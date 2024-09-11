Hurricane Milton: Essential information

Everything you need to know about evacuations, shelters and closures as Hurricane Milton moves in for Florida landfall on Wednesday as a Category 3 or 4 hurricane.

People are scrambling to get supplies and preparing to evacuate ahead of the second major hurricane landfall in two weeks along the Gulf Coast of Florida.

A state of emergency has been declared in Florida ahead of Hurricane Milton, which is forecast to plow into the western peninsula on Wednesday as a major hurricane. It will pack wind gusts up to 140 mph and a 15-foot storm surge.

Impacts ranging from a devastating storm surge to major flooding from rain, damaging wind gusts, pounding surf and tornadoes are expected in Florida as Milton, currently a powerful Category 4 hurricane, roars in for a Wednesday evening landfall. Because of the risk, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has declared a state of emergency and is urging that preparations to protect life and property should begin immediately.

Hurricane Milton, as seen on AccuWeather RealVue™ Enhanced Satellite on Sunday afternoon, local time, Oct. 6, 2024.

AccuWeather forecasters advise that people along Florida's west coast complete preparations for major hurricane impacts by Tuesday night before hazardous conditions arrive by Wednesday.

Evacuations have been issued

Manatee County

Evacuation Order: Information

Evacuation Info: Evacuations of all persons in Level A and B—and all residents or visitors in RVs or Mobile Homes—ahead of Hurricane Milton beginning at 2 p.m., Monday October 7.

Link: https://www.mymanatee.org/news___events/what_s_new/level_a_and_b_evacuation_orders_for_milton

Pasco County

Evacuation Order: Information

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuations will go into effect Monday, October 7, at 10:00 a.m. for the following:

Evacuation Zones A and B: Everyone living in a manufactured home, mobile home or RV anywhere in PascoEveryone in low-lying areas or areas prone to flooding. Everyone in an area ordered evacuated by local authorities due to life-safety hazards.



Evacuation Zone C: Everyone registered with Pasco as a Special Needs ResidentEveryone who would be vulnerable in the event of a power loss

Link: https://www.pascocountyfl.net/_T18_R285.php

Pinellas County

Evacuation Order: Information

Evacuation Info: Mandatory evacuation is ordered for all Residential Healthcare Facilities within Evacuation Zones A, B, and C. The evacuation is to commence at 1 :30 p.m. on October 6, 2024.

Link: https://pinellas.gov/executive-orders/tropical-storm-milton-evacuation-order-for-all-residential-healthcare-facilities-within-zone-a-b-and-c-pursuant-to-resolution-no-24-68/

Know your evacuation zone

Here are some tips that can help you find and map your evacuation zone. Identify the addresses of the most frequent locations you might be during a natural disaster. Keep in mind that you could be at work when an evacuation is mandated. Ensure you can also locate these places on a map.

Identify who is responsible for issuing evacuation orders. Various government agencies are responsible for planning and carrying out evacuations. It is important to know in advance where these instructions will come from. For instance, if you live in a city, the municipal, county, or state government might be in charge of evacuations.

After determining this, check if the relevant agency has a website dedicated to providing information about evacuation procedures. This site typically includes evacuation zone maps and other resources to help you identify your evacuation zone.

Similar to the federal government’s FEMA, most states have a central agency responsible for managing crisis responses. This agency might be named the "Office of Emergency Management," "Emergency Management Agency," or "Homeland Security." A quick Google search using these terms, along with your state's name, will typically guide you to the right place.

Once you find the appropriate website, locating the evacuation procedures for your area or ZIP code is generally straightforward.

By going to fema.gov/locations you can type in your address or ZIP code and get links to important websites for your area, as well as any FEMA updates about a specific disaster.

Alerts

AlertFlorida

Florida Highway Patrol

Ready.gov Alerts

Shelters

Ready.gov Shelter

FloridaDisaster.org Shelter Information

Evacuation

Know Your Zone

Ready.Gov Evacuation

Communications Plan

Ready.gov Make A Plan

Special Needs

Disability Disaster Information

Sandbag locations

Orange County sandbag locations

Rollins Softball Field parking lot | 452 Harper Street, Winter Park, FL

7 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Bring proof of residency

8 bags per resident

Barnett Park | 4801 W. Colonial Drive, Orlando, FL 32808

Bithlo Community Park | 18501 Washington Avenue, Orlando, FL 32820

Clarcona Horse Park | 3535 Damon Road, Apopka, FL 32703

Downey Park | 10107 Flowers Avenue, Orlando, FL 32825

9 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Meadow Woods Recreation Center | 1751 Rhode Island Woods Circle, Orlando, FL 32824

West Orange Recreation Center | 309 S. West Crown Point Road, Winter Garden, FL 34787

Seminole County sandbag locations

City of Winter Springs

Central Winds Park | 1000 Central Winds Drive

8a.m. - 5p.m.

