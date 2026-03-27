April’s full Pink Moon rises April 1: Here’s when to watch and why the timing matters

Catch April’s full Pink moon on April 1 at 10:11 p.m. EDT and enjoy a spring tradition—look up and watch the sky light up.

Copied

FILE IMAGE: The full moon of April 2025 known as the Pink Moon rises over a statue at Charles Bridge. April's full moon is a "micromoon", which occurs when the moon nears its farthest point from Earth. (Photo by Marcos del Mazo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

The first night of April will be lit up by the full Pink Moon, though the moon itself will not appear pink as it rises.

Peak illumination occurs at 10:11 p.m. EDT on April 1, 2026, offering skywatchers a bright start to the new month.

Despite its colorful name, the Pink Moon is tied to seasonal changes rather than its appearance. “This Moon heralded the appearance of the ‘moss pink’ (Phlox subulata), also called wild ground phlox or creeping phlox—one of the first spring wildflowers,” the Old Farmer’s Almanac explains.

The timing this year is perfect, with cherry blossoms at peak bloom turning the Tidal Basin in Washington, D.C., pink.

The image below of the Pink Moon was captured by Slooh member John H. Boisvert in 2021.

The full "Pink" Moon rising on April 26, 2021. (Dr. John H. Boisvert/Slooh)

The full moon also carries different names across cultures. Anglo-Saxons referred to it as the Egg Moon, a nod to the spring season and themes of renewal that later became associated with Easter traditions.

This April full moon plays a key role in the calendar as well. Easter is observed on the first Sunday following the first full moon after the spring equinox, making this lunar phase an important marker each year.

A clear sky will offer the best viewing conditions, especially shortly after moonrise when the moon appears largest near the horizon.