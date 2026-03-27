April brings back-to-back astronomy events, including 1st meteor shower since January

The Lyrid meteor shower will be the highlight of the night sky in April, and will be followed up by a tight-knit duo shining in tandem after sunset.

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A mesmerizing aurora was filmed just after sunset in North Pole, Alaska, on March 23.

Warmer weather has people spending more time outdoors, and those heading out after dark will have plenty to look for in the night sky, including the first meteor shower in over three months.

The full "Pink" Moon rising on April 26, 2021. (Dr. John H. Boisvert/Slooh)

In addition to the trio of upcoming astronomical happenings, April 13-20 is International Dark Sky Week.

"Dark nights sustain critical wildlife ecosystems, strengthen the well-being of our communities, enable scientific discovery, and preserve shared cultural knowledge and traditions," organizers said on their website. Events are planned all across the country with activities for people of all ages.

The Milky Way shines above the ocean off the coast of Acadia National Park in the early morning hours of Monday, April 23, 2018. (Staff photo by Gregory Rec/Portland Portland Press Herald via Getty Images)

There are also over 270 International Dark Sky Places around the world, including 172 in the United States.

1. Full Pink Moon: April 1

The first night of the new month will be illuminated by the full Pink Moon, although contrary to its name, the moon will not glow pink on the night that it rises.

"This Moon heralded the appearance of the 'moss pink' (Phlox subulata), also called wild ground phlox or creeping phlox—one of the first spring wildflowers," the Old Farmer's Almanac explained on its website.

Pink phlox wildflowers growing in a grassy field. (Johnathan Kana/Getty Images)

Other nicknames for April's full moon include the Frog Moon, the Breaking Ice Moon and the Fish Moon.

2. Lyrid meteor shower: April 21-22

Shooting stars will streak across the sky the night before Earth Day as the Lyrid meteor shower reaches its peak. This is the first major meteor shower since early January, when the Quadrantids put on a brief show shortly after the start of 2026.

As many as 20 meteors per hour will be visible on peak night, with the height of activity occurring during the early hours of Wednesday, April 22, just before morning twilight begins. If cloudy weather obscures the sky, onlookers will have another chance to spot shooting stars on the following night.

A Lyrid Meteor is seen in the sky above Lee Park in Liverpool, Merseyside, on April 22, 2025. (Photo by Peter Byrne/PA Images via Getty Images)

The Lyrids are likely not connected to the spate of fireballs that flashed over North America during March, including one that hit a house in Houston.

After the Lyrids, the next meteor shower is the Eta Aquarids, which begins on April 19 but doesn't peak until the night of May 5-6.

3. Moon meets up with Jupiter: April 22

Just one night after the Lyrids peak, the crescent moon will hang in the sky next to Jupiter. The duo can be seen in the western sky and does not require a telescope, even in big cities with light pollution.

Stargazers with a clear view of the horizon should also be able to see Venus next to the constellation Orion, not long after nightfall on April 22.

April will be the last time Orion appears in the evening sky until the end of the year, as from late spring into autumn, it is in the same area of the sky as the sun. This includes Orion's Belt, a light of three tight-knit stars in the center of the constellation.