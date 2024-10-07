Click here for the latest forecast.
Over 9 million people in Florida are under a hurricane warning as Hurricane Milton approaches, posing a dangerous, life-threatening threat. The warning encompasses some of Florida's most populated cities, including Tampa, Orlando, and St. Petersburg, as well as coastal communities from Cedar Key to Cape Coral.
Time is quickly running out for people to prepare or evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton, with rain, wind, and storm surge expected to arrive on Tuesday night and intensify throughout Wednesday. Although the storm may lose some wind intensity before making landfall, AccuWeather hurricane experts urgently caution Floridians not to be lulled into a false sense of security. The storm will be expanding as it approaches the coast, increasing the areas impacted by life-threatening storm surge, destructive winds, and flooding rainfall.
All eyes are on Tampa and the rest of Florida as Milton, a category 5 storm with maximum sustained winds of 180 mph, makes its way toward the Florida coast to arrive later in the week. Right now, AccuWeather meteorologists are predicting the worst conditions in Tampa from Wednesday from 8AM through Thursday at 2AM. There could be a total of 8-12 inches of rainfall, with wind gusts approaching 140 miles per hour and 10-15 feet of devastating storm surge. Some of this impact will come well after sunset, making conditions all the more harrowing.
Orlando, meanwhile, should feel the brunt of the storm from 12PM on Wednesday to 6AM on Thursday, with wind gusts approaching 120 miles per hour and 8-12 inches of rain.
To the north in Jacksonville, do not underestimate Milton either. Expect the worst conditions later on Wednesday into Thursday, with gusts still topping out at 60 mph.
There are two ways to measure the strength of hurricanes.
One is the estimated wind speed from the National Hurricane Center. With 180 mph sustained winds at 8 p.m. EDT Monday, Milton ties several storms for the third-highest winds, and only eight storms have achieved higher winds. The hurricane with the highest winds was Hurricane Allen in 1980, which clocked in at 190 mph.
Central pressure is another way to measure strength. At 26.49 inches of mercury (897 mb), Hurricane Milton is in fifth place—only four storms were estimated to have lower pressure. The deepest pressure measured in an Atlantic hurricane was Wilma in 2005, which dropped to 26.05 inches of mercury (882 mb). For storms in the Gulf of Mexico, Milton is the second-strongest storm on record, beaten only by Hurricane Rita in 2005.
With Milton making landfall on Florida's west coast as a powerful hurricane, Tampa International Airport announced that it would suspend all commercial and cargo operations beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Milton.
But deeper into Florida, other cities and their airports are also preparing for the devastating storm, including in Orlando. Currently, Disney World has made no announcements about suspending operations. But earlier in the day, Orlando International Airport announced that it would shut down commercial operations on Wednesday morning, in advance of Milton and will resume normal commercial operations as soon as it is safe to do so.
A resident boards up his windows in Palm Harbor, Florida, ahead of Hurricane Milton's expected mid-week landfall on October 6, 2024. (Photo by BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images)
As Milton rapidly intensified in the Gulf of Mexico from a category 1 to a category 5 storm within hours, some Floridians responded by evacuating by road before the storm makes landfall later in the week.
The I-75 north was already backed up in the Bushnell area north of Tampa, with other major traffic jams as many Floridas attempt to leave the west coast of the state. The Sunshine Skyway Bridge (I-275) between St. Petersburg and Bradenton was also active and will likely close at some point before Milton gets closer.
Earlier in the day, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis mentioned that the state would be suspending tolls and opening up emergency shoulder use to help facilitate the flow of traffic for those evacuating.
Helene was a large storm that brought a deadly 6-foot storm surge to the Tampa area, and is a tempest that Tampa residents won't soon forget. But it could have been worse. For more than 100 years, the city has avoided a direct hit from a hurricane.
Earlier this year, Hurricane Debby was forecast to threaten Tampa, but it too went north. Two years ago, Category 5 Hurricane Ian threatened Tampa at one point in the forecast. Ultimately, Ian made landfall farther south near Cape Coral, very close to where Hurricane Charley made landfall in 2004, another last-minute miss for Tampa.
Large burial mounds remaining from the Tocobaga civilization are still present today, with the oldest one located overlooking Old Tampa Bay. Many locals think the mounds could be providing supernatural protection from hurricanes.
Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack reported from Treasure Island, Florida, on Oct. 7, where large piles of debris still lined the streets from Helene’s damage just days before Milton’s landfall.
Less than two weeks since Helene made landfall as a major Category 4 storm, impacting Florida and then many other states in the southeast up through Ohio, Milton is on its way to deliver another serious blow to the region.
Veteran storm chaser Aaron Jayjack reported from Treasure Island, one of many communities in Florida that still wears the evidence of the storm that just rolled through the region. "You can see behind me, piles and piles of debris on the road. And this is the scene all across Treasure Island," he said, adding that homes and businesses are still gutted out from Helene.
