Gas prices surge nearly $1 in a month as EV charging holds steady

Gas prices jumped nearly 10 cents in a week. See which states have the most and least expensive gas prices.

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Rain showers have caused minor delays at airports across the Northeast, including New York City, Philadelphia and Washington, D.C., during the morning. The weather is expected to dry in the afternoon.

Drivers are facing increasing gas prices at the pump during spring break travel season, but the rising cost isn't impacting every motorist equally.

The national average for regular gas has climbed to about $3.98 per gallon as of late March, jumping roughly $1 over the past month, according to the AAA report released on March 26. Week-over-week, prices are also up about 10 cents, signaling continued upward momentum.

The sharp rise reflects higher oil prices due to the ongoing conflict with Iran and seasonal demand increases heading into spring. Spring break travel typically peaks mid-March, but some schools have spring break into early April.

A gas station in Los Angeles’ Chinatown neighborhood recently went viral for charging $8.71 per gallon and $8.79 for supreme. California is the most expensive gas market in the U.S., with Hawaii and Washington as No. 2 and No. 3.

Lucio Rosario, 75, walks across the street from a Chevron Station where regular gas is being sold for $8.29 a gallon at the edge of Chinatown along Alameda Street in on Wednesday, March 25, 2026 in Los Angeles, CA. (Genaro Molina/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Drivers in Oklahoma, Kansas and Iowa make up the nation’s three least expensive gas markets in the country, according to AAA.

Meanwhile, electric vehicle charging costs have remained relatively stable nationwide, averaging around $0.40 per kilowatt-hour with only minor fluctuations, according to the AAA.

The widening gap highlights how gasoline prices are rising much faster than electricity costs for drivers.