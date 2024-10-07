Floridians have been preparing before dawn on Oct. 8 to stock up on sandbags and other supplies in preparation for Hurricane Milton. The storm is expected to bring life-threatening conditions.

Many residents are scrambling to purchase gasoline in preparation for Hurricane Milton. Some want to have a supply to power generators in the case of widespread outages, others need it to evacuate to safer locations to ride out the storm.

In a press conference Tuesday morning, Gov. Ron DeSantis said there is no fuel shortage. “Fuel continues to arrive in the state of Florida by port and what we’re doing to bring it in on the ground. But lines at gas stations have been long. Gas stations are running out quicker than they otherwise would and that is causing the state of Florida to help assist with the mission to be able to get fuel to the gas stations.”

Governor DeSantis Provides Update #5 on Hurricane Milton at State Emergency Operations Center https://t.co/wsTBg3lIV3 — Ron DeSantis (@GovRonDeSantis) October 8, 2024

In a live report Tuesday morning from Sarasota, AccuWeather’s Bill Wadell said Floridians have been preparing since before dawn on Tuesday to stock up on sandbags and gasoline before evacuating. The availability of gas is a huge factor in where people are choosing to go.

Gas pumps are covered at a station Monday, Oct. 7, 2024, in Clearwater Beach, Fla., ahead of the possible arrival of Hurricane Milton. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara)

“The Miami, West Palm Beach area seems like the place to go. I certainly wouldn’t want to go north because I don’t know how easy it would be to get back and then gas is a situation there,” Sarasota County resident Lewis Rosove, told Wadell.

In Central Florida, residents have reported experiencing long waits at gas stations, only to find that many are running out of fuel. Floridians can use the GasBuddy app or access their interactive map to locate stations in their area that have both fuel, although, according to the map, several stations in Central Florida currently have “limited fuel options.”

The average price for a gallon of gas in Florida stands at $3.10