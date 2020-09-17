Sally is already quite similar to Ivan due to the fact that both made landfall on the same date and near the same town of Gulf Shores, Alabama. But could Sally, now a tropical rainstorm, even follow Ivan's rarely produced reformation over the Atlantic?



Ivan ripped through the Gulf Coast in September 2004 and left a widespread trail of damage behind before it drifted up into the mid-Atlantic and out to sea. But rather than moving off into the far open Atlantic, Ivan had other plans. The storm pivoted and tracked down the Southeast coast, where it strengthened back into a tropical storm and made a landfall along Florida's Atlantic coast.

This image shows Ivan's journey during its lifespan in September 2004. The storm made landfall as a major hurricane in Alabama before drifting out to sea days later only to became a tropical storm and track toward Florida. The storm's final destination was in Texas.

Forecasters now say that some computers models are hinting at a similar fate for Sally when it moves over open waters in the coming days. But at this early juncture, it's still too early to determine if Sally will reform.



"While some computer forecast models suggested that Tropical Rainstorm Sally might turn to the southwest after emerging off the North Carolina coast, making a similar turn to what Hurricane Ivan did in 2004, that forecast is not supported by other models or AccuWeather meteorologists at this time," AccuWeather Senior Weather Editor Jesse Ferrell said.