But now just days before Milton's landfall, this community south and west of Tampa is bracing for another round of high winds and dangerous storm surge from a major hurricane.
Jayjack, who has been chasing storms for years, puts the succession of storms — Helene and now Milton — into context. "I've never seen, in all my years of chasing, a scene like this where devastation has occurred recently, and yet another major hurricane is making its way to this location."
With large and heavy debris still peppered all across Treasure Island and many other towns, this debris will be kicked up again and driven in all directions by Milton, adding to the devastation.
“This is not a good situation. I can tell you there’s a lot of anxiety and a lot of nerves,” AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell said on Monday morning while in Siesta Key, Florida, located about 50 miles southwest of downtown Tampa. “What we’re all dealing with right now is overlapping disasters.”
Wadell added that some residents are “heartbroken” to know that some resources in western North Carolina could be redirected to Florida, knowing how catastrophic the flooding was in the Southern Appalachians due to Helene. Watch Wadell’s full report from Florida:
AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell reports from Siesta Key, Florida, where residents are beginning to prepare for Hurricane Milton while still recovering from the damage caused by Hurricane Helene.
Gas pumps are covered at a station Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Clearwater Beach, Fla., ahead of the possible arrival of Hurricane Milton. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)
Food and water is flying off the shelves and gas stations are running dry and boarding up as Floridians rush to prepare for Hurricane Milton. “Hurricane Helene [is] still fresh in everybody’s mind,” AccuWeather storm chaser Aaron Rigsby said on Monday while reporting from Tampa, Florida. He added that hardware stores are also busy as people start to board up their windows. Watch the full report below:
Storm-weary residents of the Tampa Bay region are stocking up on food, gas and other supplies ahead of Hurricane Milton, which is expected to hit the area as another major storm on Wednesday, Oct. 9.
“Milton may be a historic, once-in-a-lifetime storm for Floridians,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said. “Milton has the potential to become one of Florida’s most damaging and costly hurricanes,” he added, in part due to the extreme storm surge expected around and south of Tampa Bay.
AccuWeather is forecasting a storm surge of 10 to 15 feet from just north of Tampa through fort Myers. The worst storm surge is expected around Sarasota and along Longboat Key, where the surge may approach 20 feet, which is taller than most single-story homes. “Should an intense Milton track just north of Tampa, storm surges of 20 feet could occur in parts of Tampa Bay, resulting in widespread, catastrophic damage not seen in this part of Tampa Bay in modern history,” Porter added.
Additionally, some areas along Florida’s Gulf Coast are at an increased vulnerability to storm surge after Helene damaged or washed away protective sand dunes and barriers just two weeks ago.
People around Tampa, Florida, who are evacuating ahead of Milton are running out of time to fly out of the area as airports are preparing to shut down. “Tampa International Airport will suspend all commercial and cargo operations beginning at 9 a.m. Tuesday ahead of Hurricane Milton,” the airport announced on Monday. “The three other public airports managed by the Hillsborough County Aviation Authority – Peter O. Knight, Tampa Executive and Plant City Airports – will also close in a similar timeframe.” It is unclear when the airports will reopen.
Pasco County evacuees await the opening of the shelter at River Ridge High School in preparation for Hurricane Milton on Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in New Port Richey, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)
Storm shelters have already opened across the Tampa area for residents who have to evacuate ahead of Hurricane Milton. Before traveling to a shelter, experts recommend gathering important documents and any medicine that may be needed. Additionally, people who have pets should contact a shelter to ensure they accept animals before evacuating.
With winds of 160 mph, Milton has strengthened into the second Category 5 hurricane of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricane Beryl was the first storm to reach Category 5 status, doing so while it was traversing the Caribbean Sea in early July.
Milton was only a tropical storm on Sunday morning, but winds ramped up at a tremendous pace, spiking from 60 mph to 160 mph in just 28 hours. Additionally, an abundance of lighting has been flashing around the eye of Milton, an indication that it could still be strengthening.
A satellite image of Hurricane Milton late Monday morning over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA/GOES-EAST)
AccuWeather meteorologists predict that while Hurricane Milton will lose some wind intensity as it approaches Florida, it will still be a life-threatening storm. The storm is expected to produce significant storm surges -- potentially worse than those from Hurricane Helene in some areas -- and strong winds that could cause widespread power outages.
Time is running out for Floridians to prepare for Hurricane Milton, which is expected to make landfall as a major hurricane on Wednesday evening. Stores across central Florida, including those in Orlando, are already running out of bottled water and other essential supplies.
A Target in Orlando, Florida, was sold out of bottled water on Sunday, Oct. 6, as residents prepared for Hurricane Milton. (AccuWeather)
“We are preparing ... for the largest evacuation that we have seen, most likely since 2017, Hurricane Irma,” Kevin Guthrie, executive director of the Florida Division of Emergency Management, said, according to The Associated Press. In addition to all of Fort Myers Beach, mandatory evacuations have been issued for all mobile and manufactured homes in areas near Tampa Bay. AccuWeather is predicting storm surge will reach 10 to 15 feet along a long area of the Florida coast surrounding Tampa Bay.
