The National Weather Service in Jacksonville issued a total of five tornado warnings Thursday, with the most recent one issued at 12:36 p.m. EST for the northeast of Nassau County and the south central area of Camden County in Georgia. The warnings started as early as 8:24 a.m. EST Thursday for St. Augustine, St. Augustine Beach and Villano Beach.

There also were two additional tornado watches issued throughout the day. The first one was issued at 12:45 p.m. for seven counties in Georgia and in place until 7 p.m. EST, according to the NWS Jacksonville. Meanwhile, the second one was issued at 12:56 p.m. EST with the same duration and includes coastal waters from Altamaha Sound, Georgia, to Fernandina Beach in Florida.

AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Jesse Ferrell said tornadoes in November are not completely unusual but Nicole’s case could be deemed as rare. “The state of Florida can get tornadoes any time of year, so seeing twisters there in November isn't unusual,” Ferrell said. “Landfalling hurricanes are much rarer, in fact Nicole's landfall is only the third such event in recorded history.”