Bring your own shovel

15 bags per household

City of Oviedo

Public Works Yard |1725 Evans Street

Opening Monday, October 7th

10a.m. - 7p.m.

Bring your own shovel

10 bag max

Boombah Sports Complex

Overflow Parking Lot, 3325 Cameron Avenue, Sanford

Open Saturday, October 5, 11am-8pm

Sunday, October 6, 8am-8pm

weather conditions permitting

Staff wil be on-site and available to help those who need assistance.

City of Altamonte Springs

Eastmonte Park , 830 Magnolia Drive

Open Sunday, October 6, 8am-7pm

Unstaffed

City of Altamonte Springs

Westmonte Recreation Center , 624 Bills Lane

Open Sunday, October 6, 8am-7pm

Unstaffed

City of Longwood, FL

Candyland Sports Complex , 599 Longdale Ave

Open Sunday, October 6, 9am-5pm

Unstaffed

Volusia County sandbag locations

City of New Smyrna Beach

Sports Complex football stadium | 2335 Sunset Drive

Open 24hrs

15 bags per resident

City of Daytona Beach

Bethune Point Park

9a.m. - 3p.m.

10 bags per vehicle

City of Edgewater

Edgewater Fire Rescue Association Fire Hall | Hibiscus Drive & 26th Street

Mango Tree Lake | 901 Mango Tree Drive

Both locations open 24hrs

Bring your own shovels and bags

10 bags per household

City of Port Orange

Port Orange City Center | Herbert Street

October 5th 2:30p.m. - 7p.m. | October 6th 7a.m. - 7p.m.

Bring your own shovel

10 bags per person

Volusia County Fire Stations

Station 23 | 1850 Pioneer Trail

Station 34 | 1700 Enterprise-Osteen Road

8a.m. - 5p.m.

10 bags per household

Polk County sandbag locations

Mulberry/South Lakeland | Loyce E. Harpe Park, 500 W. Carter Road, Mulberry

Lakeland | 8970 N. Campbell Road, Lakeland

Fort Meade | 1061 NE 9th St., Fort Meade

Frostproof | 350 County Road 630A, Frostproof

Auburndale | 1701 Holt Road, Auburndale

Dundee | 805 Dr. Martin Luther King St. SW, Dundee

Poinciana Park | 5109 Allegheny Road, Kissimmee 34759

8a.m. - 5:30p.m.

Proof of residency required

Opening Monday, October 7th

10 bags per household

Lake County sandbag locations

Seven sandbag locations will open Sunday, Oct. 6 from 10:30am to 7pm. Starting Monday, Oct. 7 the sites will be open daily from 7am to 7pm or until weather conditions become unsafe.

Sand and bags will be available on site - residents should bring their own shovels and will need to fill their own bags. There is a max of 10 bags per household in a 24 hour period.

East Lake Sports and Community Complex | 24809 Wallick Rd, Sorrento

North Lake Regional Park | 40730 Roger Giles Rd, Umatilla

Astor Fire Station 10 | 23023 State Road 40, Astor

Minneola Athletic Complex | 1300 Fosgate Road (13930 Education Ave)

PEAR Gateway Park (Front Entrance) | 26701 US Hwy 27

Four Corners Fire Station 112 | 16240 CR474, Clermont

Hickory Point Recreation Complex | 27315 SR 19, Tavares

Sumter County sandbag locations

None announced yet. As information comes into the newsroom, we'll update.

Osceola County sandbag locations

Osceola Heritage Park | 1211 Shakerag Road, Kissimmee FL 34744

9a.m. - 5p.m. Sunday, October 6

9a.m. - 6p.m. Monday, October 7

Bring your own shovel

25 bags per household

Brevard County sandbag locations

Brevard County will offer free sandbags for residents beginning 8 a.m. Monday.

Sites open from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday, Oct. 7:



Chain of Lakes Park | 2300 Truman Scarborough Way, Titusville, FL 32796.

Mitch Ellington Park | 577 Hall Road, Merritt Island, FL, 32953. Enter from West Hall Road.

