The last time the name Alex was used in the Atlantic Basin was for what the National Hurricane Center described as an “unusual” January hurricane in 2016. Due to a weak warm core and its collation with an upper-level low, the storm was first designated as a “subtropical” storm by the National Hurricane Center on Jan. 12 as it was positioned about 1,000 nautical miles west-southwest of the Canary Islands. However, as it moved northeastward, convection increased and Alex moved out from the upper-level low. By Jan. 14, it had gained hurricane status, its maximum sustained winds roughly at 86.3 mph as it tracked a few hundred nautical miles south-southwest of the Azores. It would soon begin to weaken, however, its maximum sustained winds falling to about 63 mph, and it lost its hurricane status before making landfall on Terceira, an island in the Azores, on Jan. 15. There were no reports of damage or casualties associated with the storm.

Alex (2016) was the first hurricane to form in the Atlantic Basin in January since an unnamed hurricane in 1938, as well as the first hurricane to be ongoing in January since Alice in 1955, according to the NHC. Alice initially developed in late December but continued to churn as the calendar turned from 1954 to 1955.

Over a decade earlier, Hurricane Alex tracked through the basin from late July into early August of 2004. At its peak, the tropical cyclone was a Category 2 hurricane. The hurricane's eyewall raked the Outer Banks with sustained Category 1 hurricane-force winds, according to NHC, with its center located about 9 nautical miles southeast of Cape Hatteras at its closest approach to land on Aug. 3.