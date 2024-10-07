Storm chaser Aaron Jayjack reported from Treasure Island, Florida, on Oct. 7, where large piles of debris still lined the streets from Helene’s damage just days before Milton’s landfall.

Less than two weeks since Helene made landfall as a major Category 4 storm, impacting Florida and then many other states in the southeast up through Ohio, Milton is on its way to deliver another serious blow to the region.

Veteran storm chaser Aaron Jayjack reported from Treasure Island, one of many communities in Florida that still wears the evidence of the storm that just rolled through the region. "You can see behind me, piles and piles of debris on the road. And this is the scene all across Treasure Island," he said, adding that homes and businesses are still gutted out from Helene.

But now just days before Milton's landfall, this community south and west of Tampa is bracing for another round of high winds and dangerous storm surge from a major hurricane.

Jayjack, who has been chasing storms for years, puts the succession of storms — Helene and now Milton — into context. "I've never seen, in all my years of chasing, a scene like this where devastation has occurred recently, and yet another major hurricane is making its way to this location."

With large and heavy debris still peppered all across Treasure Island and many other towns, this debris will be kicked up again and driven in all directions by Milton, adding to the devastation.