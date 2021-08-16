Fred to unleash flooding rainfall across eastern US
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Published Aug. 16, 2021 3:31 PM EDT
|
Updated Aug. 16, 2021 6:40 PM EDT
Storm surge from Fred slammed the coast of Florida as water spilled into the town of Eastpoint on Aug. 16, accompanied by howling winds and drenching rainfall.
Tropical Storm Fred all but came back from the dead and made landfall Monday near Cape San Blas, Florida, with 65-mph sustained winds, according to the National Hurricane Center (NHC). The storm had weakened to a depression and was barely discernible in satellite imagery over the weekend, but restrengthened and nearly reached hurricane force (maximum sustained winds of 74 mph or greater) by the time it hit the Gulf Coast Monday afternoon.
And Fred will continue to pack a significant punch, primarily in the form of heavy rain, as it moves inland across the Southeast and heads north this week.
AccuWeather forecasters expect Fred to move inland across southeastern Alabama, before turning northeastward through the Tennessee Valley and southern Appalachians, losing wind intensity the farther inland it tracks.
Damaging wind gusts will be felt into early Monday night over the Florida Panhandle as Fred moves inland, but strong tropical-storm force winds can occur as far inland as southeastern Alabama and southwestern Georgia.
Southern Alabama and the western Florida Panhandle are likely to be the target of some of the highest rainfall totals from Fred as well.
"As much as 4-8 inches and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 12 inches can fall," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.
Fred is forecast to move rather quickly this week, limiting the chances for multiple days of rainfall for the region. However, just 24 hours of heavy tropical rainfall deluging the same area could trigger flash flooding. Flash flood watches were issued by the National Weather Service across the Florida Panhandle, southeastern Alabama and western Georgia on Monday.
As the week progresses, Fred is forecast to move inland across southeastern Alabama, before turning northeastward through the Tennessee Valley and southern Appalachians, losing wind intensity as it does so.
"By the middle of the week, Fred's circulation may dissipate enough to make it difficult to track exactly where the center of the tropical rainstorm is. Nonetheless, the tropical moisture will remain," explained Douty.
The amounts of rainfall that are forecast could lead to significant problems hundreds of miles inland from the Gulf coast.
Widespread 2-4 inches of rain is forecast from the Mississippi-Alabama border and southern Georgia on northward into West Virginia and central Virginia. The concentration of heaviest rain, aside from the Gulf Coast, is likely to be in the Appalachian Mountains of northern Georgia, eastern Tennessee and western North Carolina, where more than 6 inches of rain is possible.
This area of the country is one that has already been drenched by flooding rainfall this year. Birmingham, Alabama, reported 165% of the city's normal rainfall during the months of June and July. As such, the water-logged region could experience flash flooding as the tropical rainfall moves in.
In advance of rain directly associated with Fred, close to 6 inches of rain fell on portions of western North Carolina on Monday morning. Rapid runoff contributed to a sharp rise on the French Broad River at Rosman, North Carolina. Flooding was reported in the Lincolnton, North Carolina, area.
With the amount of rain anticipated, rises on area rivers that flow out of the Appalachians are likely. It is possible for some roads to be blocked by rising water.
One area that could use the rain is across West Virginia and Virginia, where abnormally dry and slight drought conditions were reported by the U.S. Drought Monitor last week. Steady rainfall in this area may help out the dry conditions in that region.
Even in the dry spots in the mountainous areas, so much rain can come down so quickly it could raise the risk of mudslides and rock slides.
Well behind Fred is Grace, which is forecast to travel through the Caribbean and impact several of the same islands that were just hit by Fred a few days ago before heading across the Gulf of Mexico. And there is a third system brewing in the Atlantic. Tropical Storm Henri formed late Monday afternoon, according to the NHC, and is forecast to take a circular path around the islands of Bermuda this week.