Wickham Park | 2500 Parkway Dr., Melbourne, FL 32935. Enter using south access from Parkway Dr.

Eastern Florida State College-Palm Bay Campus | 250 Community College Parkway SE Palm Bay, 32909

Sand is being provided by Brevard County Public Works and the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office will have supervised inmate work crews filling and loading sandbags for residents. Residents do not need to bring sandbags, bags are provided and filled by on-site personnel. There is a limit of 10 sandbags per vehicle. Please be aware, lines may be closed earlier than 6 p.m. to ensure a timely closure.

Flagler County sandbag locations

Countywide residents are allowed 10 bags per household.

These sandbag locations are self service.

Hidden Trails Community Center | 6108 Mahogany Blvd, Bunnell

Sunday: Noon to sunset

Monday: 10 a.m. to sunset

Bay Drive Park | 30 Bay Dr, The Hammock

Sunday: Noon to sunset

Monday: 10 a.m. to sunset

Santa Maria del Mar Catholic Church | 915 North Central Ave

Monday: Starting at 9 a.m.

Flagler Beach Fire Station | 320 S. Flagler Ave

Monday: Starting at 9 a.m.

Indian Trails Sports Complex | 5455 Belle Terre Pkwy

Sunday: Noon to sunset, or while supplies last

Monday: Starting at 8 a.m.

Marion County sandbag locations

These locations are self-serve, bags are provided, and a limited number of shovels will be available at the sites. However, citizens are encouraged to bring their own. Officials request that each person limit their use to 10 bags per vehicle.

Tuscawilla Park (Reilly Arts Center), 800 NE Sanchez Ave, Ocala, FL

ED Croskey Recreation Center , 1510 NW Fourth St, Ocala, FL

Jervey Gantt Park - 2200 SE 36th Ave, Ocala, FL 34470

Dunnellon Public Works , 11924 Bostick St., Dunnellon, Florida 34431

Wrigley Field , 405 County Rd East 316, Citra, FL

John Van Fleet Sports Complex , 14445 NE 14th Street Road, Ocala, FL

Belleview Sports Complex , 6501 SE 107th St, Belleview FL

Martel Recycling Center , 296 SW 67th Ave Rd, Ocala, FL

Marion Oaks, 294 Marion Oaks Lane, Ocala, FL (Behind the Community Center)

Hurricane category designations

Category 1: Winds 74-95 mph. These very dangerous winds will produce some damage: Well-constructed frame homes could have damage to their roofs, shingles, vinyl siding, and gutters. Large branches of trees will snap, and shallowly rooted trees may be toppled. Extensive damage to power lines and poles likely will result in power outages that could last a few to several days.

Category 2: Winds 96-110 mph. Extremely dangerous winds will cause extensive damage: Well-constructed frame homes could sustain major roof and siding damage. Many shallowly rooted trees will be snapped or uprooted and block numerous roads. Near-total power loss is expected with outages that could last from several days to weeks.

Category 3: Winds 111-129 mph. Devastating damage will occur: Well-built framed homes may incur major damage or removal of roof decking and gable ends. Many trees will be snapped or uprooted, blocking numerous roads. Electricity and water will be unavailable for several days to weeks after the storm passes.

Category 4: Winds 130-156 mph. Catastrophic damage will occur: Well-built framed homes can sustain severe damage with the loss of most of the roof structure and/or some exterior walls. Most trees will be snapped or uprooted, and power poles will be downed. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

Category 5: Winds 157 mph or higher. Catastrophic damage will occur: A high percentage of framed homes will be destroyed, with total roof failure and wall collapse. Fallen trees and power poles will isolate residential areas. Power outages will last for weeks to possibly months. Most of the area will be uninhabitable for weeks or months.

American Red Cross has deployed disaster workers

The American Red Cross is deploying trained disaster workers and staging emergency response vehicles, meals, shelter, and relief supplies in areas in Milton's projected path.

As they become available, residents can find their nearest evacuation shelter by downloading the free Red Cross Emergency App or visiting redcross.org/shelter.

You can find and download hurricane safety checklists in various languages at redcross.org and download the FREE Red Cross Emergency App to find emergency shelters near you.

During a disaster or emergency, you can rely on Red Cross shelters for:

Meals, snacks and water.

Health services (for disaster-related conditions) such as first aid, refilling lost prescriptions or replacing lost eyeglasses.

Emotional support and mental health services.

