AccuWeather meteorologists expect Tropical Storm Nicole to turn westward before charging toward Florida’s central coast early Thursday morning as a hurricane. Landfall is expected to occur between West Palm Beach to Melbourne, Florida. A more southern track could possibly bring more significant impacts to Fort Lauderdale and Miami. On the other hand, a track more to the north could bring more severe conditions to the Florida Space Coast and the Jacksonville Beach area. After landfall, Nicole is forecast to cut westward across the peninsula before turning and aiming for the Northeast later in the week. Should the storm track far enough west and emerge over the Gulf of Mexico, there’s a chance the system could strengthen again.
If the calendar didn’t indicate that it was November, it might be difficult to tell what month it was just by looking at the tropics. Despite November being the final month of the Atlantic hurricane season, it has been quite busy so far, with three systems reaching at least tropical storm strength.
Hurricane Lisa formed on the last day of October as a tropical storm before strengthening into a Category 1 hurricane and making landfall in Belizeon Nov. 2. Hurricane Martin formed as a tropical storm on the first day of November. Then a day later, Martin strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane in the North Atlantic Ocean before it became an extratropical storm that brought heavy rain and gusty winds to parts of the United Kingdom. Nicole became the third tropical storm of the month on Tuesday.
Three tropical systems in eight days is an occurrence more typical of August, which is climatologically one of the most active months for tropical storms and hurricanes in the Atlantic basin. But this past August, for the first time in 25 years, there were no named tropical storms in the basin. According to AccuWeather forecasters, atmospheric conditions were “too hostile” to support tropical development across the basin in August.
The northwestern curve in Tropical Storm Nicole’s track will take it near the northern Bahamian islands of Abaco and Grand Bahama, two islands that Hurricane Dorian hit hard in 2019. Nicole’s intensity will be a far cry from Dorian’s Category 4 strength as it is forecast to become a hurricane after passing over the islands. However, the storm will be a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes for both the Bahamas and the United States.
Nicole is forecast to parallel Dorian’s path up the East Coast, trudging through the Eastern Seaboard once it makes landfall in Florida. Dorian’s path took the storm more over the Atlantic before it made landfall over Cape Hatteras, North Carolina. Should Nicole survive the trip to Atlantic Canada as Dorian did, it will be the second system to do so during the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season following Fiona.
The eye path of Hurricane Dorian through the Bahamas back in 2019.
Many cities and towns along Florida’s east coast are making preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole’s arrival, even as large parts of the state have yet to recover from Hurricane Ian, which slammed into southwestern Florida on Sept. 28 as a strong Category 4 hurricane and dumped massive amounts of rain, causing flooding across central Florida.
• The city of Fort Lauderdale, just north of Miami, was taking preliminary protective measures, including the distribution of sandbags for residents at Mills Pond Park beginning Tuesday morning for those living along the shore.
• Flagler County officials are urging residents and businesses on the barrier island – from the Volusia County line to the St. John’s County line – to be prepared to evacuate as early as Wednesday morning. “At this time, it is expected that Flagler County will see conditions similar to what we saw with Hurricane Ian, to include coastal flooding and power outages but with less rainfall and therefore less inland flooding,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “If we call for evacuations, we will open a shelter.”
• In Volusia County, home to Daytona Beach, officials there are telling people to stay off the beaches due to wind, high surf and already damaged beach structures, and advising shoreline residents to consider evacuating to a safer location. “We need to take this storm very seriously because it could cause more coastal erosion, which could be devastating to our beachfront properties (already) impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said Volusia County Emergency Director Jim Judge. The county has also started making sandbags available to residents.
• The city of North Port in Sarasota County, Florida, will even be closing its FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) Wednesday. The center, like many others that sprung up around southwest Florida, helps residents still reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Tropical Storm Nicole, expected to escalate to a hurricane by its landfall in Florida Thursday morning, could bring strong storm surges of at least 6 feet in some spots along eastern Florida, with most areas likely to see a surge of about 3 to 6 feet extending north to Georgia and the Carolinas, according to AccuWeather forecasters. A storm surge warning has been issued for North Palm Beach, Florida, to the Altamaha Sound in southeastern Georgia. A warning is also in effect for areas from the mouth of the St. Johns River to Georgetown, Florida.
