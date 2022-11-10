Volusia County authorities helped Tower Grande Condominiums residents evacuate the building after a seawall collapse left it in unsafe condition. The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office also said that most bridges to the beachside were ordered closed to traffic except for essential personnel due to "safety hazards." Exceptions were the New Smyrna Beach bridges were opened.
Just under 300,000 homes and businesses across much of Florida were without power as of 2:30 p.m. ET Thursday due to Nicole’s powerful winds and torrential rain, according to Poweroutage.us. That number is down from the peak of 350,000 outages reported just hours ago after Nicole made landfall as a Category 1 hurricane. Some of the most extensive outages were in Brevard County, just north of where Nicole made landfall along Florida’s central east coast and home to cities such as Melbourne and the Kennedy Space Center. More than 79,000 customers in that county alone were without electricity. Just to the north of Brevard, Volusia County had about 32,000 without service, per Poweroutage.us.
A worker puts up closure signs at a flooded street after Hurricane Nicole's landfall at Vero Beach, Florida, on Nov. 10, 2022. (Photo by Eva Marie Uzcategui/AFP via Getty Images)
The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a total of five tornado warnings Thursday, with the most recent one issued at 12:36 p.m. EST for the northeast of Nassau County and the south central area of Camden County in Georgia. The warnings started as early as 8:24 a.m. EST Thursday for St. Augustine, St. Augustine Beach and Villano Beach.
There also were two additional tornado watches issued throughout the day. The first one was issued at 12:45 p.m. for seven counties in Georgia and in place until 7 p.m. EST, according to the NWS Jacksonville. Meanwhile, the second one was issued at 12:56 p.m. EST with the same duration and includes coastal waters from Altamaha Sound, Georgia, to Fernandina Beach in Florida.
AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell said tornadoes in November are not completely unusual but Nicole’s case could be deemed as rare. “The state of Florida can get tornadoes any time of year, so seeing twisters there in November isn't unusual,” Ferrell said. “Landfalling hurricanes are much rarer, in fact Nicole's landfall is only the third such event in recorded history.”
The Flagler County Sheriff's Office shared a tweet Thursday morning showing the strong waves and winds at Flagler Beach Pier. “We strongly recommend that no one go sight-seeing right now on the barrier island,” the tweet said.
Hurricane Nicole eroded a large chunk of Flagler Beach in Flagler County, Florida, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)
Less than an hour after, the account posted images of collapsed roads that have been closed, including a portion of the scenic A1A Highway, due to the waves brought to shore from Nicole’s passing. “This is just one of the reasons why we’re advising you to stay off the barrier island until the storm is gone,” they reminded residents.
Hurricane Nicole took out large chunks of a shoreline roadway at Flagler Beach in Flagler County, Florida, on Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022. (Flagler County Sheriff's Office)
Authorities said at least two people have died after being electrocuted from downed power lines due to Hurricane Nicole’s powerful winds. A man who was found unresponsive was pronounced dead Thursday morning after being shocked by a downed power line in Conway, Florida, which is just outside of Orlando, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. A woman traveling with the man was also electrocuted and later died at a hospital. “We are urging all of our residents and visitors to use extreme caution if they are outside in the wake of the storm today,” the office wrote in a social media post. “Never touch a downed power line. If you are driving and see a downed power line, change directions immediately.”
In this aerial view, flood water surround a building after Hurricane Nicole came ashore on Nov. 10, 2022 in Daytona Beach, Florida. Nicole came ashore as a Category 1 hurricane before striking Florida’s east coast. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)
St. Augustine’s boardwalks and main tourist areas were quickly flooded after Tropical Storm Nicole neared the area early Thursday morning. The St. Augustine Police Department shared a tweet on Thursday saying “The city is flooding at a rapid pace and the ‘Bridge of Lions’ is closed.” The authorities also asked residents to avoid driving as there have been road closures.
A portion of the Coastal Highway in St. Augustine, Florida, is seen collapsed and crumbled by the force of the storm from Hurricane Nicole and high tide, on Nov. 10, 2022. (St. Johns County Emergency Operations Center)
The National Weather Service office in Jacksonville also said on Twitter there were reports of flooded roads Thursday. “Do NOT attempt to drive or walk through flooding areas, you never know how deep the water is or what is hidden in the waters,” the NWS said. The city opened two shelters for those who have decided to evacuate their homes while the Duval County Emergency Management team issued a tornado watch for the Duval area until 1 p.m. EST Thursday. The Jacksonville airport is set to remain open Thursday yet “many arrivals and departures have been cancelled.”
Images emerged of Nicole’s damage and destruction along the Florida shoreline Thursday morning, and one of the most extensive damage reports came in from South Florida in the town of Lauderdale-by-the-Sea. A portion of the Anglins Fishing Pier partially collapsed into the sea and onlookers came to the beach area Thursday morning to get a glimpse. The pier suffered damage from Hurricane Irma in 2017 and was already closed from its middle section to the T shape at the ocean end of the pier, according to Visit Lauderdale, a government agency that promotes tourism efforts in the region. The pier is said to be the longest in South Florida, NBC Miami reported.
