Long-lived Hurricane Larry to hit Atlantic Canada head on
By
Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Sep. 9, 2021 1:51 PM EDT
Waves crashed onto John Smith's Bay Beach in Bermuda on Sept. 9, as Larry moved nearby in the Atlantic Ocean.
Larry was passing east of Bermuda as a hurricane on Thursday, delivering only a glancing blow, but its next target is likely to be the recipient of a direct hit. AccuWeather meteorologists expect Larry to make landfall on the island of Newfoundland in Atlantic Canada, where it will bear down with hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and pounding seas early this weekend. The enormous storm will also continue to stir trouble along the East Coast of the United States through the first half of the weekend.
Ahead of the storm, the Canadian Hurricane Centre issued hurricane and tropical storm watches for southeastern Newfoundland on Thursday morning.
Hurricane Larry lost wind intensity on Thursday with maximum sustained winds measuring at 90 mph (155 km/h). The storm became a Category 1 storm -- down from a Category 2 hurricane with 100-mph sustained winds earlier in the morning. It was moving toward the north-northwest at 16 mph (26 km/h) on Thursday as it drew nearer to Bermuda, passing 190 miles east of the islands.
In this wide view of the western Atlantic, taken on Thursday morning, Sept. 9, 2021, Hurricane Larry (center) was passing just east of Bermuda. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
The storm remained a massive one with hurricane-force winds of 74 mph (119 km/h) or greater extending 90 miles (150 km) outward from the center. Tropical storm-force winds of 39 mph (63 km/h) or greater extended outward from the center to 220 miles (350 km).
Tropical storm conditions with rough seas, gusty winds and sporadic showers will affect Bermuda into Thursday night as Larry skirts by to the east of the islands in the west-central Atlantic. The islands were under a tropical storm warning.
Due to Larry's persistence as a hurricane and a large storm in general, winds will continue to generate large swells that propagate outward from the center by more than 800 miles.
As these swells approach the shallow coastal waters along the Atlantic coast of the United States, large waves, powerful breakers and strong rip currents will be generated. These conditions will pose dangers to small craft and bathers.
Many beaches now have limited or no lifeguards on duty following the conclusion of the Labor Day holiday. Bathers and boaters are urged to follow all advisories set forth by officials. Rough surf and seas are forecast to diminish from south to north along the Atlantic coast from Friday through Saturday night. However, New England is likely to experience rough surf conditions through the first half of this weekend.
Larry is predicted to turn to the north and then northeast into the weekend. Given that the storm was already as far west as Nova Scotia Thursday, that Canadian Maritime province, located in far southeastern Canada, will be spared a direct hit. The storm’s path will not take a sharp enough turn to take the storm east of the island of Newfoundland. Instead, a landfall along the Avalon Peninsula, which juts out on the eastern side of the island, is expected Friday night or early Saturday morning.
"Larry is expected to slowly lose wind intensity over the next few days as the storm encounters increasing wind shear and progressively colder waters," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.
Water temperatures at or above 78 F (26 C) are considered to be the approximate minimum threshold to sustain tropical systems. Water temperatures near Newfoundland are about 63 F (17 C), according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite data. Once Larry moves north of Massachusetts's latitude, although well offshore, it will enter waters that no longer are supportive of a tropical system.
"But even though the storm will be in the process of losing tropical characteristics as it passes over the island of Newfoundland Friday night, hurricane-force wind gusts (gusts of 74 mph or 119 km/h or greater) will bring widespread tree damage and power outages where Larry tracks, regardless of the official classification by the Nation Hurricane Center (NHC)," Miller explained.
Larry is rated a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes for Atlantic Canada.
Wind gusts of 80-100 mph (129-161 km/h) and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 110 mph (177 km/h) are possible over a small area near where Larry makes landfall over the southeastern part of Newfoundland. Winds this strong can cause significant property damage.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As Larry loses wind intensity over colder waters, its forward speed is also forecast to increase substantially.
"Larry may be moving along at 30-40 mph as it nears and passes through Atlantic Canada and its waters," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
"This fast forward motion may limit high winds and heavy rainfall to 4-8 hours. However, the amount of rain during that time is still expected to bring general 1-4 inches (25-100 mm) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 6 inches (150 mm), which is enough to lead to flash flooding, road closures and washouts," Anderson explained.
The island of Newfoundland and Atlantic Canada, in general, are no strangers to adverse impacts from tropical systems, and the region is pounded by a dozen or more long-lasting nor'easters throughout the late autumn, winter and early spring.
In 2010, Hurricane Igor slammed Newfoundland and caused $200 million in damage, mostly from washed-out roads and bridges. Igor was the last system to officially make landfall as a hurricane on the island, and it unleashed up to 10 inches (250 mm) of rain.
