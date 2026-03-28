Windy, dry conditions to prompt fire risk in the central US

The combination of dry conditions and gusty winds will raise the risk for wildfires to start and spread across the Plains into next week.

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A lightning strike ruptured a gas line, burst a water main, and caused a tree to explode in New South Wales, Australia, on March 23. AccuWeather’s Emilee Speck explains.

Persistent dry weather, gusty winds and little to no precipitation in sight will raise the risk for wildfires across the Plains through the rest of March, AccuWeather meteorologists say. The fire risk can even remain elevated through the remainder of spring across the region.

Fire risk this weekend to focus from the Rockies to Midwest

Across the Rockies, the northward bulge in the jet stream, bringing a rebound in the heat across the western U.S. and persistent drought across much of the region, will raise the risk for wildfires this weekend. On Saturday, the risk will be primarily focused from Wyoming into portions of Colorado and far northeastern New Mexico.

Farther east, winds will increase throughout the day across the Plains into the Midwest as high pressure tracks into the Ohio Valley. Winds can gust up to 55 mph in this zone. The increasing winds, combined with dry brush and low humidity, will raise the risk for fire start and spread across the region.

Individuals are urged to use caution with outdoor power equipment, open flames or anything that produces sparks.

On Sunday, the risk won't be as widespread and will mainly focus across portions of the Rockies and Four Corners states as above the historical average temperatures persist across the region.

Limited rain to keep Plains at risk through the end of March

The core of the warmth will shift farther east next week focusing across much of the central and eastern U.S. At the same time, much of the Plains will still be in a prolonged stretch of below-average precipitation.

"The risk for wildfire activity across the Plains will remain elevated until meaningful precipitation can move through the area," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. "Unfortunately, there is little to no precipitation expected through the end of March."

The lack of precipitation can persist into the start of April for many in the region as the storms are expected to set up farther east from eastern Texas to New England in early April.

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Through the rest of spring, the fire risk can remain moderate to high across portions of the Plains ahead of vegetation greening up.

"The western halves of Texas, Oklahoma, Kansas, Nebraska and eastern Colorado will likely face a moderate to high risk for wildfire activity through the remainder of the spring season, particularly during windy periods preceding green-up," Buckingham explained.

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