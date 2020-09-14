Hurricane Sally's winds whipped up waves which battered the coast along Mobile, Alabama, on Sept. 15, as the storm threatened the region with heavy rain and storm surge.
With the center of Sally so close to the coast, the eye of the hurricane can be seen on Doppler radar. The eye is approximately 30 miles across and the area of the hurricane just outside of the eyewall is where the strongest winds are found. As the eye approaches landfall, winds along the coast will gradually increase, topping out as the eye begins to move over land.
This radar loop shows Hurricane Sally early Tuesday night with the eye of the storm visible about 70 miles south of the Alabama coast. (AccuWeather)
The center of Sally is just 70 miles south of Mobile, Alabama, and as it gradually approaches landfall, it has become slightly stronger. “Data from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter aircraft indicate that Sally's maximum winds have increased to near 85 mph,” the National Hurricane Center said in a special update at 9 p.m. EDT Tuesday. Prior to the update, maximum winds were 80 mph. Sally is still a Category 1 storm and is forecast to remain at this strength until landfall, which is expected on Wednesday.
Hurricane Sally spinning just off the Gulf Coast on Tuesday evening as a Category 1 storm. (NOAA/GOES-East)
The slow motion of Hurricane Sally has caused the Gulf Coast to be drenched by unrelenting tropical downpours, which has already totaled more than one foot in some spots. The three-day rainfall total in Pensacola, Florida, has already climbed above 8.50 inches, well above the 5.98 inches of rain that the city typically records in all of September. North Shore, Florida, has been the wettest spot so far with rainfall totals approaching 14 inches. More rain is in the forecast through Wednesday as Sally moves at a snail’s pace over the region with an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 30 inches.
Residents along the Gulf Coast in the path of Hurricane Sally can use AccuWeather’s new Local Hurricane Tracker to see a detailed hurricane forecast for their neighborhood. This feature shows forecast details such as the highest expected wind gust, rainfall forecast and the hour-by-hour rainfall accumulation. This feature can be found at the top of the local forecast page across the region, including Mobile, Alabama.
Many areas from the Florida Panhandle to the shores of Mississippi have reported tropical storm-force wind gusts from Sally with the worst winds still to come. Gusts between 50 and 60 mph have been common throughout Tuesday afternoon, including a 58 mph gust in Pensacola, Florida, and a 60 mph gust Mobile, Alabama. Despite the strong winds, power outages have been minimal with around 6,000 outages reported in Florida and 11,000 in Alabama, according to PowerOutage.us. However, outages are likely to climb over the next 24 hours with Sally forecast to make landfall early Wednesday morning along the coast of Alabama.
Two casino barges broke loose in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, on Tuesday as Sally continued to linger off the coast. No one was hurt, but Mayor Terry Downey reported one of the vessels swung around and damaged two fishing piers. Downey said tugboats came to the rescue to help secure the boats again. Reports say the situation appears to be under control now.
Sally’s storm surge also proved to be too much for a smaller fishing boat to handle in Pensacola, Florida. AccuWeather National Reporter Jonathan Petramala recorded video of the sunken boat submerged by Sally's storm surge. Earlier, Petramala was on the scene of a bridge closure in Pensacola Beach, where a barge crashed into it as the wind, rain and storm surge have been ramping up all morning.
Hurricane Sally has the potential to spawn brief tornadoes and waterspouts across the Florida Panhandle and southern Alabama. On Tuesday morning, a tornado watch was issued by the National Weather Service for coastal Alabama and the western half of the Florida Panhandle and will remain in effect through the evening. According to AccuWeather meteorologists, tornadoes embedded in the rain bands of Sally can cause damage to the north and east of the storm’s track as well. Tornadoes and waterspouts that do spin up may be difficult to see due to heavy rain from Sally.
