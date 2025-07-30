Woman races home after seeing dogs trapped in rising floodwaters on security cam

A pet parent rushed home after spotting her dog treading water on a security cam as floodwaters overtook her living room.

As torrential rain drenched parts of Chicago last Friday, one pet owner got a horrifying alert—her home was flooding, and her dogs were trapped inside.

Elysa Elena Flores was at a family event in Plano, Illinois, when she glanced at her home security feed and froze. Water was pouring into her living room, and one dog was already swimming, desperately trying to stay afloat.

Footage from her camera shows floodwater steadily rising until the floor disappears. Her dog can be seen whining, swimming in circles and trying to hoist itself onto the couch, which was already soaked and starting to float. In another corner, her second dog huddles behind a gate until floodwaters knock it down.

Thunderstorms erupted in the Midwest on July 25, slamming some areas around Chicago with at least 5 inches of rain in just a matter of hours.

Flores made the drive back through heavy rain, hoping she wouldn’t be too late. She got there just in time to pull her dogs to safety. But everything else was lost.

“All my furniture had to be thrown away,” she told Storyful. “All I have left is my clothes.”

Some areas of south and southwest Chicago received more than 3.5 inches of rain on July 25. The water flooded neighborhoods, made basements into swamps and, in Flores’ case, turned her home into a swimming pool.