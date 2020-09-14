For the second time in a month, New Orleans will avoid the worst of a menacing hurricane. The National Hurricane Center said the tropical storm warning for Lake Pontchartrain, Lake Maurepas, and metropolitan New Orleans has been discontinued. That news comes several hours after a hurricane warning was discontinued for the city.

The Big Easy can still expect some impacts from Sally, but it will not take a direct hit, as the storm's path is now focused on Mississippi and Alabama. AccuWeather meteorologists say strong winds and rain will move through the city into Tuesday night. Late last month, New Orleans avoided a strike from powerful Hurricane Laura which rattled southwestern Louisiana, including the Lake Charles region.