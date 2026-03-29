Series of storms to usher in rain, cooler air to the West

Multiple storms will move into the West through the week bringing a break from the heat and rain and mountain snow.

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The month starts with a warmup in the eastern states and a cooldown in the western states, but that won’t last. Our long-range team is tracking a bigger pattern shift.

After a notable stretch of record-breaking heat across the western U.S. through mid-march, multiple storms moving into the region will bring cooler and wet weather to end the month, AccuWeather meteorologists say.

Additional daily record highs can be set on Sunday across the Southwest as the heat continues to build into the region. Daytime highs can top out from 15-25 degrees Fahrenheit above the historical average for the end of March.

Three storms to bring an end to the heat

The first of three storms that will help put an end to the stretch of heat will impact portions of the Four Corner States through Monday as moisture drawing northward will promote spotty afternoon thunderstorms.

"This setup may mimic the early stages of the North American monsoon, but it is too early in the season for the monsoon pattern to take hold and persist," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski.

Locally gusty winds can accompany any thunderstorm, which can kick up dust into the air. There is also a risk for dry thunderstorms as dry air near the ground evaporates any rainfall. Limited rainfall combined with lightning could spark wildfires.

Focus then shifts farther north on Tuesday and Tuesday evening as a storm spreads rain and high-elevation snow showers to portions of California, northern Nevada and parts of southern Oregon and Idaho.

A larger and more notable storm will make its way from the Pacific Ocean and into the Northwest late Tuesday night into Wednesday. The storm will spread rain across portions of California and Nevada into Washington and Idaho with the steadiest focused across far Northwestern California into western Washington.

As the storm moves onshore into Wednesday, winds can pick up along the Oregon and far Northern California coasts. Winds can gust up to 35 mph, with higher gusts possible in some of the higher elevations along the coast.

In the higher terrain, precipitation can fall as snow with snow expected in all the passes across the Cascades as snow levels drop into Wednesday night.

Along with the rain and mountain snow, this storm will help enforce the spread of cooler air across the West. Temperatures through the week will be near the historical average for the end of March and early April.

In Las Vegas, for example, temperatures have been in the 90s throughout the stretch of record-breaking heat. This week, temperatures will only top out in the 70s and 80s.

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Rain showers and mountain snow can continue into Thursday across much of the Northwest into Montana and Wyoming as a dip in the jet stream remains over the region.

Chilly air being reinforced in the region will promote a more widespread area of a rain and snow mix across the region, while precipitation stays all rain in the valleys.

Looking ahead to Friday and into Easter weekend, drier and warmer air is expected to return as a northward bulge in the jet stream will set up over the West. Temperatures are expected to get back above the historical average for early April, bringing an end to the stretch of cool conditions.

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