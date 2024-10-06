'Extreme impacts': Milton to become major hurricane, barrel ashore near Tampa Bay midweek

A state of emergency has been declared in Florida ahead of Milton, which is forecast to plow into the western peninsula on Wednesday as a major hurricane, packing wind gusts up to 140 mph and 15 feet of storm surge.

As the extreme scope of Helene’s damage has become clearer in the days since the storm, AccuWeather is estimating total costs from the hurricane to exceed the GDP of the country of Hungary.

Just days after the devastating impacts of Hurricane Helene, another significant tropical threat to the U.S. is lurking in the Gulf of Mexico. AccuWeather hurricane experts are warning that Hurricane Milton will strengthen into a major hurricane and plow ashore in the west-central Florida peninsula later this week.

Impacts ranging from a devastating storm surge to major flooding from rain, damaging wind gusts, pounding surf and tornadoes are expected in Florida as Milton moves through during the middle of the week. Because of the risk, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and is urging that preparations to protect life and property should begin immediately.

Hurricane Milton, as seen on AccuWeather RealVue™ Enhanced Satellite on Sunday afternoon, local time, Oct. 6, 2024.

“This is an unusual and extremely concerning forecast track for a hurricane approaching the Tampa Bay area,” warned AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter. “Milton could rapidly intensify into a major hurricane with extreme impacts. This hurricane could create a life-threatening storm surge. Please make sure your family and in friends in this area are prepared."

Rapid intensification possible over the Gulf

Before Milton moves ashore in Florida, it will have ample time to rapidly strengthen over the very warm waters of the Gulf of Mexico. That has already been seen this weekend, as the storm went from a tropical rainstorm to a depression to a named storm in just a matter of hours on Saturday, and then a hurricane on Sunday afternoon.

"The ocean heat content is at the highest level on record for this time of year in the Gulf, despite the recent passage of Helene," added AccuWeather Lead Hurricane Forecaster Alex DaSilva. "The deep, warm waters can act like rocket fuel for Milton, allowing for rapid intensification."

Milton is forecast to move east and then northeast across the central and eastern Gulf of Mexico through the early part of the workweek, strengthening into a major, Category 3 or 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale, packing sustained winds of at least 111 mph on final approach to Florida on Wednesday.

"There is the potential for drier air to wrap around Milton, which can lead to a loss in wind intensity prior to landfall," said AccuWeather Meteorologist Brandon Buckingham. "Regardless, that should not deter away from the message that Milton can and likely will be a life-threatening hurricane at landfall."

'A variety of life-threatening dangers'

The impacts of Milton on Florida will be nothing short of extreme ahead of and around the time of landfall on Wednesday, as indicated by the AccuWeather RealImpact™ Scale for Hurricanes rating of a 4.

"Milton has the potential to become one of Florida's most damaging and costly hurricanes, bringing a variety of life-threatening dangers," warned Porter. "This includes an extreme storm surge of 10-15 feet along and near the coast, including in the Tampa Bay area, destructive winds and major flooding to one of the most densely populated areas of Florida, the I-4 corridor from Tampa to Orlando."

The threat posed by heavy rain will precede Milton's arrival by several days. Heavy rain was already falling over the Florida peninsula this weekend, and will continue through the early part of the week, well ahead of impacts from wind and storm surge.

When all is said and done, the storm is expected to bring several inches of rainfall to the Sunshine State, with a large area of 8-12 inches forecast through central and northeastern Florida, including the Tampa-St. Petersburg area, Orlando and Jacksonville. A lot of this rain can fall in a short amount of time, overwhelming storm drains on highways and in urbanized areas.

The AccuWeather Local StormMax™ for rainfall is an incredible 30 inches.

"This is an unusual and extremely concerning forecast track for a hurricane approaching the Tampa Bay area." AccuWeather Chief Meteorologist Jonathan Porter

Though Florida's soil is sandy and can usually handle large amounts of rain, there is expected to be enough runoff that can lead to flooding along streams and rivers. Water levels may rise quickly on the smaller streams and lakes but may take a week or two to cycle through rivers such as the Peace, Imperial, Hillsborough, Myakka and St. Johns.

