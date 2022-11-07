NASA's Artemis I moon rocket to stay on launch pad as Nicole tracks toward Florida

A hurricane watch is in effect for the Kennedy Space Center ahead of Nicole, which could once again delay the launch of NASA's new moon rocket.

NASA's Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), and the Launch Control Center, are seen in the foreground as NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen at Launch Pad 39B at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Bill Ingalls/NASA via AP)

NASA's highly-anticipated return to the moon might be delayed once again, not due to technical issues, but due to tumultuous tropical weather. Subtropical Storm Nicole developed over the weekend, and AccuWeather forecasters are warning that it could strengthen into a Category 1 hurricane before making landfall along Florida's Atlantic coast.

Artemis I, the first of NASA's program to return humans to the surface of the moon, is slated to launch on Monday, Nov. 14, but the ominous forecast could disrupt the timeline. A hurricane watch is in effect for the Kennedy Space Center with the massive moon-bound rocket currently on the launchpad.

NASA announced on Monday that the 322-foot-tall rocket would stay on the launch pad through Nicole rather than rolling the rocket back to the Vehicle Assembly Building (VAB), which is built to withstand a Category 3 hurricane. It takes at least three days for ground crews to prepare the rocket to start its trip back to the VAB.

Less than a week ago on Friday, Nov. 4, the rocket was transported from the VAB to the launchpad ahead of the anticipated launch on Monday, Nov. 14. The rocket is built to withstand winds up to 85 mph (74.1 knots), wind speeds that are commonly found near the center of Category 1 hurricanes.

NASA's Space Launch System (SLS) rocket with the Orion spacecraft aboard is seen atop the mobile launcher as it rolls out to Launch Pad 39B, Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, at NASA's Kennedy Space Center in Florida. (Joel Kowsky/NASA via AP)

Even if the SLS rocket is not damaged during Nicole, the tropical weather could still force NASA to delay the launch.

If rain, flooding or wind damages any of the ground systems or facilities at the Kennedy Space Center, it could push the launch to be delayed until later in the month.

After Nov. 14, the next two windows to launch occur on Nov. 16 and on Nov. 19.

This is not the first time that tropical weather has interfered with the launch of the uncrewed Artemis I mission.

NASA was gearing up to launch the rocket at the end of September following setbacks over the summer, then Hurricane Ian threatened Florida.

Ian made landfall along Florida's Gulf coast on Sept. 28 as a Category 4 hurricane and weakened as it traversed the Florida Peninsula. The next morning, Ian was a tropical storm, and the eye of the storm was just 10 miles southwest of the launchpad at the Kennedy Space Center.