A group of dangerous fire ants was spotted floating in an area of Pensacola, Florida, that has been flooded by rain from Hurricane Sally. WKRG News 5 photographer Jason Garcia spotted the fire ants on Tuesday, which when bunched tighter, can float on top of the water. A bite from a fire ant can be very painful, so encountering a group of ants like this can be very dangerous; yet another reason why people should avoid walking through flooded areas. This is not the first time that fire ants have been spotted floating in floodwaters during a hurricane. A colony of tens of thousands of fire ants was spotted in the Carolinas in 2018 in the wake of Hurricane Florence. One year earlier, clusters of fire ants were seen in Texas after Hurricane Harvey caused substantial flooding across the region.
The forward speed of Hurricane Sally has slowed to just 2 mph with the center of the storm spinning around 100 miles south of the Alabama coast. Although the center of the hurricane is still over water, the slow movement of the storm means that areas along the coast from Florida to Louisiana are being bombarded by unrelenting waves and storm surge that is being generated by the storm. On Tuesday morning, the Pensacola Pier in Pensacola Beach, Florida, was being hit by waves nearly as high as the pier itself. Farther west at Gulf Shores, Alabama, debris was spotted in the high surf and was being carried down the beach.
Heavy rain by the outer rain bands of Sally is also drenching the region, bringing the risk of flooding to areas farther inland away from the surf and storm surge. By 3 p.m. EDT Tuesday, a weather station in Panama City, Florida, had measured 3.11 inches of rain, about half of the typical rainfall in the city for the entire month of September. This does not include rain from Sally that fell on Monday. This risk of flooding from Sally’s heavy rain is one of the factors that has lead AccuWeather meteorologists to rate Sally as a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.
Hurricane Sally is only 60 miles east of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 105 miles south of Mobile, Alabama. The storm has weakened a bit as its maximum sustained winds have dropped to 80 mph.
The city of Orange Beach, located on the Alabama Gulf Coast, has instituted a curfew that will begin at 8 p.m. Tuesday night and remain in place until 6 a.m. Wednesday. "Based on conditions, emergency response may be delayed or interrupted as weather deteriorates," city officials said. For emergency calls continue to dial 9-1-1," city officials said. Road conditions are already deteriorating in Orange Beach, according to WKRG.
"There is significant potential that bridges will be closed as the storm nears shore," the statement from city officials continued. "Once tropical storm force winds are sustained at 45 mph, bridges will close until winds subside or at such time that local emergency management officials deem them unsafe. This includes the Beach Express toll bridge and the Perdido Pass bridge. Emergency response will likely be affected by conditions as well."
The city of Gulf Shores, Alabama also instituted a curfew from 8 a.m. Tuesday to 6 a.m. Wednesday. "Residents in low-lying areas are recommended to evacuate today during daylight hours, or shelter in place taking all necessary precautions," Gulf Shore city officials said. "It is likely emergency vehicles may not be able to navigate flooded roadways, particularly the Fort Morgan Peninsula, Plash Island and low-lying areas surrounding Little Lagoon."
This radar image shows rain from Hurricane Sally spreading across the central Gulf Coast on Tuesday, Sept. 15, 2020. (AccuWeather)
For the second time in a month, New Orleans will avoid the worst of a menacing hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said the tropical storm warning for Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and metropolitan New Orleans has been discontinued. That news comes several hours after a hurricane warning was discontinued for the city.
The Big Easy can still expect some impacts from Sally, but it will not take a direct hit, as the storm's path is now focused on Mississippi and Alabama. AccuWeather meteorologists say strong winds and rain will move through the city into Tuesday night. Late last month, New Orleans avoided a strike from powerful Hurricane Laura which rattled southwestern Louisiana, including the Lake Charles region.
Waves crash along a pier as Hurricane Sally approaches in Gulf Shores, Alabama, U.S., September 15, 2020. REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman
Police in Pensacola, Florida, say the Pensacola Bay Bridge has been closed after a barge crashed into the span on Tuesday morning. AccuWeather National Reporter Jonathan Petramala is on the scene in Pensacola Beach, where wind, rain and storm surge have been ramping up all morning. Video shot by Petramala showed police cars blocking vehicles from advancing onto the bridge.
