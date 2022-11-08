Many cities and towns along Florida’s east coast are making preparations for Tropical Storm Nicole’s arrival, even as large parts of the state have yet to recover from Hurricane Ian, which slammed into southwestern Florida on Sept. 28 as a strong Category 4 hurricane and dumped massive amounts of rain, causing flooding across central Florida.

• The city of Fort Lauderdale, just north of Miami, was taking preliminary protective measures, including the distribution of sandbags for residents at Mills Pond Park beginning Tuesday morning for those living along the shore.

• Flagler County officials are urging residents and businesses on the barrier island – from the Volusia County line to the St. John’s County line – to be prepared to evacuate as early as Wednesday morning. “At this time, it is expected that Flagler County will see conditions similar to what we saw with Hurricane Ian, to include coastal flooding and power outages but with less rainfall and therefore less inland flooding,” said Emergency Management Director Jonathan Lord. “If we call for evacuations, we will open a shelter.”

• In Volusia County, home to Daytona Beach, officials there are telling people to stay off the beaches due to wind, high surf and already damaged beach structures, and advising shoreline residents to consider evacuating to a safer location. “We need to take this storm very seriously because it could cause more coastal erosion, which could be devastating to our beachfront properties (already) impacted by Hurricane Ian,” said Volusia County Emergency Director Jim Judge. The county has also started making sandbags available to residents.

• The city of North Port in Sarasota County, Florida, will even be closing its FEMA Disaster Recovery Center (DRC) Wednesday. The center, like many others that sprung up around southwest Florida, helps residents still reeling from the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.