The combination of a dangerous storm surge - an above-normal rise in seawater along the coast - and a rising tide is expected to cause heavy flooding in coastal communities from Thursday night into Saturday. Florida Division of Emergency Management officials warned residents that surges can be life-threatening, cautioning that even a mere 6 inches of water can knock over an adult. If large enough, a storm surge could wash away entire structures and permanently alter the shape and size of coastal areas.
All-time record storm surges include 13 feet at Savannah, Georgia, and 10 feet at Jacksonville, Florida, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
As a result of the long-duration impacts that Nicole is forecast to bring, AccuWeather meteorologists have rated Nicole a 1 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.
AccuWeather created the RealImpact Scale to provide practical information that residents of storm-stricken environments can use to evaluate threats posed by a hurricane or tropical storm. The RealImpact Scale differs from the widely used Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale scale, which classifies storms only by wind speed. The AccuWeather scale takes into consideration a host of other factors such as flooding rain, storm surge and economic damages. Using factors such as inland flooding and storm surge, which are more likely to result in deaths and damages than wind speed alone, makes the RealImpact Scale a superior communicator as far as a storm’s potential impact on lives.
While Hurricane Ian was rated a 5, the highest level on the scale, Nicole has been rated a 1. This means that Nicole is expected to bring localized flooding and some property damage. Localized power outages are also possible. Forecasters warn impacts could be severe from Miami to Jacksonville.
As of 10 a.m. EST Tuesday, Nicole had officially transitioned into a tropical storm, the National Hurricane Center said. In the same advisory, the NHC said hurricane warnings were in effect for parts of Florida's east coast, specifically, from Boca Raton to the Flagler/Volusia county line. A hurricane watch has been issued from the Flagler/Volusia county line to Ponte Vedra Beach, the NHC said.
Nicole, already a massive storm even when it was classified as subtropical, was gaining strength early Tuesday in the western Atlantic. The storm's maximum sustained winds had increased to 50 mph, up from 45 mph at 4 a.m. EST, according to the National Hurricane Center. Nicole was located around 350 miles east-northeast of the northwestern Bahamas and 460 miles east of West Palm Beach, Florida, as of 10 a.m. EST Tuesday and was moving west-northwest at a speed of 8 mph.
Tropical Storm Nicole over the western Atlantic on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2022. (AccuWeather Enhanced RealVue™ Satellite)
As Subtropical Storm Nicole continues its path to storm-weary Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency Monday for 34 counties that could be impacted by the storm. Counties under the emergency order include sizable hubs, such as Broward County (home to Fort Lauderdale) and Miami-Dade County (home to Miami), DeSantis said. Also on the list is Lee County, an area that suffered 60 deaths during Hurricane Ian's catastrophic rampage.
“I urge all Floridians to be prepared and to listen to announcements from local emergency management officials,” DeSantis stated in a press release. “We will continue to monitor the trajectory and strength of this storm as it moves towards Florida.” Nicole is anticipated to strengthen into a hurricane, prior to its landfall along the Central Florida coast between late Wednesday night and early Thursday.
Since 2000, a number of hurricanes have made landfall across Florida, including Hurricane Ian less than two months ago. But landfall in the month of November is fairly uncommon for the Sunshine State. Only two hurricanes on record have hit Florida in the month of November: Kate, which made landfall on the Florida Panhandle in November 1985, and an unnamed hurricane in 1935 which hit just north of Miami.
The 1935 storm was dubbed the “Yankee Hurricane” because of its unusually late-season landfall and track into Florida. The storm made landfall as a Category 2 storm near Miami Beach. The state has also been impacted by tropical storms during November, most recently being Eta in 2020 which brought heavy rainfall to the state.
Al Garcia holds his granddaughter Kristen, 13 months, as he contemplates damage done to his Greenhouse in Mexico Beach, Florida on Friday, Nov. 22, 1985, in the wake of Hurricane Kate. (AP Photo/Kathy Willens)