According to a local media outlet, strong winds pushed the barge into the bridge, which connects Pensacola Beach to Gulf Breeze. Video posted on Twitter showed the dramatic scene as tropical-storm-force winds lashed the barge and shoved it into the bridge.
Sally is unfolding similarly to other potent hurricanes in the recent past, including Harvey in 2017 and Florence in 2018. Both of those storms produced historic rainfall rates thanks in part to how slow they moved once over land. Harvey dropped an astounding 60.58 inches near Nederland, Texas, in August 2017, while Florence dropped 35.93 inches in Elizabethtown, North Carolina. In fact, Harvey was the most significant tropical rainfall event in United States history both in terms of scope and peak rainfall amounts, according to the NHC. Watch the YouTube video below for a detailed explanation abut the dangers of slow-moving hurricanes.
AccuWeather National Weather Reporter Jonathan Petramala was in Pensacola Beach, Florida, Tuesday morning about 90 miles away from Sally. He reported that storm surge was already beginning to affect the area, and videos he shared on Twitter showed turbulent surf that was being lashed by gusty winds under a dark sky. A voluntary evacuation order has been issued for low-lying areas in Escambia County, which includes, Pensacola Beach, the Pensacola News Journal reported.
As Sally continues to move at a glacial pace, AccuWeather meteorologists have raised their projected rainfall totals for the storm, which could produce life-threatening and historic flooding.
"A large swath of 4- to 8-inch rainfall is forecast from the central Gulf coast to near the southern Appalachians and onward toward a portion of the Atlantic coast, but an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 30 inches is forecast in parts of southern Alabama and the western part of the Florida Panhandle as Sally crawls along," AccuWeather Meteorologist Matt Benz said.
Forecasters are particularly concerned about Mobile, Alabama, which could suffer a double whammy of sorts.
"Torrential, flooding rain and storm surge flooding that backs up Mobile Bay and the Mobile River are a great concern for the city of Mobile and the surrounding metro area and suburbs," Benz said.
It's been a historic year for both wildfires in the West and tropical activity in the Atlantic, and on Monday, NOAA's GOES-East satellite was able to capture a snapshot of both seasons in one stirring image.
Just before the Monday sunset, AccuWeather Broadcast Meteorologist Adam Del Rosso highlighted Sally in the Gulf of Mexico, and Paulette in the Atlantic, as well as the thick smoke from fires, which poured into the northeastern U.S., and created hazy skies Monday evening. The thick smoke was also attributed to lower temperatures in the East, according to AccuWeather meteorologists.
Sally continues to inch closer to the Gulf Coast at a meager 2 mph, the National Hurricane Center said in its 8 a.m. EDT advisory. The storm is maintaining its Category 1 strength and maximum sustained winds remain at 85 mph. Sally is located about 105 miles south-southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi and forecasters continue to warn of "historic" flooding potential from Sally. Track the storm's latest movements and get the updated eye forecast track in the AccuWeather Hurricane Center.
Sally continues to slow down as it nears the Gulf Coast, with present movement at 2 mph toward the west-northwest, according to the National Hurricane Center. Maximum sustained winds are 85 mph, which is Category 1 hurricane strength. Forecasters expect Sally to make landfall as a Category 1 hurricane Wednesday morning near the Mississippi and Alabama border.
A satellite view of Hurricane Sally crawling toward the Gulf Coast early Tuesday morning, Sept. 15, 2020. (AccuWeather)
Sally has lost some wind intensity, now a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph, according to the latest update from the National Hurricane Center. The storm is centered about 75 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River.
Despite losing some wind intensity, Sally remains a very serious threat to the Gulf Coast. Forecasters say that regardless of strength, the hurricane will unleash significant and life-threatening flash flooding due to its slow movement.
Emergency declarations for Alabama, Mississippi and Louisiana have been approved by President Donald Trump ahead of Hurricane Sally. The president stated on Twitter that he and his team "are closely monitoring extremely dangerous Hurricane Sally." He added that people in these states should be ready and listen to state and local officials.