Charging stations for cell phones and medical devices.

Emergency supplies to help clean up after a disaster.

Access to multi-agency disaster-related resources in the community.

Access to caseworkers to help you with disaster recovery planning and financial assistance for those who qualify.

Who can stay at a Red Cross shelter?

Everyone is welcome at a Red Cross shelter and all disaster assistance is free. The Red Cross provides aid to all those in need, regardless of race, religion, gender identity, sexual orientation or citizenship status. They don’t require people to show any kind of identification to enter a Red Cross shelter, just their name and where they were living before the disaster. The Red Cross is also committed to helping people with a wide range of needs, including people with disabilities and mental illnesses, whether they are children or seniors. If you need to leave your home due to a disaster or emergency, you are welcome at a Red Cross shelter.

All Red Cross shelters are accessible to people with disabilities. Your service animal is also welcome. Please speak with a shelter worker if your service animal is in need of food or supplies.

Preparedness and safety tips

Gulf Coast residents in low-lying beach areas and flood-prone areas should take additional precautions. It is crucial for residents to remain informed and monitor news and weather updates closely. Residents are advised to take precautionary measures by securing outdoor belongings and preparing an emergency kit to be storm-ready.

Put together an emergency kit

Gather food, water, and medicine.â¯Organize supplies into a Go-Kit and a Stay-at-Home Kit.

Go-Kit: 3 days of supplies that you can carryâ¯with you. Include backup batteries and chargers for your devices (cell phone, CPAP, wheelchair, etc.)

Stay-at-Home Kit: 2 weeks of supplies. Stores and pharmacies might be closed.

Have a 1-month supply of medication in a child-proof container.

Create a communication plan with your family

Include important contact information in your communication plan, such as:

Phone numbers and email addresses for everyone in your household

Phone numbers for your household's health care providers (doctors, pharmacists, counselors, and veterinarian)

Phone numbers and addresses for schools, childcare providers, caregivers, and workplaces

Phone numbers for emergency services, your utility providers, and your insurance companies

Poison Control Center: 800-222-1222

Animal Poison Control Helpline: 888-426-4435

Disaster Distress Helpline: 800-985-5990 or text TalkWithUs to 66746

Review evacuation routes

Heed all directions of local emergency management, especially as it pertains to evacuations. If you must leave, bring your pets with you.

Find a local shelter,

Find an open Red Cross Shelter near you

Do not drive across flooded roads or past protective barriers. Turn around, don't drown.

Visit Drivetexas.org for flooded roads and conditions.

Protect pets

Founder and CEO of Big Dog Ranch Rescue, Lauree Simmons, offers tips on how you can keep your pets safe during storms, which also includes what pet items to bring with you in the event of evacuations.

The best thing you can do for your pets is to plan ahead so you are ready to care for them during a disaster. Bring your pets indoors as soon as local authorities say a storm is coming and have your pet emergency preparedness kit ready.

Contact your local emergency management agency for information about which emergency shelters allow pets. Try to call the shelter before you go, as some pet-friendly shelters may require advance notice. Your local humane society or veterinary hospital may also have information about where you can take your pets during an evacuation.

You can also go to a pet-friendly hotel or motel instead of a shelter. Have a list of pet-friendly lodging handy in case you need to evacuate quickly.

Power outage safety

During a power outage, unplug appliances and electronics to avoid damage from power surges. Leave one light on, so you’ll know when power is restored.

Use flashlights or battery-operated lanterns — not candles to avoid fires.

Don’t drive unless necessary. Traffic lights will be out, and roads could be congested.

Decide if you need to stay or go if your home is too hot or cold, or if you have medical devices that need power.

If you’re using a generator, keep it dry and don’t use it in wet conditions.

It’s the Atlantic hurricane season, which means it’s possible that you’ll need your portable generator. Follow these tips for operating generators safely to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning.

Never use a generator, grill, camp stove or other gasoline, propane, natural gas or charcoal-burning device inside a home, garage, basement or other partially enclosed area. Keep this equipment outside and away from doors, windows and vents, which could allow carbon monoxide to come indoors.

Operate the generator on a dry surface and don’t touch a generator with wet hands.

Turn the generator off and let it cool down before refueling. Gasoline spilled on hot engine parts could catch fire.

Plug appliances directly into the generator. Never plug a generator into a wall outlet.

Carbon monoxide kills. If you start to feel sick, dizzy or weak, get to fresh air right away.

