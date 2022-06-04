Brewing tropical storm to stir rough seas along East Coast
Renee Duff, AccuWeather meteorologist
Published Jun. 4, 2022 11:58 AM EDT
Updated Jun. 4, 2022 2:55 PM EDT
Flooding from nearly a foot of rain submerges streets and cars early on the morning of June 4, 2022 in Miami, after the mayor of Naples struggled with heavy rain June 3.
Florida had its first encounter with tropical weather early this weekend as a tropical rainstorm moved inland and created flooding chaos in Miami. AccuWeather meteorologists expect the yet-to-be-named storm to strengthen as it speeds away from the mainland United States and brushes past Bermuda early in the week, stirring a large swath of rough seas in the process.
Adam Douty, a senior meteorologist at AccuWeather who frequently issues tropical outlooks for the Atlantic Ocean, expects lessening wind shear to result in the rainstorm becoming Tropical or Subtropical Storm Alex as it enters the warm water off the southeast coast of Florida Saturday night into Sunday. Alex would be the first named storm of the season for the Atlantic basin.
Strong wind shear kept the system from becoming a full-fledged tropical storm prior to moving onshore Saturday morning, despite 40-mph winds within the center, which is within tropical storm criteria (maximum sustained winds 39-74 mph). AccuWeather meteorologists had been warning all week that even if the system failed to garner a name, it would still bring life-threatening flooding to South Florida.
"Future Alex should transition into a non-tropical storm early next week," Douty said.
Seas will be stirred across the southwestern Atlantic Ocean as the storm zips along to the northeast from Sunday through Monday, leading to dangerous surf and stronger, more frequent rip currents from the northwest Florida coast to the Delmarva Peninsula.
Minor beach erosion and coastal flooding can also occur, especially at high tide.
The brewing tropical storm's path will put it on a course that could take its center within a few hundred miles of Bermuda. As a result, a tropical storm watch has been issued for the islands as of mid-morning Saturday.
"While the center is expected to pass to the north of Bermuda Sunday night into Monday, it can bring gusty winds and periods of rain to the islands, though significant impacts are not expected," Douty said.
Forecasters expect a general inch or two (25-50 mm) of rain across Bermuda from Sunday night through Monday, with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 3 inches (75 mm).
Wind gusts of 40-60 mph (60-100 km/h), with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 65 mph (105 km/h), are expected as the storm skirts by the islands during this timeframe.
Strict building codes enable the island to withstand a strong tropical storm or Category 1 hurricane with minimal impact and damage. In addition, the island nation captures and recycles rainwater since there are no natural reservoirs or springs, so any rain that does fall will be beneficial to the region. As a result, the system is rated a less than one on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in Bermuda.
As the tropical system continues to race northeastward into the North Atlantic, seas are expected to become less dangerous for boaters and bathers along the Eastern Seaboard of the United States and Bermuda heading into the middle of the week.
In the wake of this system, no other budding tropical features have caught the eye of AccuWeather meteorologists over the next week.