NOAA’s team of Hurricane Hunters have been flying missions into the center of Sally to investigate the storm and to record real-time data about the strengthening hurricane, and on Monday, snapped an up-close image of its eye. The Hurricane Hunters will continue to fly missions into the strengthening storm through Tuesday to gather more data prior to making landfall on Tuesday night or early Wednesday.
Eye of Hurricane Sally during intensification seen from NOAA’s Hurricane Hunters on Sept. 14, 2020. (NOAA/James Carpenter)
While Hurricane Sally remains a Category 2 hurricane with maximum sustained winds of 100 mph, the storm slowed down more Monday evening. Sally is moving forward toward the U.S. Gulf Coast at 5 mph, slowing from an earlier 6 mph speed reported by the National Hurricane Center. The hurricane had been moving by as much as 9 mph early Monday. The storm is about 100 miles east of the mouth of the Mississippi River as it moves west-northwest, according to the latest advisory.
A new U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) coastal change forecast predicts Hurricane Sally may heavily damage some sandy beaches in Mississippi, while beaches in Louisiana, Alabama and Florida may see moderate to minor damage. The agency reported 36% of Mississippi’s sandy beaches are forecast to be inundated, or continuously covered by ocean water. “This is the most severe type of storm effect on coastal beaches, with flooding behind the dunes that may affect coastal communities,” the release said. Louisiana and Alabama beaches will also encounter some inundation with 7% of Louisiana’s and 1% of Alabama’s beaches projected to be inundated. Hurricane Sally’s coastal erosion effects are expected to occur mostly from Breton National Wildlife Refuge in Louisiana through Alabama beaches west of Mobile Bay. Overwash, the second-worst type of coastal damage, occurs when waves and surge reach higher than the top of dunes. USGS said 61% of sandy beaches along Mississippi’s coast are expected to be overwashed, while 21% of Lousiana’s and 14% of Alabama’s beaches will be overwashed by Sally. When a beach is overwashed, the USGS said large amounts of sand can be deposited inland, causing significant changes to the landscape.
Hurricane Sally spinning just off the Gulf Coast on Monday evening. (NOAA/GOES-East)
The coast of Alabama was pounded by high surf on Monday well ahead of the arrival of Hurricane Sally’s rain and wind. A few car owners found their cars sinking in the sand due to the early storm surge on Dauphin Island, Alabama. “Unfortunately, there is a third vehicle behind the car on the left in this photo,” Dauphin Island Mayor Jeff Collier said on Facebook. Time is quickly running out for people on Dauphin Island to brace for Sally as the storm slowly approached the Gulf Coast.
AccuWeather is predicting a 6 to 10-foot storm surge, which will be one of the biggest impacts of Hurricane Sally. Storm surge arrives ahead of approaching storms as quickly rising floodwaters. It's not only the height but the movement, wave action and force of the surge that can lead to so much destruction. These floodwaters are often the greater threat to both lives and property than the wind even before a hurricane makes landfall. "Storm surge is an abnormal rise of water generated by a storm, over and above the predicted astronomical tides," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Paul Walker said. "The force of the winds moving counterclockwise around the storm will push the water toward the shore." Generally, the faster the wind speed and forward motion of the hurricane, the higher the surge. In turn, the higher maximum sustained wind speed of a hurricane that determines its category status will also affect the height of the storm surge.
The center of Hurricane Sally is still more than 100 miles off the Gulf Coast, but storm surge is already causing flooding along the shores of Florida, Mississippi, Alabama and Louisiana. Drone footage from Bay St. Louis, Mississippi shows some streets already underwater despite some blue skies. Some areas could remain underwater for an extended period of time as storm surge continues and heavy, flooding rainfall moves inland. Click here to watch a video of the flooding as seen from the air.
