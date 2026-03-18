Severe Cyclone Narelle Strikes Australia 4 times

Severe Cyclone Narelle has made landfall 4 times in Australia in the last week.

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Video from Western Australia shows strong winds from Tropical Cyclone Narelle roaring through parts of the Australian state on March 26.

Tropical Cyclone Narelle has been traversing the outer edge of Australia for 10 days. It has made landfall several times. made a rare landfall Friday March 20 as a Category 4 storm on Australia's Cape York Peninsula between Lockhart River and Coen.

The strongest storm to make landfall in Queensland was Yassi in 2011, and Narelle rivaled its intensity.

The second landfall occurred in the far northeastern portion of the Northern Territory in the Gulf of Carpentaria. Narelle made its third landfall in the Kimberley region of Western Australia around 6 p.m. local time Monday, March 23. The storm made its fourth landfall around 2 pm, local time on Friday, March 27, when it moved ashore in Western Australia south of Coral Bay as a Category 3 hurricane equivalent.

Narelle's track is unusual. Only three other storms have made triple landfalls, with Tropical Cyclone Steve 2000 being the only one that did a southward turn, Nicholls said.

"The last storm most closely matching the forecast of Narelle was Cyclone Bianca in 2011," he added.