"Newfoundland has been the target of nearly three dozen named tropical systems since 1950, although most were downgraded to non-tropical systems by landfall," said AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor and meteorologist Jesse Ferrell. AccuWeather refers to these systems as tropical wind and rainstorms due to the ongoing potential danger and damage due to not only heavy rain but also strong winds.
"The most recent direct hit was from Leslie in 2012, but that system was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical rainstorm before landfall," Ferrell said.
Beyond slamming Newfoundland, Larry may survive long enough to bring drenching rain and high-elevation snow to Greenland later this weekend. Seven named storms have tracked over Greenland since records were kept in 1850, although all of them had lost their tropical characteristics before hitting, according to Ferrell. The closest approach from a hurricane was from an unnamed storm in 1971.
Larry was named a tropical storm over the east-central Atlantic during the early morning hours of Sept. 1, after spending several hours as Tropical Depression Twelve on Aug. 31. Long-lived and large Larry has contributed a substantial amount of Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season thus far. This measure helps to put into perspective not only the number of tropical storms and hurricanes but also the strength and duration of these systems.
The tracks of all tropical systems so far in 2021 as of Sept. 8, 2021, are seen in the image above. (AccuWeather)
As of Thursday, the ACE for 2021 was 72.5 compared to the 30-year (1981-2010) average to date of 46.2. Larry has accounted for nearly 40% of the entire ACE so far this season.
Friday, Sept. 10, marks the halfway point of the Atlantic hurricane season and also the climatological peak. AccuWeather forecasters say there will be the potential for plenty more tropical storms, hurricanes and even major hurricanes for 2021 as the year will remain on a well-above-average pace. During an average season, there are 14 named systems with seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
One area will be watched for tropical development near the Cabo Verde Islands this weekend to early next week. Another area near southeastern Mexico and the western Gulf of Mexico is being monitored for possible development late this weekend into next week. This new Gulf concern has the potential to unload torrential rain and raise the risk of flooding in northeastern Mexico and southeastern Texas next week.
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.
Report a Typo
News / Hurricane
Long-lived Hurricane Larry to hit Atlantic Canada head on
By Alex Sosnowski, AccuWeather senior meteorologist
Updated Sep. 9, 2021 1:51 PM EDT
Waves crashed onto John Smith's Bay Beach in Bermuda on Sept. 9, as Larry moved nearby in the Atlantic Ocean.
Larry was passing east of Bermuda as a hurricane on Thursday, delivering only a glancing blow, but its next target is likely to be the recipient of a direct hit. AccuWeather meteorologists expect Larry to make landfall on the island of Newfoundland in Atlantic Canada, where it will bear down with hurricane-force winds, heavy rain and pounding seas early this weekend. The enormous storm will also continue to stir trouble along the East Coast of the United States through the first half of the weekend.
Ahead of the storm, the Canadian Hurricane Centre issued hurricane and tropical storm watches for southeastern Newfoundland on Thursday morning.
Hurricane Larry lost wind intensity on Thursday with maximum sustained winds measuring at 90 mph (155 km/h). The storm became a Category 1 storm -- down from a Category 2 hurricane with 100-mph sustained winds earlier in the morning. It was moving toward the north-northwest at 16 mph (26 km/h) on Thursday as it drew nearer to Bermuda, passing 190 miles east of the islands.
In this wide view of the western Atlantic, taken on Thursday morning, Sept. 9, 2021, Hurricane Larry (center) was passing just east of Bermuda. (CIRA at Colorado State/GOES-East)
The storm remained a massive one with hurricane-force winds of 74 mph (119 km/h) or greater extending 90 miles (150 km) outward from the center. Tropical storm-force winds of 39 mph (63 km/h) or greater extended outward from the center to 220 miles (350 km).
Tropical storm conditions with rough seas, gusty winds and sporadic showers will affect Bermuda into Thursday night as Larry skirts by to the east of the islands in the west-central Atlantic. The islands were under a tropical storm warning.
Due to Larry's persistence as a hurricane and a large storm in general, winds will continue to generate large swells that propagate outward from the center by more than 800 miles.
As these swells approach the shallow coastal waters along the Atlantic coast of the United States, large waves, powerful breakers and strong rip currents will be generated. These conditions will pose dangers to small craft and bathers.
Many beaches now have limited or no lifeguards on duty following the conclusion of the Labor Day holiday. Bathers and boaters are urged to follow all advisories set forth by officials. Rough surf and seas are forecast to diminish from south to north along the Atlantic coast from Friday through Saturday night. However, New England is likely to experience rough surf conditions through the first half of this weekend.