“Anglins Fishing Pier is such an iconic landmark in our town, and seeing it damaged is heartbreaking. While the pier is privately owned, I know our town will do what we can to support the property owner in the coming days and months,” Lauderdale-by-the-Sea Mayor Chris Vincent said in a statement to NBC Miami. Lauderdale-by-the-Sea is about a two-hour drive south of where Nicole made landfall.
Curious beach goers stand in the surf in front of part of Anglin's Fishing Pier that collapsed into the ocean after Hurricane Nicole arrived, Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, in Lauderdale-by-the-Sea, Fla. Tropical Storm Nicole made landfall as a hurricane early Thursday near Vero Beach, Fla. It's such a sprawling storm that it has covered nearly the entire peninsula while reaching into Georgia and South Carolina. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Hurricane Nicole was a damaging storm for Florida's east coast, but the winds were much less than what Category 4 Hurricane Ian unleashed across Florida's west coast. With Ian, winds gusted between 124 and 128 mph at multiple ground weather stations near landfall. Hurricane Nicole's winds gusted as high as 100 mph on a NASA tower at Kennedy Space Center, but ground stations recorded wind gusts between 65 and 75 mph, with one station reporting an 84 mph gust.
If the news of two hurricanes hitting Florida in a month and a half sounds familiar, that’s because it happened back in 2004. Incredibly, Hurricane Charley and Hurricane Jeanne hit Florida’s west and east coast at almost the same places as Ian and Nicole, and both sets of storms were about 44 days apart.
Tropical Storm Nicole remains centered over central Florida, and the radar imagery showed the large storm covering much of the peninsula and even reaching coastal areas of Georgia and South Carolina.
Nicole is forecast to bring a severe weather risk to areas from south of Orlando to locations north of Charleston, South Carolina. AccuWeather meteorologists say isolated tornadoes and damaging wind gusts of 50-60 mph will be possible. In some places, an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ wind gust of 75 mph could occur. Already, there have been multiple tornado watches issued in northeastern Florida this morning and a tornado warning for St. Augustine.
After Hurricane Ian left behind severe beach erosion in late September along the Atlantic coast of Florida, Nicole made matters worse this week. Several beachside homes in the coastal community of Wilbur-By-The-Sea in Volusia County are now on the verge of collapsing into the ocean. AccuWeather’s Jillian Angeline captured footage of the endangered homes early Thursday after the sun rose and Nicole had moved into central Florida. Homes are also being threatened by beach erosion in nearby Daytona Beach.
The highest wind gusts from Nicole came from weather stations on NASA towers at Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. One weather station located about 120 feet in elevation gusted to 100 mph. This location is where the Artemis I moon rocket, designed to withstand 74.4-knot gusts (86 mph), was stationed. Winds gusted between 70 and 100 mph at other NASA towers in the region. Outside of Cape Canaveral, an amateur weather station at Daytona Beach recorded a wind gust of 84 mph. The wind gusted to 73 mph at the Melbourne Airport, 67 mph at Patrick Air Force Base, and 66 at the Orlando Executive Airport.
More than 242,000 were without power in Florida shortly after 8 a.m. EST Thursday, according to Poweroutage.us. That number is nearly three times higher than what was reported around 5 a.m. EST Thursday. Some of the most extensive outages were in Brevard County, which is just north of where Nicole made landfall and home to cities such as Melbourne and the Kennedy Space Center. More than 87,000 customers in that county alone were without electricity.
Between the northern Plains and the Southeast, two very different weather events are occurring. As Tropical Storm Nicole continues to impact the Southeast, tropical storm warnings are in place across parts of Florida, Georgia and South Carolina. Temperatures are in the low to mid-70s across the Southeast while Nicole is dumping heavy rain and bringing gusty winds to the region.
Nearly 1,130 miles to the northwest, a different storm is underway. Blizzard, ice storm, and winter storm warnings are in effect across parts of South Dakota, North Dakota and Minnesota. Over the past 24 hours, more than 2 feet of snow has fallen in some areas of the Rockies. As snow continues to fall over both North and South Dakota, temperatures will remain well below freezing.
When Nicole made landfall on North Hutchinson Island Thursday morning, it became just the third hurricane on record to make landfall in Florida in the month of November, joining Hurricane Kate in 1985 and the 1935 “Yankee Hurricane,” which made landfall on Nov. 4, 1935, near Miami.
In fact, according to Colorado State University Meteorologist Philip Klotzbach, Nicole is now the only storm in recorded history to make landfall on the state’s east coast after Nov. 4. Kate made landfall on Nov. 21, but along the Florida Panhandle near the town of Mexico Beach, Klotzbach noted. Kate is also the only hurricane on record to make landfall in the continental U.S. that late in an Atlantic hurricane season.