Hurricane Sally continues to strengthen and is now a Category 2 storm. “Data from reconnaissance aircraft indicate that the maximum sustained winds have increased to near 100 mph with higher gusts,” the National Hurricane Center stated in an update late Monday afternoon. To be a Category 2 storm, maximum sustained winds must be 96 to 110 mph. With Sally still strengthening, there is a chance that it could become a Category 3 before landfall, which is the threshold to be considered a major hurricane.
All eyes are on the Gulf of Mexico as Hurricane Sally strengthens as it tracks toward the Gulf Coast, but how does it stack up against Hurricane Laura, which slammed Louisiana in late August? On satellite, the two hurricanes appear to be around the same size, both about 500 to 600 miles wide. However, Laura was significantly stronger. The devastating storm made landfall when it was at peak intensity with winds of 150 mph, just 7 mph shy of being classified as a Category 5 hurricane. Sally is currently a Category 1 storm with maximum winds of 90 mph but is projected to strengthen into a Category 2 or possibly even a Category 3 storm before making landfall early Tuesday. Even though Sally is not as strong as Laura was, people should still prepare for the hurricane as it can unload flooding rain and life-threatening storm surge.
The image below is a composite of the two hurricanes in the Gulf of Mexico with Hurricane Laura on the left, as seen on Aug. 26, and Hurricane Sally on the right, as seen on Sept. 14.
This image is a composite of two satellite images taken by NOAA’s GOES-East weather satellite; one image from Aug. 26, 2020 showing Hurricane Laura (left) and one image from Sept. 14, 2020 showing Hurricane Sally (right).
All Alabama beaches will be closed starting at 3:00 p.m. local time on Monday, Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey announced after she declared a state of emergency for Sally. Gov. Ivey also recommends evacuations of flood-prone areas south of Interstate 10. The evacuation recommendation applies to people who live in low-lying and flood-prone areas and those in mobile homes and manufactured homes. “As the recently upgraded Hurricane Sally continues heading closer to the Gulf Coast, we must give individuals time to prepare for the anticipated impacts of this storm,” Ivey said. “Alabamians are no stranger to tropical weather and the significant damage these storms can do, even though our state is not currently in the direct line of impact. Locals will need to prepare their homes, businesses and personal property for imminent storm surge, heavy rain and flash flooding. I urge everyone to tune in to their trusted weather source, and pay attention to your local officials for updates regarding your area as they make further recommendations based off the unique needs of your community.”
Hurricane Sally continues to strengthen over the warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico, and AccuWeather meteorologists now say it could flirt with major hurricane status. As of 2 p.m. EDT, the storm's winds have increased to 90 mph, just six mph below Category 2 strength. The storm is now expected to reach Category 2 strength today and there is a chance the hurricane could hit the Gulf Coast at near major hurricane strength (Category 3 or higher) with winds of at least 111 mph. Sally is 'meandering" over the north-central Gulf, the NHC said and is about 160 miles southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi.
AccuWeather meteorologists say slow-moving Hurricane Sally could trigger serious flooding damage even as it weakens over land as the week progresses. While a repeat of the historic flooding from Hurricane Harvey in August 2017 is not anticipated, Sally's flooding could still prove disastrous, with up two 2 feet of rain forecast for some areas. Harvey dropped more than 60 inches of rain over southeastern Texas rain over several days.
"A large swath of 4- to 8-inch rainfall is forecast from the central Gulf coast to the southern Appalachians, but an AccuWeather Local StormMax™ rainfall of 24 inches is forecast in parts of southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, southeastern Louisiana and the western part of the Florida Panhandle as Sally crawls along," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Adam Douty said.
Sally rapidly strengthened into a Category 1 hurricane right around 12 p.m. EDT, the National Hurricane Center said. Sally has maximum sustained winds of 85 mph and is located about 175 miles southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi. Sally is now the seventh hurricane of the 2020 season joining Hanna, Isaias, Laura, Marco, Nana and Paulette.
The tropical storm warning and hurricane watch from the Mississippi/Alabama Border to the Alabama/Florida Border has been changed to a hurricane warning, the National Hurricane Center said in its 11 a.m. EDT update. Sally, still a tropical storm, is about 140 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 185 miles southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi.