On Sunday, AccuWeather National Reporter Bill Wadell was in Florida where gas stations were jammed with vehicles and people packing stores to re-stock their hurricane supplies. “Officials say they’re scrambling to clean up as much storm debris from Helene as possible. There [are] concerns that this flooded out furniture and belongings waiting for pickup after Helene could turn into airborne missiles or float away if there is more flooding,” Wadell added. Watch the full interview below:
People are scrambling to get supplies and preparing to evacuate ahead of the second major hurricane landfall in two weeks along the Gulf Coast of Florida.
Hurricane watches have been issued for over 6 million people in west-central Florida, including the entire Tampa area, ahead of Hurricane Milton. Additionally, tropical storm watches are in effect for much of Florida’s Gulf Coast, including the Big Bend area, which was struck by Hurricane Helene less than two weeks ago, as well as the Florida Keys.
Meanwhile, Milton continues to rapidly intensify at an alarming rate. At 8 a.m. EDT, Milton was a Category 3 with winds of 125 mph, but just one hour later, Hurricane Hunters flying through the heart of the storm determined it was a powerhouse Category 4 with winds of 150 mph -- just 7 mph shy of Category 5 status.
“Milton can bring a variety of life-threatening dangers, including an extreme storm surge of 10-15 feet along and near the coast, including in the Tampa Bay area, destructive winds and major flooding to one of the most densely populated parts of Florida, the I-4 corridor, especially from Tampa toward Orlando,” AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jon Porter said.
A satellite image of Hurricane Milton on Monday morning as a formidable Category 3 hurricane with winds of 125 mph. (AccuWeather)
On Sunday morning, Milton was a tropical storm with winds of 60 mph, but was primed to rapidly intensify into a large, dangerous storm. “Rapid intensification is a term meteorologists use to define tropical storms and hurricanes that quickly gain strength. The threshold is at least 35 mph in 24 hours or less,” AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski explained.
Milton shattered this barrier in 24 hours, with winds on Monday morning topping out at 125 mph, increasing by a staggering 65 mph, making it a major Category 3 storm. And it is forecast to get even stronger.
AccuWeather forecasters say Milton will intensify into a Category 4 hurricane in short order, with winds of at least 130 mph. It could even make a run at Category 5 status, which would require winds to ramp up to at least 157 mph. The only hurricane to reach Category 5 strength this season was Beryl while it was tracking across the Caribbean Sea at the start of July.
Residents and officials along Florida’s Gulf Coast are taking haste ahead of Hurricane Milton, including Fort Myer Beach, Florida. “The Town of Fort Myers Beach has issued a mandatory evacuation for the entire Island. For the safety of you and your family, the Town urges residents to evacuate safely by 3:00pm on Monday, October 7, 2024,” officials announced on Sunday. “Do not wait until it is too late.”
Fort Myers Beach is near where Hurricane Ian blasted ashore as a deadly Category 4 storm on Sept. 28, 2022, leaving widespread destruction. Just two weeks ago, part of Fort Myers Beach was underwater as storm surge flooding from Helene inundated the coastal community.
Florida has already been struck by two hurricanes this season, Hurricane Debby in early August and Hurricane Helene at the end of September. But Milton is on a course unlike any other hurricane in the past century. “The last hurricane that formed in a similar area as Milton and tracked into Tampa Bay was in 1859,” AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham said. “Adding to the dangers that Milton may present in the coming days in the Tampa Bay Area because it hasn’t happened in generations, former Hurricane Helene’s blow and storm surge flooding have significantly compromised area beaches and dunes that provide crucial protection from incoming water.”
A satellite image of Hurricane Milton on Sunday afternoon swirling over the southwestern Gulf of Mexico. (NOAA/GOES-EAST)
Forecasters warn residents not to focus on the center of Milton’s projected path, as the powerful hurricane will have much more far-reaching impacts beyond where it makes landfall on Wednesday.
Officials and residents and Florida are acting fast to prepare for Milton, which is forecast to become a major hurricane before striking the state at midweek. On Saturday, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis declared a state of emergency for 35 counties. “We’ve mobilized state assets to supplement local governments in an unprecedented debris removal mission for areas that suffered damage from Hurricane Helene and are currently in the projected path of Milton,” DeSantis said in a statement on Sunday. “Local debris sites must be open 24/7, and we have hundreds of personnel on the ground assisting in removal.”
Wind and rain from Hurricane Milton are expected to arrive in Florida on Tuesday night with conditions deteriorating throughout Wednesday leading up to landfall. People in the path of the storm should have all preparations and evacuations complete before Tuesday night before the onset of the strong winds and heavy rain. Due to catastrophic rainfall, destructive winds and life-threatening storm surge, Milton is a 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes in the United States. A 4 on the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes warns of widespread catastrophic flooding, flooding that may last days to weeks, widespread power outages, structural damage to many buildings and severe coastal inundation.