Strong, damaging winds well in excess of 100 mph, up to the AccuWeather Local StormMax™ of 165 mph, are expected near the point of landfall, beginning late Tuesday night and continuing through Wednesday night, as Milton crosses the peninsula. This can lead to widespread structural damage and downed trees and electrical lines, resulting in long-lasting power outages.

Gusty winds will be felt well away from the center of Milton, with tropical storm-force gusts of at least 40 mph expected to occur well to the north along the coasts of Georgia and the Carolinas and to the south around the Miami area and the Florida Keys. Tornadoes spawned by the hurricane can also lead to pockets of more severe damage all across the peninsula.

Perhaps the most concerning aspect of Milton will be a dangerous storm surge along the west-central coast of Florida. The worst storm surge is expected in the Tampa Bay area, where it could reach 10-15 feet.

A storm surge of at least 3-6 feet is likely over a much larger stretch of the west coast from around Naples north to Cedar Key, and a portion of the Atlantic coast from near Cape Canaveral to Saint Augustine.

Subtle shifts in the storm's track can have large ramifications in where the worst surge occurs, and changes in intensity can also ramp up the dangers.

"Should Milton track a bit farther south and make landfall south of Tampa, the storm surge in Tampa Bay can remain dangerous, but will not be as extreme," said Porter. "Such a track would also greatly increase the risk of significant, damaging inundation in areas that experienced widespread destruction from Ian in 2022, including near Fort Myers, Naples and Charlotte Harbor."

"Conversely, should an intense Milton track just north of Tampa, surges of up to 20 feet can occur in parts of Tampa Bay," warned Porter. "This would result in widespread, catastrophic damage not seen in this part of Tampa Bay in modern history."

The effects of the storm surge will be amplified because of recent damage from Hurricane Helene, which led to a loss of life in the area late last month.

"In the Tampa Bay area, Helene resulted in all-time record surges of 6-10 feet and significant property damage," said Porter. "An additional major disaster on top of previous damage significant compounds impact and risk."

Residents clean contents of their home after flooding from Hurricane Helene on Davis Island Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024, in Tampa, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Carlson)

Due to the absence of protective sand dunes that were washed away in Helene, some areas along the Gulf coast will be at an increased vulnerability to storm surge.

"Disaster response resources are already deployed to support recovery from Helene," added Porter. "Another major hurricane hit within two weeks threatens to strain resources and complicate recovery efforts."

Milton may be 'a historic, once-in-a-lifetime storm'

Historically, the path Milton is expected to take, and the intensity it is expected to have at landfall represents a very rare setup for this part of the world. "Milton may be a historic, once-in-a-lifetime storm for Floridians," said Porter.

"While the Tampa Bay area is no stranger to glancing blows from hurricanes, a direct hit is very rare and has not occurred since 1946," said Buckingham. "That 1946 hurricane is among just four hurricanes that have ever made landfall between Sarasota and Palm Harbor, all before the modern era of named storms."

To find a near-exact precedent to Milton, you have to go back to the 19th century. "The last hurricane that formed in a similar area to Milton and tracked into Tampa Bay was in 1859," added Buckingham.

Because a storm like this hasn't been experienced by most in the area in their lifetime, it will be unlike anything they have ever experienced, and preparations in advance of Milton's arrival should begin in earnest. A preparedness checklist is available on the AccuWeather Ready website.

With the risk of a life-threatening storm surge amplified, residents should be aware of what evacuation zone they live in, and be ready to leave their homes at a moment's notice should local officials give the word.

Milton is the thirteenth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricanes Kirk and Leslie were also churning across the open Atlantic as of late this weekend, though neither pose an immediate, direct threat to land.

Milton is the thirteenth named storm of the 2024 Atlantic hurricane season. Hurricanes Kirk and Leslie were also churning across the open Atlantic as of late this weekend, though neither pose an immediate, direct threat to land.