Larry is predicted to turn to the north and then northeast into the weekend. Given that the storm was already as far west as Nova Scotia Thursday, that Canadian Maritime province, located in far southeastern Canada, will be spared a direct hit. The storm’s path will not take a sharp enough turn to take the storm east of the island of Newfoundland. Instead, a landfall along the Avalon Peninsula, which juts out on the eastern side of the island, is expected Friday night or early Saturday morning.
"Larry is expected to slowly lose wind intensity over the next few days as the storm encounters increasing wind shear and progressively colder waters," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Rob Miller said.
Water temperatures at or above 78 F (26 C) are considered to be the approximate minimum threshold to sustain tropical systems. Water temperatures near Newfoundland are about 63 F (17 C), according to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration satellite data. Once Larry moves north of Massachusetts's latitude, although well offshore, it will enter waters that no longer are supportive of a tropical system.
"But even though the storm will be in the process of losing tropical characteristics as it passes over the island of Newfoundland Friday night, hurricane-force wind gusts (gusts of 74 mph or 119 km/h or greater) will bring widespread tree damage and power outages where Larry tracks, regardless of the official classification by the Nation Hurricane Center (NHC)," Miller explained.
Larry is rated a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes for Atlantic Canada.
Wind gusts of 80-100 mph (129-161 km/h) and an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 110 mph (177 km/h) are possible over a small area near where Larry makes landfall over the southeastern part of Newfoundland. Winds this strong can cause significant property damage.
CLICK HERE FOR THE FREE ACCUWEATHER APP
As Larry loses wind intensity over colder waters, its forward speed is also forecast to increase substantially.
"Larry may be moving along at 30-40 mph as it nears and passes through Atlantic Canada and its waters," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson said.
"This fast forward motion may limit high winds and heavy rainfall to 4-8 hours. However, the amount of rain during that time is still expected to bring general 1-4 inches (25-100 mm) with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 6 inches (150 mm), which is enough to lead to flash flooding, road closures and washouts," Anderson explained.
The island of Newfoundland and Atlantic Canada, in general, are no strangers to adverse impacts from tropical systems, and the region is pounded by a dozen or more long-lasting nor'easters throughout the late autumn, winter and early spring.
In 2010, Hurricane Igor slammed Newfoundland and caused $200 million in damage, mostly from washed-out roads and bridges. Igor was the last system to officially make landfall as a hurricane on the island, and it unleashed up to 10 inches (250 mm) of rain.
"Newfoundland has been the target of nearly three dozen named tropical systems since 1950, although most were downgraded to non-tropical systems by landfall," said AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor and meteorologist Jesse Ferrell. AccuWeather refers to these systems as tropical wind and rainstorms due to the ongoing potential danger and damage due to not only heavy rain but also strong winds.
"The most recent direct hit was from Leslie in 2012, but that system was downgraded from a hurricane to a tropical rainstorm before landfall," Ferrell said.
Beyond slamming Newfoundland, Larry may survive long enough to bring drenching rain and high-elevation snow to Greenland later this weekend. Seven named storms have tracked over Greenland since records were kept in 1850, although all of them had lost their tropical characteristics before hitting, according to Ferrell. The closest approach from a hurricane was from an unnamed storm in 1971.
Larry was named a tropical storm over the east-central Atlantic during the early morning hours of Sept. 1, after spending several hours as Tropical Depression Twelve on Aug. 31. Long-lived and large Larry has contributed a substantial amount of Accumulated Cyclone Energy (ACE) for the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season thus far. This measure helps to put into perspective not only the number of tropical storms and hurricanes but also the strength and duration of these systems.
The tracks of all tropical systems so far in 2021 as of Sept. 8, 2021, are seen in the image above. (AccuWeather)
As of Thursday, the ACE for 2021 was 72.5 compared to the 30-year (1981-2010) average to date of 46.2. Larry has accounted for nearly 40% of the entire ACE so far this season.
Friday, Sept. 10, marks the halfway point of the Atlantic hurricane season and also the climatological peak. AccuWeather forecasters say there will be the potential for plenty more tropical storms, hurricanes and even major hurricanes for 2021 as the year will remain on a well-above-average pace. During an average season, there are 14 named systems with seven hurricanes and three major hurricanes.
One area will be watched for tropical development near the Cabo Verde Islands this weekend to early next week. Another area near southeastern Mexico and the western Gulf of Mexico is being monitored for possible development late this weekend into next week. This new Gulf concern has the potential to unload torrential rain and raise the risk of flooding in northeastern Mexico and southeastern Texas next week.
MORE WEATHER NEWS:
For the latest weather news check back on AccuWeather.com. Watch AccuWeather Network on DIRECTV, DIRECTVstream, Frontier, Spectrum, fuboTV, Philo, and Verizon Fios. AccuWeatherNOW is streaming on Roku and XUMO.Report a Typo