The tropical rainstorm, which the National Hurricane Center (NHC) has dubbed Potential Tropical Cyclone One, formed in the Gulf of Mexico from remnants of Hurricane Agatha, which was a named storm in the Pacific Ocean basin. It is forecasted to track northeast towards the southwest part of the Florida Peninsula. This area of Florida was last hit in September 2017, when Hurricane Irma made landfall. Previously, it was also hit in 2008 by Tropical Storm Fay and again in 2005 by Hurricane Wilma. While Irma and Fay both crossed into the Gulf of Mexico first before making landfall in southwest Florida, Wilma was the last storm to form in the western Caribbean and swing northeast towards Florida’s southwest peninsula, according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.
On Friday morning, Hurricane Hunters flying through the Gulf of Mexico found maximum sustained winds of 40 mph, above the criteria needed for a system to be considered a tropical storm. So why hasn’t the National Hurricane Center (NHC) named the system Tropical Storm Alex?
To be considered a tropical storm, a system needs more than intense winds. One of the key characteristics of any organized tropical system is a well-defined center -- something that this system still does not have. When tropical storms strengthen into hurricanes, this center evolves into what is known as the eye of the storm. However, forecasters say that it is only a matter of time before this system becomes better organized and is given the name Alex. “The system is expected to develop a well-defined center and become a tropical storm later today,” the NHC said.
A view of the tropical rainstorm approaching Florida on Friday, June 2, 2022. (NOAA/GOES-EAST)
Landfall is not expected until Saturday, but downpours from the strengthening tropical system have already arrived in Florida. As of Friday morning, the rain was mainly limited to areas near and south of Lake Okeechobee with the heaviest rain focused on the Keys. Rainfall totals in this region could approach a foot by the end of the weekend.
Millions of people across southern Florida, in the Bahamas and western Cuba are waking up on Friday to tropical storm warnings. Miami, Key West and Fort Myers are a few of the larger cities under the warning, as well as areas just south of Orlando. Anyone in this area should make final preparations for the tropical system with tropical-storm-force winds, storm surge and flooding possible throughout the next 36 hours.
While astronomical summer does not start until June 21, meteorologists consider the start of summer to be June 1, which also happens to be the start of the Atlantic hurricane season. For residents of southern Florida and tourists looking to visit theme parks like Disney World and Universal Studios, the first weekend of meteorological summer is set to be a very wet one.
A tropical rainstorm is on the move towards the Sunshine State, setting the stage for a wet and windy weekend from the Florida Keys up toward Orlando. AccuWeather meteorologists expect the tropical rainstorm to become a tropical depression over the southeastern Gulf of Mexico on Friday, before reaching the Florida Keys and the southern part of the Florida Peninsula on Friday night and Saturday. The system is likely to become a tropical storm, which would be given the name Alex, while crossing Florida or perhaps just east of Florida. Up to 12 inches of rain is expected in far southern Florida, including in Miami and its famous beaches. If 12 inches of rain falls in Miami, it would exceed the 10.51 inches of rain the city averages in the month of June.
The last time the name Alex was used in the Atlantic Basin was for what the National Hurricane Center described as an “unusual” January hurricane in 2016. Due to a weak warm core and its collation with an upper-level low, the storm was first designated as a “subtropical” storm by the National Hurricane Center on Jan. 12 as it was positioned about 1,000 nautical miles west-southwest of the Canary Islands. However, as it moved northeastward, convection increased and Alex moved out from the upper-level low. By Jan. 14, it had gained hurricane status, its maximum sustained winds roughly at 86.3 mph as it tracked a few hundred nautical miles south-southwest of the Azores. It would soon begin to weaken, however, its maximum sustained winds falling to about 63 mph, and it lost its hurricane status before making landfall on Terceira, an island in the Azores, on Jan. 15. There were no reports of damage or casualties associated with the storm.
Alex (2016) was the first hurricane to form in the Atlantic Basin in January since an unnamed hurricane in 1938, as well as the first hurricane to be ongoing in January since Alice in 1955, according to the NHC. Alice initially developed in late December but continued to churn as the calendar turned from 1954 to 1955.
Over a decade earlier, Hurricane Alex tracked through the basin from late July into early August of 2004. At its peak, the tropical cyclone was a Category 2 hurricane. The hurricane's eyewall raked the Outer Banks with sustained Category 1 hurricane-force winds, according to NHC, with its center located about 9 nautical miles southeast of Cape Hatteras at its closest approach to land on Aug. 3.
The Saffir-Simpson scale has been used for years to estimate the strength, but this scale takes only wind speed into account and neglects other factors of tropical systems that can endanger lives and property. In 2019, AccuWeather introduced a new system that conveys a more accurate representation of the impacts that people can expect if they are in the storm’s path. The RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is a six-point scale that ranges from “less than 1” to “5,” with 5 being reserved for the most extreme landfalling hurricanes. In addition to wind speed, this scale also accounts for storm surge, flooding rain and overall economic damage.
After carefully assessing the forecast for the impending tropical threat on Florida, AccuWeather meteorologists have given the approaching tropical rainstorm the rating of “less than 1.” The primary concern is heavy, flooding rain with a month’s worth of rain possible in under 48 hours across part of southern Florida, including Miami.
The hurricane hunters geared up for their first mission of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season on Thursday morning. While flying into tropical systems is a dangerous mission, but the information collected by these hurricane hunters is critical for forecasting such powerful storms. Once the aircraft is positioned above the storm, a scientist releases a dropsonde, a weather device specially designed to be dropped out of an aircraft. As it falls through the hurricane, it collects data such as temperatures, humidity and wind direction and velocity. All of the data collected from these flights is sent back to the mainland and is then used to help forecasters make more accurate predictions.
The National Hurricane Center (NHC) issued a Tropical Storm Watch for much of Florida on Thursday afternoon as the tropical rainstorm, dubbed Invest 91L by the NHC, moves toward the state. The watch includes the entire west coast of the Florida Peninsula that is south of the middle of Longboat Key, and the entire eastern peninsula that is south of the Volusia and Brevard County line. The entirety of the Florida Keys is included in the watch, including Key West and Key Largo. Other major cities in the state that are in the watch include Miami, Naples, Fort Lauderdale and West Palm Beach. The tropical rainstorm is expected to organize into a tropical storm and bring torrential rain into South Florida.
The Atlantic hurricane season is underway, and AccuWeather forecasters are predicting yet another above-average Atlantic hurricane season. The last two hurricane seasons brought about an unprecedented period of activity, with the 2020 and 2021 Atlantic hurricane seasons spawning the most and third-most named storms in a single season, respectively. This year, AccuWeather forecasters are predicting 16-20 named storms, a figure that falls above the average number of named storms in a single season, which is 14.
Of the tropical storms that form this season, AccuWeather meteorologists predict that six to eight will strengthen to be hurricanes, that three to five will major hurricane status and that four to six of these tropical systems will directly impact the United States. Those in hurricane-prone areas should continue to prepare for an active hurricane season and the possibility of a devastating storm striking their community.
Each year since 2015, a named tropical storm has formed before the official start of the Atlantic hurricane season, a trend that has caused the National Hurricane Center to consider moving up the start of hurricane season. However, no storms formed in the preseason this year, meaning future Tropical Storm Alex, which AccuWeather meteorologists expect to become named, will be the first storm with an A-name to form in or after June since Hurricane Arthur in 2014. Arthur did not form until July 1 and became the earliest hurricane to make landfall in North Carolina as a hurricane. The last A-named storm to form in June was Tropical Storm Andrea in 2013.
