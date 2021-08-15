Budding eighth tropical storm of 2021 to circle Bermuda
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Aug. 16, 2021 12:17 PM EDT
Tropical Depression Eight was located just to the southeast of Bermuda (upper left of center) on Monday, Aug. 16, 2021, as seen on the satellite image above. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
After nearly a month of no tropical activity over the Atlantic Ocean, the basin was bursting to life by mid-August. A third tropical system, Tropical Depression Eight, developed late Sunday evening near Bermuda, joining Fred and Grace, and AccuWeather forecasters say it has the potential to become the eighth named storm of the 2021 hurricane season at any time.
A tropical storm watch was in effect for Bermuda on Monday as the tropical depression was located 135 east-southeast of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph and higher gusts. It was moving southward at 9 mph.
Tropical Depression Eight is forecast to take a curved path around Bermuda, and it is likely to strengthen and become better organized as it does so, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty.
The next name on the list of tropical storms for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is Henri.
The main impacts from this tropical system on Bermuda will be to generate rough seas and surf that can pose hazards to small craft operations and bathers around the islands.
"Squalls with heavy rain and gusty winds may periodically pivot across the islands as the system will loop to the southwest and then turn northward and eventually northeastward," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
Gusts to near tropical-storm force, which is 39 mph or greater, are possible.
At this time, the system is not expected to be a threat to North America.
The 2021 Atlantic hurricane season was keeping pace with the record 2020 season early this summer but fell behind when the typical tropical doldrums set in during July. With the latest surge in developing systems in August, the 2021 season is gaining some ground on last year's record pace once again but is not likely to catch up. In 2020, there was a record-setting 30 named tropical systems.
In 2020, the "H" storm, Hanna, formed weeks earlier on July 24. By the middle of August, the 2020 season had already churned out 11 named storms after Kyle developed on Aug. 14, 2020.
AccuWeather meteorologists expect the brisk, but sub-record pace of tropical systems to continue through the heart of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season with a total of 16-20 named systems, of which 14 are predicted to strengthen into hurricane strength. Hurricane season officially ends on Nov. 30, but activity could continue beyond that date.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
