The city of Orange Beach, located on the Alabama Gulf Coast, has instituted a curfew that will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday night and remain in place until 6 a.m. Wednesday. "Based on conditions, emergency response may be delayed or interrupted as weather deteriorates," city officials said. For emergency calls continue to dial 9-1-1," city officials said. Road conditions are already deteriorating in Orange Beach, according to WKRG.

"There is significant potential that bridges will be closed as the storm nears shore," the statement from city officials continued. "Once tropical storm force winds are sustained at 45 mph, bridges will close until winds subside or at such time that local emergency management officials deem them unsafe. This includes the Beach Express toll bridge and the Perdido Pass bridge. Emergency response will likely be affected by conditions as well."

The city of Gulf Shores, Alabama also instituted a curfew from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. "Residents in low-lying areas are recommended to evacuate today during daylight hours, or shelter in place taking all necessary precautions," Gulf Shore city officials said. "It is likely emergency vehicles may not be able to navigate flooded roadways, particularly the Fort Morgan Peninsula, Plash Island and low-lying areas surrounding Little Lagoon."