Tropical Storm Vicky formed Monday morning in the far eastern Atlantic, about 350 miles west-northwest of the Cabo Verde Islands. Vicky is the second tropical storm to form on Monday after Teddy did so during the early morning hours. Unlike Teddy, which is currently forecast to become a major hurricane later this week, Vicky is expected to be short-lived and not reach hurricane strength. The image below captures the jam-packed Atlantic basin and the current location of all the named systems. In addition to the named storms, forecasters are also keeping a close eye on a disturbance in the southwestern Gulf of Mexico, which currently has a low chance of development.
With the exclusion of Rene, which is a depression, the last time there were four named storms simultaneously in the Atlantic was in 2018, according to Colorado State University Meteorologist Phil Klotzbach. From Sept. 12-14, 2018, Florence, Helene, Isaac and Joyce were all active systems, Klotzbach noted on Twitter.
Extreme meteorologist Reed Timmer was in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, Monday morning, a costal city that was devastated by Hurricane Katrina 15 years ago. Timmer reported that minor coastal flooding was already occurring in the city ahead of Sally, which was still over 100 miles away in the Gulf of Mexico. Timmer also noted that many residents have evacuated the area. A storm surge of 6-10 feet is forecast for Bay St. Louis, which is about 60 miles northeast of New Orleans. Hear more from Timmer in the video below.
Preparations are being rushed to completion in areas from southeastern Louisiana to the Florida Panhandle ahead of Tropical Storm Sally, which forecasters expect to strengthen into a hurricane before landfall. Homes were seen boarded up in Hancock County, Mississippi, on Sunday, and evacuations have been ordered for residents who live in low-lying areas. Hancock County is located along the Louisiana-Mississippi border. Elsewhere in Mississippi, boaters scrambled to pull their boats from the water to store them safely inland on higher ground.
A house is boarded up in Hancock County, Mississippi. (ABC News)
Sally is growing stronger as its maximum sustained winds are now up to 65 mph, according to the National Hurricane Center's latest advisory. The storm is located about 115 miles east-southeast of the mouth of the Mississippi River and 165 miles southeast of Biloxi, Mississippi. Sally is moving to the west-northwest at a speed of 8 mph. Sally will become a Category 1 hurricane when its maximum sustained winds reach 74 mph.
Tropical Storm Sally grows stronger near the Gulf Coast early Monday, Sept. 14, 2020. (CIRA RAMMB)
Sally is expected to become a Category 1 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, which rates hurricanes based on their sustained wind speed. However, AccuWeather meteorologists say Sally's impacts will go beyond damaging winds and are notably concerned about life-threatening flooding that the storm could produce. Because of the wind and rain impacts combined, Sally has been rated a 2 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes.
The AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes is a 6-point scale with ratings of less than one and 1 to 5 that was introduced by AccuWeather in 2019 to rate tropical systems based on multiple impacts, rather than just wind, like the Saffir-Simpson Wind Scale does.
Sally's outer bands are already lashing parts of the northern Gulf Coast and conditions are expected to deteriorate by late Monday as the storm produces a life-threatening storm surge, hurricane-force winds and flash flooding.
State of emergency declarations have already been issued by Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards and Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves ahead of Sally's arrival. "This when combined with the COVID-19 pandemic, can make us all weary," Edwards said on Twitter. "I implore Louisianans to take their preparations seriously."
Tropical Storm Sally seen on radar in the Gulf of Mexico early Monday morning, Sept. 14, 2020.
Hurricane experts expect Tropical Storm Sally to become a Category 1 hurricane by Monday afternoon ahead of its expected Tuesday landfall. As of 5 a.m. EDT Monday morning, the storm system was located 120 miles east-southeast of the mouth of Mississippi River and moving west-northwestward at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph.
As of 5 a.m. Monday morning Sally is located 120 miles east-southeast of the mouth of Mississippi River and moving west-northwestward at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 60 mph. (Satellite image via NOAA GOES)
