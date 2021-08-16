A drop in barometric pressure early Monday morning resulted in Fred’s maximum sustained windspeed increasing by about 10 mph within a few hours. As a result of the drop in pressure, residents in the Florida Panhandle can expect impacts from Fred to reach the strength of a very strong tropical storm or a Category 1 hurricane, AccuWeather Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

“When the pressure drops in the center of a tropical system, air is rising more vigorously than before,” Sosnowski explained. “Next, air begins to rush in faster from the sides of the center of the storm. That air rush is often depicted as an increase in wind speeds.” The pressure has since stabilized since its drop on Monday morning, meaning maximum sustained windspeed are not likely to increase much more through the afternoon hours. On Monday afternoon, Fred had maximum sustained winds of 65 mph. In order to reach Category 1 hurricane strength, Fred would need maximum sustained winds of 74 mph.