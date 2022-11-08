Nicole to drench Northeast with tropical downpours

Despite losing wind intensity while pushing over land, the system will stir hazards well beyond landfall. Downpours will threaten flooding up and down the Eastern Seaboard, and severe weather will be a danger.

AccuWeather forecasters continued to scrutinize Nicole’s projected path as it is expected to move up the Eastern Seaboard, and on Wednesday morning, meteorologists shifted the zone for heaviest rainfall farther to the west across the interior Northeast.

On Wednesday, strengthening Nicole was approaching the eastern coast of Florida, with an anticipated landfall Wednesday night before impacting the southeastern U.S. through Thursday night.

Starting on Thursday night, widespread tropical rainfall is expected to expand northward, reaching cities like Baltimore and Pittsburgh by sunrise on Friday morning. Widespread rainfall of 2-4 inches (50-100 mm) is likely from western Virginia through the eastern Ohio Valley, the Appalachians and into northern New England before rain comes to an end on Friday night. Pockets of more than 4 inches of rain are possible in eastern Ohio and in the mountainous terrain of Virginia.

"The updated forecast and anticipated westward shift in the influx of tropical moisture from Nicole could mean more widespread flooding concerns,” said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Brett Anderson.

Below-normal rainfall since the beginning of October has left soil conditions dry across portions of West Virginia, eastern Ohio, western Pennsylvania and New York. Cities like Youngstown, Ohio, and Pittsburgh have recorded only about 2 inches of rain since Oct. 1, which is about 50% of normal for that timeframe. Central New York has been even drier with meager rainfall amounts. For instance, Syracuse has picked up only 1.45 inches of rain since Oct. 1, or 30% of normal.

The abnormally dry ground is less likely to absorb rainwater from such intense tropical downpours. A couple of inches of rain in just 12 hours' time could be enough to cause flooding.

"The most likely zone for rapid flooding of small streams will be over the Appalachians as much of the storm's intense rainfall can occur in six to 12 hours," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

As the end of the fall foliage season has arrived, the ground could be littered with more leaves. The fallen leaves could clog storm drains, leading to some localized flooding issues in urban areas. A second factor could also raise the concern for flooding in those locations.

In the zone east of Washington, D.C., to Philadelphia and northward to cities such as New York, Hartford, Connecticut, and Boston, downpours are likely to produce lesser rainfall amounts of an inch or two. On top of that, a surge of warmth and humidity in this corridor will bring an increased risk of severe thunderstorms, as AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek warned earlier this week.

With Nicole's track farther to the west, Dombek explained that thunderstorms erupting in the Interstate 95 corridor on Friday and Friday night could be potent enough to bring damaging wind gusts.

The risk of severe weather extends from cities like Raleigh, North Carolina, and Richmond, Virginia, to as far north as Albany, New York, and Springfield, Massachusetts, and as far west as Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and Binghamton, New York. It is not out of the question that a few isolated tornadoes or waterspouts occur from the eastern Carolinas to southern New England.

The most widespread impact from Nicole is expected to be heavy tropical rainfall that focuses north and west of Interstate 95, through the Appalachians and can extend into parts of the Ohio Valley and eastern Great Lakes region. However, Nicole will also bring the threat of gusty winds to a different zone of the Northeast.

Once Nicole moves into the mid-Atlantic, the strongest wind gusts are most likely to the east of the storm. Coastal locations will be particularly prone to wind gusts in excess of 40 mph for at least a 12-hour period.

The wind direction may change depending on Nicole's exact track, but an easterly or southerly wind is likely to hit beaches and inland bays from Virginia and Maryland to southern Maine for perhaps as long as 24 hours. The long duration of these winds can lead to above-normal tides, coastal flooding and beach erosion into the weekend. These impacts could be most extreme at high tides Friday morning and Friday evening as well as Saturday morning in Atlantic Canada.

"The projected track of the storm will favor more of a southeast wind along the coast as opposed to a northeast wind. So, coastlines that are facing south or southeast will be hit harder than those facing northeast or north," explained Dombek.

As Nicole intensifies and merges with the non-tropical storm toward the weekend, wind gusts of 60-80 mph (100-130 km/h) could spread across parts of Atlantic Canada, especially Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

Once Nicole races off to the northeast into the North Atlantic, chillier conditions will settle into the Great Lakes and Northeast. The change in high temperatures will be drastic; within just 48 hours, afternoon high temperatures will fall by as much as 20 degrees.

High temperatures early next week are likely to be as much as 5-10 degrees below normal for mid-November and to stick around through much of next week.

