Nicole to bring flooding rain, gusty winds to Northeast as it journeys up the East Coast

After Nicole crashes ashore in Florida, its journey will be far from over, as the storm is expected to bring impacts to the mid-Atlantic, Northeast and even Atlantic Canada.

After slamming into Florida as a hurricane and tracking across the state, Nicole’s impacts will be far from over in the United States. Nicole will track inland up the Eastern Seaboard across the Southeast, mid-Atlantic and New England through late this week. The sprawling storm’s rainfall will be widespread, and it will even extend into Atlantic Canada over the weekend.

Ahead of Nicole’s arrival in the Northeast, there will be a true calm before the storm and mild conditions will be in place Thursday and into Friday in major cities along the I-95 corridor.

Although falling a few degrees shy of this past weekend’s warmth when Washington, D.C., recorded a high of 81 F and Boston climbed to 76 F Sunday, temperatures will approach 70 degrees Thursday and Friday in coastal areas of the Northeast.

"After going through a long stretch of quiet weather, the Northeast is on track to have a spell of very active weather as Tropical Rainstorm Nicole tracks northward," said AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Dave Dombek.

As Nicole races northward out of the Southeast Friday into Saturday — and the system will be booking it as it moves along, according to AccuWeather forecasters — weather conditions will turn notably cooler, more humid, and tropical rainfall will arrive.

Nicole's exact track from Thursday night onward will be determined by the track and speed of a non-tropical storm that will be pushing across the northern tier of the country during the second half of the week. That same storm is forecast to bring blizzard conditions and up to a foot of snow to parts of the Plains.

"The exact track of Nicole as it is pulled northward will determine where the worst of the impacts will be in the mid-Atlantic and the Northeast," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker said.

The most likely scenario at this time is for Nicole to track northward along the East Coast. As it makes this journey, it is likely to draw tropical moisture well inland.

By the time the center of Nicole reaches the mid-Atlantic it will have less wind intensity, and it will become a tropical depression or tropical wind and rainstorm. Even still, the impacts could be significant in the Northeast.

The most widespread impact from Nicole is expected to be heavy tropical rainfall stretching from the mid-Atlantic into New England. Nicole's rainfall could reach as far north as the Chesapeake Bay and southwestern Pennsylvania by sunrise Friday morning and include cities such as Baltimore and Pittsburgh.

Widespread rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches (25-50 mm) are likely from the Ohio Valley and the eastern Great Lakes to the most eastern parts of Atlantic Canada. A corridor of heavier rain is likely between the Appalachians and the Interstate 95 corridor from Virginia up to northern New England. The influx of tropical moisture in this zone is what will fuel the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 8 inches (200mm).

"The farther west Nicole tracks, the more likely it is that the I-95 corridor will get into some very moist tropical air as well as warmer conditions," said Dombek.

Dombek further explained that this westward scenario would also favor the potential for thunderstorms, some of which could become potent enough to bring damaging wind gusts, to develop along the Interstate 95 corridor. The risk for severe weather would extend inland the farther Nicole tracks, perhaps reaching as far west as Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, or Binghamton, New York.

The recent stretch of less active weather across the region should help to keep widespread flooding issues at bay, although AccuWeather meteorologists warn that the tropical nature of any downpours could still bring localized flooding concerns to the Northeast.

As the end of the fall foliage season draws near in parts of New Jersey, eastern Pennsylvania, Delaware, Maryland and Virginia, the ground could be littered with more leaves. The fallen leaves could clog storm drains, leading to some localized flooding issues in urban areas.

Strong wind gusts are most likely along the center of Nicole's path and to the east of the storm where wind speeds will be highest over the water. Coastal locations will be particularly prone to wind gusts in excess of 40 mph for at least a 12-hour period.

The wind direction may change depending on Nicole's exact track, but an easterly or southerly wind is likely to hit beaches from eastern Maryland to southern Maine for perhaps as long as 24 hours. The long duration of these winds can lead to above-normal tides, coastal flooding and beach erosion into the weekend. These impacts could be most extreme at high tides Friday morning and Friday evening, and Saturday morning in Atlantic Canada.

"The projected track of the storm will favor more of a southeast wind along the coast as opposed to a northeast wind. So, coastlines that are facing south or southeast will be hit harder than those facing northeast or north," explained Dombek.

As Nicole intensifies and merges with the non-tropical storm toward the weekend, wind gusts of 60-80 mph (100-130 km/h) could spread across parts of Atlantic Canada, especially Nova Scotia and Newfoundland.

Once Nicole races off to the northeast into the North Atlantic, chillier conditions will settle into the Great Lakes and Northeast. High temperatures early next week are likely to be as much as 5-10 degrees below normal for mid-November.

