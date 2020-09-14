The forward speed of Hurricane Sally has slowed to just 2 mph with the center of the storm spinning around 100 miles south of the Alabama coast. Although the center of the hurricane is still over water, the slow movement of the storm means that areas along the coast from Florida to Louisiana are being bombarded by unrelenting waves and storm surge that is being generated by the storm. On Tuesday morning, the Pensacola Pier in Pensacola Beach, Florida, was being hit by waves nearly as high as the pier itself. Farther west at Gulf Shores, Alabama, debris was spotted in the high surf and was being carried down the beach.



Heavy rain by the outer rain bands of Sally is also drenching the region, bringing the risk of flooding to areas farther inland away from the surf and storm surge. By 3 p.m. EDT Tuesday, a weather station in Panama City, Florida, had measured 3.11 inches of rain, about half of the typical rainfall in the city for the entire month of September. This does not include rain from Sally that fell on Monday. This risk of flooding from Sally’s heavy rain is one of the factors that has lead AccuWeather meteorologists to rate Sally as a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.