above-average pace. During an average season, there are 14 named systems with seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Tropical Storm Mindy makes landfall in Florida hours after forming
By Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Sep. 8, 2021 9:54 PM EDT
As Larry remains well away from the U.S., AccuWeather forecasters continue to monitor the potential for development closer to home.
Less than five hours after taking shape over the Gulf of Mexico, Tropical Storm Mindy made landfall along the Florida Panhandle in almost the same exact spot that Tropical Storm Fred hit less than one month ago.
Mindy formed at 5 p.m. EDT Wednesday afternoon just off the coast of the Florida Panhandle, and by 9:15 p.m. EDT, the center of the storm moved over St. Vincent Island, Florida, with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph. It was not quite as strong as Fred, which made landfall about 15 miles away at Cape San Blas, Florida, on Aug. 16 with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph.
Tropical storm warnings are in effect along the coast of Florida from Mexico Beach, Florida, to Steinhatchee River. Multiple weather stations in this area have clocked tropical-storm-force winds with some gusts occasionally topping 50 mph.
AccuWeather forecasters have been monitoring this part of the Atlantic basin since late August for this particular system.
Due to Mindy's proximity to land, damaging winds are not expected to be a substantial threat. The storm has been rated as a less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact™Scale for Hurricanes.
This image, captured on, Sept. 8, 2021, shows Tropical Storm Mindy making landfall along the Florida Panhandle. (NOAA/GOES-EAST)
A plume of moisture associated with Mindy will continue to contribute to drenching showers and thunderstorms over the southeastern U.S. into Friday. Downpours can be intense and persistent enough to bring 3-6 inches of rain and flash flooding to some communities into the end of the week. More widespread rainfall amounts will be on the order of 1-2 inches.
Flooding downpours may hit metro areas around Tallahassee and Jacksonville, Florida, as well as Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina, into Friday.
Fortunately, the bulk of the downpours will focus east of areas in Louisiana that were hardest hit by Hurricane Ida in late August. More than 300,000 utility customers remained without power in southeastern Louisiana as of Wednesday evening, according to PowerOutage.us.
Portions of northern Georgia and upstate South Carolina were hit with torrential downpours that triggered localized flash flooding Tuesday night into Wednesday morning. These downpours were due in part to tropical moisture streaming northward from the Gulf of Mexico and the proximity of an old stalled frontal zone.
Due to the tropical storm, seas and surf can be rough, especially in the proximity of thunderstorms into Thursday evening.
Although wind shear limited development earlier in the week, the warm waters below the system contributed to its development.
"The center of this [system] was over some of the deepest warm water of the Gulf of Mexico on Wednesday," AccuWeather Hurricane Expert Dan Kottlowski said.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
Water temperatures in part of the central Gulf of Mexico were in the middle to upper 80s F, and the warm waters extended to the depths of the Gulf. When water temperatures are 78 degrees or warmer, conditions are considered to be favorable for tropical development. When the water is warm through a deep layer, it is less likely to be cooled from the churning winds on the surface.
Mindy will likely weaken as it tracks over land, but it could strengthen slightly when it shifts back over water later in the week. However, it is unlikely that it will become a hurricane.
"That system will have increasing wind shear to contend with along its path from the northern Gulf to the western Atlantic, but despite that, it could take advantage of rising air created by the wind shear and become better organized and strengthen," Kottlowski said.
Dry air is forecast to sweep in across the Southeastern states from Friday into this weekend.
Steering breezes are forecast to guide this feature out into the western Atlantic over the weekend, where it would be a diminishing threat to the U.S.
Elsewhere, in the Atlantic, Larry will remain the strongest tropical system on the maps into Friday night, prior to a close encounter or landfall on the island of Newfoundland, Canada.
A new threat may arise in waters near Mexico and Central America from this weekend into early next week, but the momentum from the trade winds may keep the system too close to land -- a factor that could limit the potential for it to develop further. Winds could also continue to push it westward over the continent.
There is a low risk of development expected in the western Gulf into early next week, but there will be a better chance for tropical development after the system moves over land and into the Pacific later next week, Kottlowski explained.
Farther to the east over the Atlantic, tropical waves will continue to push westward from Africa. There is a chance a more robust wave in the train catches on and slowly develops this weekend to early next week in the vicinity of the Cabo Verde Islands, which are located off the west coast of Africa.
As of Wednesday, Sept. 8, the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season has spawned 12 tropical storms, of which five have gone on to strengthen into hurricanes. Three of those hurricanes became major hurricanes (Category 3 or higher).
With the peak of hurricane season only near the halfway point (Sept. 10), plenty more tropical storms, hurricanes and major hurricanes are foreseen this year as 2021 remains on a well-above-average pace. During an average season, there are 14 named systems with seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
MORE WEATHER NEWS:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.Report a Typo